Author Topic: Taskmaster

The G in Gerrard

Re: Taskmaster
February 18, 2024, 09:16:26 pm
TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 08:14:48 pm
She was terrible at it.  Which is always funny. Worst contestant for me was Dara OBriain as he took it much too seriously
Liza Tarbuck was the opposite. Didn't really care for it on occasions and still won ;D

Going to start season 7 with James Acaster who is hilarious.
Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
February 19, 2024, 07:02:30 am
TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 08:14:48 pm
She was terrible at it.  Which is always funny. Worst contestant for me was Dara OBriain as he took it much too seriously

See also Richard Herring.

Worst contestant for me by far was Iain Stirling. Very annoying.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Taskmaster
February 19, 2024, 10:01:25 am
TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 08:14:48 pm
She was terrible at it.  Which is always funny. Worst contestant for me was Dara OBriain as he took it much too seriously

I don't think Dara took it that seriously, he's just a very intelligent man.

Nitramdorf on February 19, 2024, 07:02:30 am

Worst contestant for me by far was Iain Stirling. Very annoying.

To be fair to him I think he admitted to hating watching himself back!
Elmo!

Re: Taskmaster
February 19, 2024, 10:02:44 am
Yeah Richard Herring was way worse than Dara for that, but I agree with the general point the winners tend to be the unfunniest.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Taskmaster
February 21, 2024, 11:29:30 am
The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2024, 09:16:26 pm
Going to start season 7 with James Acaster who is hilarious.

Is this the best season they've done? Loving rewatching this.
Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
February 21, 2024, 12:01:33 pm
The G in Gerrard on February 21, 2024, 11:29:30 am
Is this the best season they've done? Loving rewatching this.

Yes, I'd say so. All five were great. James Acaster being the best of them all I reckon.
Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
March 12, 2024, 06:34:08 pm
Looks like the new series is on March 28th.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Taskmaster
March 12, 2024, 07:52:02 pm
Nitramdorf on February 21, 2024, 12:01:33 pm
Yes, I'd say so. All five were great. James Acaster being the best of them all I reckon.
Acaster is hilarious. Godliman the best champion.
rowan_d

Re: Taskmaster
March 16, 2024, 06:11:47 pm
Rewatching series 13, Judi might be my favourite ever contestant. Trying, failing and bullshitting is infinitely better than being shit on purpose or just not bothering.
bradders1011

Re: Taskmaster
Today at 10:06:48 pm
Also rewatching S13, absolutely crying at the sausage cement mixer.
Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
Today at 10:19:56 pm
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Taskmaster
Today at 10:23:04 pm
The shoes in the church was a personal favourite from S13. Judi was great in that too.

Really looking forward to the new season starting this week, great way to kick off a long weekend.
