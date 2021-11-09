« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 3431 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,285
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #40 on: November 9, 2021, 10:35:26 am »
Not actor related, but Lionel Blair passed away last week. Think he was 92.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,176
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #41 on: November 9, 2021, 10:43:05 am »
Just came on to post about the passing of Dean Stockwell

Agree about Quantum Leap.  Was great fun to watch back in the day and Stockwell's character "Al" was memeorable

Just looking at his movie credits and the list of heavyweight directors he has worked with is impressive.  Coppola, Lumet, Altman, Hopper and Lynch to name but a few.

RIP
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,081
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #42 on: November 9, 2021, 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  9, 2021, 10:43:05 am
Just came on to post about the passing of Dean Stockwell

Agree about Quantum Leap.  Was great fun to watch back in the day and Stockwell's character "Al" was memeorable

Just looking at his movie credits and the list of heavyweight directors he has worked with is impressive.  Coppola, Lumet, Altman, Hopper and Lynch to name but a few.

RIP
He was a kid actor also. This is him with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in Anchors Aweigh.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #43 on: November 9, 2021, 11:37:29 am »
Weird, I was just talking about Quantum Leap the other day. One of the few shows I would like to see a remake/update of. If you had a similar-aged lead character then they could jump between 1975 and now. Whilst possible, Sam didn't often leap to the late 70s or 80s so a lot of those events wouldn't have been done in the original series.

Anyway RIP Dean. Quite a distinctive looking guy, I remember him popping up in all sorts of shows in the 90s.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #44 on: November 9, 2021, 12:26:41 pm »
I came here to post about dean stockwell too. Quantum leap was one of my favourite shows growing up, and Dean stockwell appeared in a few other films and tv series from my childhood. Loved watching him. He wasn't well at all these last few years.. been a big quantum leap fan and like many others we were hoping for a reboot or something similar to make up for the unfinished feeling from the last episode but knew it wouldnt happen.

RIP Dean - really respected by other Hollywood greats.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #45 on: November 9, 2021, 12:48:41 pm »
He was brilliant in Quantum Leap and in Battlestar Galactica.

RIP.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #46 on: November 9, 2021, 01:09:37 pm »
Just watched Paris, Texas last week. RIP
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #47 on: November 9, 2021, 02:50:20 pm »
Logged

Offline abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #48 on: November 9, 2021, 05:33:04 pm »
Sad to hear about Dean Stockwell. I also loved his role in Quantum Leap. He also was Doctor Yueh in the original Dune and a weapons dealer in Beverly Hills Cop 2. But his best role was indeed Al in Quantum Leap. The button mashing cigar smoking side-kick.

RIP Dean RIP
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,285
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #49 on: November 9, 2021, 07:08:52 pm »
Quote from: abs-ibs on November  9, 2021, 05:33:04 pm
Sad to hear about Dean Stockwell. I also loved his role in Quantum Leap. He also was Doctor Yueh in the original Dune and a weapons dealer in Beverly Hills Cop 2. But his best role was indeed Al in Quantum Leap. The button mashing cigar smoking side-kick.

RIP Dean RIP

I first encountered him in Dune. He's such a versatile actor, was absolutely chilling as Cavil in BSG. Was also excellent in the Langoliers. Did a lot of voice acting too - played grown up Tim Drake in Batman Forever: Return of the Joker.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,285
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #50 on: December 13, 2021, 11:57:17 am »
Not an actor, but iconic gothic author Ann Rice has passed away at 80. Creator of the vampire Lestat and the Mayfair Witches. A big loss to the genre.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #51 on: December 31, 2021, 07:35:48 pm »
Betty White has passed away at 99, a few days before her 100th birthday. RIP
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #52 on: December 31, 2021, 07:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 31, 2021, 07:35:48 pm
Betty White has passed away at 99, a few days before her 100th birthday. RIP

Shame that she didn't reach a ton but she certainly made the most of her time here.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,081
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #53 on: December 31, 2021, 09:22:11 pm »
RIP Betty White

Here she is in her prime on the Golden Girls, teaching a very young Jenny Lewis (later of Rilo Kiley fame) a valuable life lesson

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aAbiZOfbURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aAbiZOfbURU</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,409
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #54 on: January 1, 2022, 12:54:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 31, 2021, 07:56:38 pm
Shame that she didn't reach a ton but she certainly made the most of her time here.

Clearly People magazine tempted fate and jinxed her:

https://people.com/tv/betty-white-reveals-her-secrets-to-long-happy-life-at-100-exclusive/
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 556
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #55 on: January 2, 2022, 08:56:41 pm »
I loved watching her on The Golden Girls.

RIP Betty
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,081
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #56 on: January 7, 2022, 03:25:07 pm »
Sidney Poitier has died aged 94.  Legend isn't enough of a word to describe him.  Probably the last of the old Hollywood actors from the Golden Age.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6n8VyqaCQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6n8VyqaCQ4</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #57 on: January 7, 2022, 03:43:11 pm »
oh no not Sidney Poitier.

You're right Ray, legend doesn't come close. He paved the way for so many black actors who were inspired by him and followed in his footsteps.

And a man who just exuded charm and class on screen. A screen presence if you will.

Sad news to start the year.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #58 on: January 7, 2022, 03:47:13 pm »
He was a pioneer, a thoroughly nice human being and, though not above all else, an absolutely incredible actor.

If you can hold your own against Spencer Tracy, you have some talent. His career either side of that role was stellar.

May he rest.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,414
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #59 on: January 7, 2022, 03:49:49 pm »
RIP Sidney Potter (thanks to Grandad OFAH)

94 is one hell of an age to get to, first black person to win an Oscar.  He will be one that is talked about for years to come
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,542
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #60 on: January 7, 2022, 03:57:01 pm »
Wow. Can't be many major stars of that era of Hollywood left now. RIP.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #61 on: January 7, 2022, 03:58:26 pm »
Another gone from my childhood/teenage years 😔

RIP
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,382
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #62 on: January 7, 2022, 03:58:28 pm »
RIP

Some classic Sidney Poitier films: In the Heat of the Night, A Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, Buck and the Preacher, Pressure Point
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #63 on: January 7, 2022, 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  7, 2022, 03:58:28 pm
RIP

Some classic Sidney Poitier films: In the Heat of the Night, A Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, Buck and the Preacher, Pressure Point

Don't forget 'To Sir With Love'. ;D

'In the heat of the night' is one of my favourite films. And what about 'Guess who's coming to dinner'?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,081
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #64 on: January 7, 2022, 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  7, 2022, 05:20:39 pm
Don't forget 'To Sir With Love'. ;D

'In the heat of the night' is one of my favourite films. And what about 'Guess who's coming to dinner'?
All 3 released in the same year, 1967.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #65 on: January 7, 2022, 07:18:23 pm »
What a legend Poitier, a trailblazer and some iconic roles and memorable scenes at a time when America was seeing going Black Power/Civil Rights movement growing.

What an iconic scene this is in the Greenhouse.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2UrB8TI5El4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2UrB8TI5El4</a>

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #66 on: January 7, 2022, 07:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  7, 2022, 03:49:49 pm
RIP Sidney Potter (thanks to Grandad OFAH)

94 is one hell of an age to get to, first black person to win an Oscar.  He will be one that is talked about for years to come

I think he was the first black man to win an Oscar right? And first black person in a leading role?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #67 on: January 7, 2022, 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  7, 2022, 07:36:56 pm
I think he was the first black man to win an Oscar right? And first black person in a leading role?

Yes. Did many things first.

People really need to watch 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' a game changer is portraying an interracial couple.

The Spencer Tracey speech and the Poitier's response to Tracey on what he hoped his children might become are superb.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,953
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:11:24 am »
RIP Bob Saget

Quite a shock, he was 65
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,382
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:24:50 am »
RIP
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 