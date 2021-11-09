IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Just came on to post about the passing of Dean StockwellAgree about Quantum Leap. Was great fun to watch back in the day and Stockwell's character "Al" was memeorableJust looking at his movie credits and the list of heavyweight directors he has worked with is impressive. Coppola, Lumet, Altman, Hopper and Lynch to name but a few.RIP
Sad to hear about Dean Stockwell. I also loved his role in Quantum Leap. He also was Doctor Yueh in the original Dune and a weapons dealer in Beverly Hills Cop 2. But his best role was indeed Al in Quantum Leap. The button mashing cigar smoking side-kick.RIP Dean RIP
Betty White has passed away at 99, a few days before her 100th birthday. RIP
Shame that she didn't reach a ton but she certainly made the most of her time here.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
RIPSome classic Sidney Poitier films: In the Heat of the Night, A Raisin in the Sun, The Defiant Ones, Buck and the Preacher, Pressure Point
Don't forget 'To Sir With Love'. 'In the heat of the night' is one of my favourite films. And what about 'Guess who's coming to dinner'?
RIP Sidney Potter (thanks to Grandad OFAH)94 is one hell of an age to get to, first black person to win an Oscar. He will be one that is talked about for years to come
I think he was the first black man to win an Oscar right? And first black person in a leading role?
