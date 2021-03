Academy award winner Cloris Leachman has died aged 94.



Her credits list is huge including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid. She won her Oscar for her role in The Last Picture Show.



Inducted into the Television Hall of fame.



Above all else, I will remember her for her work with Mel Brooks and as Nurse Diesel in one of my all time fav Brooks movies High Anxiety.





A funny lady - RIP



Frau Blucher if you don't mind ! Scaring the horses everywhere.A wonderful actress with a long and varied career.I read in the Times obit that she 'auditioned' for the role of Frau Blucher again when Mel Brooks reprised Young Frankenstein as a Broadway show. Mel didn't give her the role saying that 'he didn't want her to die on stage'. Mightily pissed off by that and in her early 80s, she joined the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing. She got to the latter stages, knocking out a certain Kim Kardashian along the way.Very funny lady indeed. RIP