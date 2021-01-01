If we had conceded that goal would you be saying that was a great finish or would you be saying that was an awful goal-keeping error?



I get what you're saying re:it being a great finish. It wasn't, but Jota is doing what we've been missing in the last couple of weeks. He gets the ball in a promising position, makes a move and takes a shot ON TARGET. It wasn't the best goalkeeping, but then again you don't get a shot on target, the keeper can't make a mistake. Just imagine some of our other attackers in that same situation (from what they've shown in the last couple of weeks). Nunez would have been two miles offside, Diaz would have stopped the ball, turned back and played a pass to the edge of the box and Mo would have blasted it at the corner flag. Jota got the ball, took the shot, it was on target and hit the back of the net. That's what we needed.