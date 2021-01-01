« previous next »
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 07:36:05 pm »
So nice to have a man you can trust when through on goal.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 07:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm
VAR tried it's best though.

The freeze frame for the Gakpo pass was miles after he had played the ball.

You know when they keep replaying it they want to rule it out.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm
What he has that others don't is uncoachable. It's in that microsecond as you hit the ball. He just detects where, and how it needs to be hit as he's swinging his foot. Pure finisher.
He tends to hit it early before the keeper is set.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm
Cba reading about variance every other post in here as well.
Cold blooded assassins don't need no excuses. Just put the ball into the net and we'll discuss your options later.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm
Cold blooded assassins don't need no excuses. Just put the ball into the net and we'll discuss your options later.

Apart from the 32 game drought. ;)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm
Apart from the 32 game drought. ;)
And a huge injury that messed him up.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:48:55 pm
And a huge injury that messed him up.

What huge injury?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm
Cold blooded assassins don't need no excuses. Just put the ball into the net and we'll discuss your options later.
Finishing is a skill and Jota is generally ice cold. So glad to have him back.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Thee man, is back.  Still a yard short since the injury imo but hopefully he'll play his way into form in the run in.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm
Finishing is a skill and Jota is generally ice cold. So glad to have him back.

He has scuffed it and the ball has gone under the keeper. Even Diogo had a how the fuck has that gone in expression. Delighted it went in but that is not an example of being a skillful finisher. Nine times out of ten the keeper saves that.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 pm »
Think the ability to use both feet is so underrated, there have been times Darwins raced through and Ive wanted him to either get his body set right to open his body (like the goal he scored against us for Benfica at Anfield) or use his left foot, he never fancies his left foot and sometimes appears to be running too fast to sort his body out.

Jota missed a really good chance today that wouldve had some fans screwballing if he had the number 9 on his back. His overall performance wasnt great but he wins the free kick for the goal and ices the game with a nice finish. A typical Jota performance really, infuriating at times yet key to victory.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 08:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
He has scuffed it and the ball has gone under the keeper. Even Diogo had a how the fuck has that gone in expression. Delighted it went in but that is not an example of being a skillful finisher. Nine times out of ten the keeper saves that.
Put Jota in that situation and more often than not its resulting in a goal, its as simple as that really.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
He has scuffed it and the ball has gone under the keeper. Even Diogo had a how the fuck has that gone in expression. Delighted it went in but that is not an example of being a skillful finisher. Nine times out of ten the keeper saves that.

He needed a bit of luck to get back in the goals again. His finishing has been poor since he came back in (and obviously rusty), but once he gets on a run he's razor sharp in front of goal.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm »
He is still rusty as anything but he can still do that.

Great player - if only he hadn't been injured in the run in.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm
He needed a bit of luck to get back in the goals again. His finishing has been poor since he came back in (and obviously rusty), but once he gets on a run he's razor sharp in front of goal.

That is true of most strikers though. They tend to go on goalscoring runs. Hopefully Diogo continues that run.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
His goal was the first proper goal weve scored for a while.  Slip in between the CB and full back and score. A proper goal.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
He has scuffed it and the ball has gone under the keeper. Even Diogo had a how the fuck has that gone in expression. Delighted it went in but that is not an example of being a skillful finisher. Nine times out of ten the keeper saves that.

Whats that saying They all count?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Whats that saying They all count?

I think his point is probably in relation to the shit that Darwin gets for being a bad finisher, and then people are talking about thats what weve been missing with regards to Diogos finishand it was mainly pretty bad goalkeeping.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Whats that saying They all count?

The saying is that scoring goals isn't about being a skilled finisher as much as variables. Jota hit much better shots when he was on his 32 game goal drought. Than he did today. 

Today wasn't an example of a great finish it was about when things go in your favour as a striker. Equally if Jota hits a fantastic shot midweek that produces a Worldie save it wont show he is a shit finisher all of a sudden.
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
He has scuffed it and the ball has gone under the keeper. Even Diogo had a how the fuck has that gone in expression. Delighted it went in but that is not an example of being a skillful finisher. Nine times out of ten the keeper saves that.

Cant agree on that one. In my opinion thats an example of a great finisher and what everyone has been dying for Jota to come back for. He gets into the position and hits the ball with enough pace and accuracy to get past the keeper, sounds simple but thats exactly how Jota makes it always look and what others for weeks have tried and failed at.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
Cant agree on that one. In my opinion thats an example of a great finisher and what everyone has been dying for Jota to come back for. He gets into the position and hits the ball with enough pace and accuracy to get past the keeper, sounds simple but thats exactly how Jota makes it always look and what others for weeks have tried and failed at.



If we had conceded that goal would you be saying that was a great finish or would you be saying that was an awful goal-keeping error?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5421 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
If we had conceded that goal would you be saying that was a great finish or would you be saying that was an awful goal-keeping error?

I get what you're saying re:it being a great finish. It wasn't, but Jota is doing what we've been missing in the last couple of weeks. He gets the ball in a promising position, makes a move and takes a shot ON TARGET. It wasn't the best goalkeeping, but then again you don't get a shot on target, the keeper can't make a mistake. Just imagine some of our other attackers in that same situation (from what they've shown in the last couple of weeks). Nunez would have been two miles offside, Diaz would have stopped the ball, turned back and played a pass to the edge of the box and Mo would have blasted it at the corner flag. Jota got the ball, took the shot, it was on target and hit the back of the net. That's what we needed.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5422 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm
The saying is that scoring goals isn't about being a skilled finisher as much as variables. Jota hit much better shots when he was on his 32 game goal drought. Than he did today. 

Today wasn't an example of a great finish it was about when things go in your favour as a striker. Equally if Jota hits a fantastic shot midweek that produces a Worldie save it wont show he is a shit finisher all of a sudden.

Jota' games and goals in the league by season. He has never passed 2.6 shots per game:

20/21: 9/4
21/22: 35/15
22/23: 22/7 
23/24: 21/10
Total: 87/36

Nunez, whose shots per game are at 2.9 last season and 3.3 this season:

22/23: 29/9
23/24: 31/11
Total: 60/20

That's why, Al. You can make the case that the best ability is availability, but the simple fact is that one of those players is a consistent goalscorer and the other isn't. The fact there were 36 games in a row he didn't score just makes his base level look better. The other thing is that people have eyes and are able to see how different players play. All you have to do is take the blinders off.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5423 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm
The saying is that scoring goals isn't about being a skilled finisher as much as variables. Jota hit much better shots when he was on his 32 game goal drought. Than he did today. 

Today wasn't an example of a great finish it was about when things go in your favour as a striker. Equally if Jota hits a fantastic shot midweek that produces a Worldie save it wont show he is a shit finisher all of a sudden.
I'm not sure you can put the goal down solely to a goalkeeping error. The error was forced by the timing of the shot, which came a fraction of a second earlier than the keeper might have expected. The keeper needs time to react, and Jota cut that time short. He does that all the time, that's why he is our most efficient finisher.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5424 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm
The saying is that scoring goals isn't about being a skilled finisher as much as variables.

Not as catchy, that one  ;D
« Reply #5425 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
If we had conceded that goal would you be saying that was a great finish or would you be saying that was an awful goal-keeping error?

I get where youre coming from but not for me mate, I wouldnt call that an awful error, he hits it almost without expecting in that moment as he always does and catches him off guard, the pace gets it past. Thats the whole point, if it was someone else telegraphing it a bit more the keeper has more time to react, but Jota always does that incredibly fast type of reaction shot which makes it harder for the keeper. It may not have been perfect goalkeeping but it wasnt awful for me.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5426 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
I'm not sure you can put the goal down solely to a goalkeeping error. The error was forced by the timing of the shot, which came a fraction of a second earlier than the keeper might have expected. The keeper needs time to react, and Jota cut that time short. He does that all the time, that's why he is our most efficient finisher.

It is a dreadful goalkeeping error. The keeper gets a full hand to it but it goes underneath his hand.

That is why Leno isn't at Arsenal anymore.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5427 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
I'm not sure you can put the goal down solely to a goalkeeping error. The error was forced by the timing of the shot, which came a fraction of a second earlier than the keeper might have expected. The keeper needs time to react, and Jota cut that time short. He does that all the time, that's why he is our most efficient finisher.

I think that's a great point. Looks like poor keeping, and he potentially still could've done better than he did, but the timing of the shot is a contributing factor (or variable, if you prefer) to the goal being scored. Great run too - although I'm still not 100% sure he was onside 😅
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5428 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:50 pm
The saying is that scoring goals isn't about being a skilled finisher as much as variables. Jota hit much better shots when he was on his 32 game goal drought. Than he did today. 

Today wasn't an example of a great finish it was about when things go in your favour as a striker. Equally if Jota hits a fantastic shot midweek that produces a Worldie save it wont show he is a shit finisher all of a sudden.

So he has to score screamers to be considered a good finisher?

I dont understand the logic

If I score 30 goals a season but theyre all scuffed efforts am I not a skilled finisher?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5429 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
It is a dreadful goalkeeping error. The keeper gets a full hand to it but it goes underneath his hand.

That is why Leno isn't at Arsenal anymore.
That's where the disagreement is, Al. It takes 0.6 seconds for the brain to send a signal to the extremities, Jota cut that time short by the unexpectedly early shot. The keeper trajectory is limited by the gravity; if only Earth was 10% denser he could have saved that shot... (just kidding here, but not much)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5430 on: Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
So he has to score screamers to be considered a good finisher?

I dont understand the logic

If I score 30 goals a season but theyre all scuffed efforts am I not a skilled finisher?


Jota has never scored 30 goals in a season. He has scored 20 goals plus once in his entire career. That was 21-22 when he scored 21 goals in 55 games. He has scored 124 goals in 358 club games.

He is a talented player but this notion that he is a master finisher is quite frankly fucking ridiculous.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5431 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm
That's where the disagreement is, Al. It takes 0.6 seconds for the brain to send a signal to the extremities, Jota cut that time short by the unexpectedly early shot. The keeper trajectory is limited by the gravity; if only Earth was 10% denser he could have saved that shot... (just kidding here, but not much)

I am all for strikers beating keepers by shooting early. That wasn't the case here. Jota has to take the shot first time.

It isn't about shooting before the keeper is set. Leno knows exactly when Jota is going to shoot. He knows the likelihood is that Jota will shoot across him. Jota has done everything right. He has got his shot off and he has got decent power and direction on it. 

For me it is the fact that Jota has scuffed it that means Leno is slow to react. Leno has to wait to judge the trajectory of the ball. By the time he realises were it is going he can't adjust.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5432 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm »
30% conversion rate this season before today. I'd rather have him at the end of that pass today than any of our other strikers, apart from Mo in form, which he's not.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5433 on: Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
Jota has never scored 30 goals in a season. He has scored 20 goals plus once in his entire career. That was 21-22 when he scored 21 goals in 55 games. He has scored 124 goals in 358 club games.

He is a talented player but this notion that he is a master finisher is quite frankly fucking ridiculous.
I don't remember God's numbers, but to the eye Jota is not of the same quality finisher. He is pretty good though, and the best we have. His goal conversion ratio is 29%, Salah's is 24%, Gakpo's - 20%, Lucho's - 17%, Nunez's - 14%, etc. Those are the ones who scored ore than 10 goals, otherwise Koumas's is 100% and Danns's - 40%... ;)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5434 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
I don't remember God's numbers, but to the eye Jota is not of the same quality finisher. He is pretty good though, and the best we have. His goal conversion ratio is 29%, Salah's is 24%, Gakpo's - 20%, Lucho's - 17%, Nunez's - 14%, etc. Those are the ones who scored ore than 10 goals, otherwise Koumas's is 100% and Danns's - 40%... ;)

Haaland is at 23% this season.

You have to combine the shot conversion rate with the number of chances a striker has. It is a bit like darts you could be deadly on doubles but if you don't create enough double opportunities then it doesn't matter how deadly you are.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
Haaland is at 23% this season.

You have to combine the shot conversion rate with the number of chances a striker has. It is a bit like darts you could be deadly on doubles but if you don't create enough double opportunities then it doesn't matter how deadly you are.
What is he at for the previous four seasons? Or is that an inconvenient question, a bit like how much each of the three players actually scores per game?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 01:22:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
Haaland is at 23% this season.

You have to combine the shot conversion rate with the number of chances a striker has. It is a bit like darts you could be deadly on doubles but if you don't create enough double opportunities then it doesn't matter how deadly you are.
Well, now we are shifting the discussion form the striker's efficiency, which was the debated topic, to chances created. The latter is not on the strikers, it is on the entire team (more so on those in more advanced positions).

Back to the striker's efficiency, Jota is currently our most efficient striker barring freak numbers of those that scored one (Koumas) or two (Danns) goals. That is if one believes the numbers.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5437 on: Today at 01:36:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:22:30 am
Well, now we are shifting the discussion form the striker's efficiency, which was the debated topic, to chances created. The latter is not on the strikers, it is on the entire team (more so on those in more advanced positions).

Back to the striker's efficiency, Jota is currently our most efficient striker barring freak numbers of those that scored one (Koumas) or two (Danns) goals. That is if one believes the numbers.

That isn't really true though.

A striker can appear far more clinical by only taking on high value chances. A striker can appear to be far more clinical by being less involved in the build up play and looking to get on the end of things.

Years ago you could get by being an old fashioned poacher who relied on operating within the confines of the six yard box and waiting for chances.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5438 on: Today at 01:47:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:36:31 am
That isn't really true though.

A striker can appear far more clinical by only taking on high value chances. A striker can appear to be far more clinical by being less involved in the build up play and looking to get on the end of things.

Years ago you could get by being an old fashioned poacher who relied on operating within the confines of the six yard box and waiting for chances.

I thought that was what being clinical entailed.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5439 on: Today at 01:50:25 am »
Has anyone mentioned that Jota once went 32 games without scoring a goal? In case it's in any way shape or form relevant to his goal today.
