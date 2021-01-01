Think the ability to use both feet is so underrated, there have been times Darwins raced through and Ive wanted him to either get his body set right to open his body (like the goal he scored against us for Benfica at Anfield) or use his left foot, he never fancies his left foot and sometimes appears to be running too fast to sort his body out.
Jota missed a really good chance today that wouldve had some fans screwballing if he had the number 9 on his back. His overall performance wasnt great but he wins the free kick for the goal and ices the game with a nice finish. A typical Jota performance really, infuriating at times yet key to victory.