I've not been as engaged with this series as I was with the previous two. I don't know whether it's because i binged the previous two in the early days of the lockdown when foreign travel seemed a long-gone idea, or whether because I'm not enjoying watching people travel across a country (albeit an enormous one) than visiting loads of different countries. Also, something about the editing seems a bit off, and I don't like this new idea they have of eliminating a team (although if we had to get rid of anyone it would be the two brothers who were by far the least interesting contestants this year).



Still good telly though - beautifully shot and all the contestants (apart from Kevin, who is either thick as mince or just doesn't understand the rules of the show re budgeting) are likeable and fun to watch.