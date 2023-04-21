« previous next »
Race Across The World (BBC Two)

rowan_d

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #80 on: April 21, 2023, 04:07:08 pm
Episode 1 - 'I think we're learning how to have a father-daughter relationship'
Episode 2 - 'I think we're learning how to have a father-daughter relationship'
Episode 8 - 'I think we're learning how to have a father-daughter relationship'
Back home - 'Her phone's been turned off for seven weeks now'



RedSince86

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #81 on: April 21, 2023, 05:41:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 21, 2023, 02:14:44 pm
Zainib is great. Mobeen not so much and he keeps wearing that Dutch top (I think it is) which is annoying.
Colombian shirt I think.

I hope they do Asia again like the first season.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #82 on: April 21, 2023, 08:50:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 21, 2023, 05:41:50 pm
Colombian shirt I think.

I hope they do Asia again like the first season.

I do prefer the series when they have options as to which route to take. I'm hoping the last few episodes in the more built up areas have a bit more variety. Does seem faintly ridiculous that they all end up on the same boat, bus and train over and over again.

A route across Africa would be by far the most interesting.

There are some places that would be fascinating to see that they might struggle to integrate with the format. Combination of NZ/Aus/PNG and the Pacific Islands would be awesome but I imagine that the cost of all of the travel by sea would be prohibitive, and the land parts would be fairly short. Similarly could combine Japan, Korea, Mongolia, China, India etc.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #83 on: April 22, 2023, 09:18:12 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 21, 2023, 05:41:50 pm
Colombian shirt I think.

I hope they do Asia again like the first season.
Is it Colombian? ;D

I'd love to do this show. Didn't realize they are away from home for two months at least (depending how well they do).
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #84 on: April 22, 2023, 09:19:52 am
Quote from: Chavvie on April 21, 2023, 04:04:35 pm
Cant agree that Claudia is fine. She had a tantrum at the petrol station because they were struggling to get a lift and said she was past caring about what their plan was. Kevin then made the (stupid) decision at the next place to get a cab, probably because he couldnt handle another meltdown, and she said he should have consulted with her and had cost them the race! Amazing.

Great show and Canada looks beautiful

I'd rather travel with her than her Dad. He's clueless and has little idea about the game.

I just think she got frustrated by how little her Dad takes note of her opinion.

Canada is a wonderful country.
RedSince86

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #85 on: April 22, 2023, 11:46:54 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 22, 2023, 09:18:12 am
Is it Colombian? ;D

I'd love to do this show. Didn't realize they are away from home for two months at least (depending how well they do).
Yeah it's the Colombian shirt.

https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Adidas-Soccer-Colombia-Jersey-Small/dp/B075FBS53G
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #86 on: April 22, 2023, 12:51:08 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 22, 2023, 11:46:54 am
Yeah it's the Colombian shirt.

https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Adidas-Soccer-Colombia-Jersey-Small/dp/B075FBS53G
I guess due to how much they can carry they can't have many different clothes but could have chose a better top.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #87 on: April 22, 2023, 12:53:44 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 21, 2023, 08:50:00 pm
I do prefer the series when they have options as to which route to take. I'm hoping the last few episodes in the more built up areas have a bit more variety. Does seem faintly ridiculous that they all end up on the same boat, bus and train over and over again.

A route across Africa would be by far the most interesting.

There are some places that would be fascinating to see that they might struggle to integrate with the format. Combination of NZ/Aus/PNG and the Pacific Islands would be awesome but I imagine that the cost of all of the travel by sea would be prohibitive, and the land parts would be fairly short. Similarly could combine Japan, Korea, Mongolia, China, India etc.

My idea would be Japan to Australia, via Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, and the likes of Indonesia, Philippines, New Guinea, etc
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #88 on: April 22, 2023, 12:56:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 22, 2023, 12:53:44 pm
My idea would be Japan to Australia, via Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, and the likes of Indonesia, Philippines, New Guinea, etc
That'd be fantastic. Japan I've always wanted to visit. Thailand & Indonesia are beautiful places.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #89 on: April 23, 2023, 09:27:54 pm
I've not read this thread so sorry about that. Just wanted to say this series is crap.
redan

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #90 on: April 27, 2023, 03:55:41 pm
I feel this weeks episode was the most frustrating of the lot (and thats saying something)

Just when you think its opened up completely,
Spoiler
3 of the 4 pairs end up on the same bus to the finish again! Also is there some sort of rules against sleeping rough? Because Claudia and Kevin spending $500 for a night in a hotel is reckless even by their standards. Youd sleep in a bus station or something surely for one night??
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #91 on: April 27, 2023, 05:05:37 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on April 23, 2023, 09:27:54 pm
I've not read this thread so sorry about that. Just wanted to say this series is crap.
Fair enough if that's your view, but why?

As a viewer you still get to see loads of an interesting country and you also see how people react to each other and the pressure they're under.

Fewer public transport options just presents a different kind of challenge, and encourages people to be more resourceful. For me this series has been even more about budget than the 1st 2 series. It's also been far more about how effectively they can put themselves out there, ask for favours / look for work and then build relationships with the people they have met. There's been much more about the people the contestants have met this series.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #92 on: April 27, 2023, 09:48:14 pm
Quote from: redan on April 27, 2023, 03:55:41 pm
I feel this weeks episode was the most frustrating of the lot (and thats saying something)

Just when you think its opened up completely,
Spoiler
3 of the 4 pairs end up on the same bus to the finish again! Also is there some sort of rules against sleeping rough? Because Claudia and Kevin spending $500 for a night in a hotel is reckless even by their standards. Youd sleep in a bus station or something surely for one night??
[close]


Spoiler
;D I think unlike in the other episodes that was a bit of a fluke though. If Kevin and Claudia hadn't gone to Niagara Falls they'd have presumably got an earlier bus.

Their hotel stay is bizarre. I'm surprised there aren't any night buses or later transport options, surely it's preferable to just go and doze in a chair in a bus station rather than spend £500 on a hotel room.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #93 on: April 28, 2023, 08:11:30 am
I do think that this week's episode again highlighted problems with the editing process.

Kevin and Claudia get a lift to Guelph and then magically they're in Toronto with no explanation. Similar to when Ladi and Monique were stuck in a national park with a bear threat in one scheme, and then getting on a train the next. When budgets are tight these things feel important to the show ;D Just don't see why they couldn't explain it in a voiceover if they don't have time to show what they did. "Having hitched a lift / got a taxi / hiked from Guelph to Toronto... Etc"
BER

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #94 on: April 28, 2023, 08:36:07 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 28, 2023, 08:11:30 am
I do think that this week's episode again highlighted problems with the editing process.

Kevin and Claudia get a lift to Guelph and then magically they're in Toronto with no explanation. Similar to when Ladi and Monique were stuck in a national park with a bear threat in one scheme, and then getting on a train the next. When budgets are tight these things feel important to the show ;D Just don't see why they couldn't explain it in a voiceover if they don't have time to show what they did. "Having hitched a lift / got a taxi / hiked from Guelph to Toronto... Etc"

They probably hop into the TV vans whenever they don't find lifts or get stuck, or when they go hundreds of miles out of their way to see Bears or fly in a plane. It's still a highly regimented production. Much more glaring this season because of the lack of public transport.
Qston

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #95 on: April 28, 2023, 09:57:59 am
I enjoy this show, but answer me this. Is there any rule saying you can`t just hire a car for 6 weeks ? With the budget they have, you could hire a car, fuel it and perhaps buy a tent ?  Or even better, a cheap RV ?
redan

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #96 on: April 28, 2023, 12:46:52 pm
Quote from: Qston on April 28, 2023, 09:57:59 am
I enjoy this show, but answer me this. Is there any rule saying you can`t just hire a car for 6 weeks ? With the budget they have, you could hire a car, fuel it and perhaps buy a tent ?  Or even better, a cheap RV ?
Good point but not sure if the budget would stretch. The two friends this series hired a car pretty early on in the journey and I seem to remember it taking a huge chunk out of their budget as I guess insurance and stuff would need to be factored too
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #97 on: April 28, 2023, 01:36:11 pm
Quote from: Qston on April 28, 2023, 09:57:59 am
I enjoy this show, but answer me this. Is there any rule saying you can`t just hire a car for 6 weeks ? With the budget they have, you could hire a car, fuel it and perhaps buy a tent ?  Or even better, a cheap RV ?

You need to factor in food and board as well, and the fact that some stops don't have places to return your rental.
killer-heels

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #98 on: April 28, 2023, 03:04:25 pm
I actually liked this week's episode because there were different ways to get to Montreal and Quebec, as shown by who came in first eventually. At least it wasnt an episode full of hitchhikes and there was public transport.

Kevin and Claudia are absolutely mental. No way they make it to the end. They are definitely the least likeable, whereas the rest of the teams are all really likeable. Zainab and Mobeen definitely are my favourites, especially after what issues they talked about this week.

Amazing to think Tricia only has 5% of her sight remaining. No issues working in a kitchen then! They also come across as far older than late 40's.
Libertine

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #99 on: April 28, 2023, 05:58:43 pm
Enjoyable episode. Was very funny in the end when they all squeezed into the lift with their backpacks. Although I do find all the running for the finish line a bit stupid - makes no difference if you are one minute ahead or behind at that stage.

Kevin was describing himself as really smart last week. Hopefully next week they run out of budget in the middle of Newfoundland and the production just leaves them there for good.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #100 on: April 28, 2023, 07:41:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 28, 2023, 03:04:25 pm
I actually liked this week's episode because there were different ways to get to Montreal and Quebec, as shown by who came in first eventually. At least it wasnt an episode full of hitchhikes and there was public transport.

Kevin and Claudia are absolutely mental. No way they make it to the end. They are definitely the least likeable, whereas the rest of the teams are all really likeable. Zainab and Mobeen definitely are my favourites, especially after what issues they talked about this week.
Agreed. This week was better I thought. Part from two of them in the lift getting to final bit ;D

Zainib couple is the best. Hopefully something works out for them away from the show.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #101 on: April 28, 2023, 07:53:29 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 28, 2023, 05:58:43 pm
Although I do find all the running for the finish line a bit stupid - makes no difference if you are one minute ahead or behind at that stage.


I agree with this - reckon it would be quite interesting if they got a financial bonus for getting to a checkpoint first. Even something relatively small like £100, or some kind of treat.
rowan_d

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #102 on: May 2, 2023, 08:54:27 pm
Catching up on last week's episode

Loving the tension and sniping in the teams now. Claudia and Kevin might come to blows at some point, he does her head in. Are they allowed to sleep rough? These Montreal hotel prices are a massive dent in the budget.

edit: Already asked by others

« Last Edit: May 2, 2023, 09:25:03 pm by rowan_d »
Cracking Left Foot

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #103 on: May 3, 2023, 04:34:40 pm
I've not been as engaged with this series as I was with the previous two. I don't know whether it's because i binged the previous two in the early days of the lockdown when foreign travel seemed a long-gone idea, or whether because I'm not enjoying watching people travel across a country (albeit an enormous one) than visiting loads of different countries. Also, something about the editing seems a bit off, and I don't like this new idea they have of eliminating a team (although if we had to get rid of anyone it would be the two brothers who were by far the least interesting contestants this year).

Still good telly though - beautifully shot and all the contestants (apart from Kevin, who is either thick as mince or just doesn't understand the rules of the show re budgeting) are likeable and fun to watch.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #104 on: May 4, 2023, 01:22:21 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on May  3, 2023, 04:34:40 pm
I've not been as engaged with this series as I was with the previous two. I don't know whether it's because i binged the previous two in the early days of the lockdown when foreign travel seemed a long-gone idea, or whether because I'm not enjoying watching people travel across a country (albeit an enormous one) than visiting loads of different countries. Also, something about the editing seems a bit off, and I don't like this new idea they have of eliminating a team (although if we had to get rid of anyone it would be the two brothers who were by far the least interesting contestants this year).

Still good telly though - beautifully shot and all the contestants (apart from Kevin, who is either thick as mince or just doesn't understand the rules of the show re budgeting) are likeable and fun to watch.
We've been having a weekly sweep betting on how many minutes before he mentions a taxi. Agree about the others, likeable people.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #105 on: May 4, 2023, 10:31:50 pm
Good episode this week.

Spoiler
Very much Zainab and Mobeen's to lose with that lead, but they're going to need to get a ferry in the next leg and the timing of that might wipe the whole lead out, and then the other pairs have a bit more money than them. Looking on Google it goes every other day in the afternoon, if they get it and the others don't then it's over. Otherwise they'll all the same ferry and it's a race to the end.
[close]
redan

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #106 on: May 5, 2023, 11:26:45 am
I might be wrong but I cant remember three teams going into the final leg with some much of their budget left. I think they all have $500+, looking at wheres left surely they can do the last bit quite comfortably. Makes Kevin and Claudias hotel decision even more baffling when you consider thats the difference now
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #107 on: May 5, 2023, 05:27:34 pm
Quote from: redan on May  5, 2023, 11:26:45 am
I might be wrong but I cant remember three teams going into the final leg with some much of their budget left. I think they all have $500+, looking at wheres left surely they can do the last bit quite comfortably. Makes Kevin and Claudias hotel decision even more baffling when you consider thats the difference now

They all need to get a ferry which might eat up a fair chunk of that budget.
Machae

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #108 on: Today at 01:54:29 am
Quote from: Lad on March 26, 2023, 05:35:04 pm
Its not a bad programme but its obvious they have assistance, such as most of them always being able to find a lift off generous locals, and those jobs they do have to be agreed in advance by the researchers with seemingly no interview process or references required, even if it was just a few hours work.

Yeah course it is, it's entertainment TV, buts it's good to watch nonetheless. Final tonight
