Colombian shirt I think.
I hope they do Asia again like the first season.
I do prefer the series when they have options as to which route to take. I'm hoping the last few episodes in the more built up areas have a bit more variety. Does seem faintly ridiculous that they all end up on the same boat, bus and train over and over again.
A route across Africa would be by far the most interesting.
There are some places that would be fascinating to see that they might struggle to integrate with the format. Combination of NZ/Aus/PNG and the Pacific Islands would be awesome but I imagine that the cost of all of the travel by sea would be prohibitive, and the land parts would be fairly short. Similarly could combine Japan, Korea, Mongolia, China, India etc.