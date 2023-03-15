I've started watching the first series and now all I can think about is doing an over-land trip from London to Singapore.
So I just got onto this show, extremely belatedly, and this is basically where I'm at.
Series one was brilliant. Great TV, and really reignited my own desire for adventure. Bit gutted Darron and Alex didn't win it, mind, but then again, I didn't dislike any of them, really. The bit at the end where Josh and Felix don't have enough money to get up the elevator to finish the journey, and Natalie goes down to give them what they need, honestly, I was about in tears. Lovely moment. Despite Josh and Felix doing their best to remind each other how much they'd achieved by getting that far anyway, they would have been absolutely devastated to not sign in at the final checkpoint, last place or not.
Starting season two now (whilst looking up flights to SE Asia)...