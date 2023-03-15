« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Race Across The World (BBC Two)  (Read 2721 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #40 on: March 15, 2023, 12:33:20 pm »
Love this show.

Looking forward to this.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #41 on: March 18, 2023, 11:19:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 14, 2023, 09:00:30 pm
Back next week. Enjoyed the first one. Would love to do this

Check this out if you think it's something you'd like to do:

https://www.lupine.co.uk/race/

Also looking forward to the new series of this. Personally, I wouldn't want to actually race to do something like this, as I would want to see all the sights and enjoy things along the way. But I enjoy watching others do it ;D.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,042
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #42 on: March 18, 2023, 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on March 18, 2023, 11:19:37 am
Check this out if you think it's something you'd like to do:

https://www.lupine.co.uk/race/

Also looking forward to the new series of this. Personally, I wouldn't want to actually race to do something like this, as I would want to see all the sights and enjoy things along the way. But I enjoy watching others do it ;D.
My Mrs ain't able to join me so I'd be on my own ;D

Thanks though!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #43 on: March 18, 2023, 10:53:33 pm »
I've always wanted to kayak around the UK.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,129
  • Truthiness
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #44 on: March 22, 2023, 08:59:04 pm »
Starting right now, 9.00 BBC 1.

We're doing a cross Canada holiday this summer so very interested in this.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,121
  • JFT96
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #45 on: March 22, 2023, 09:40:58 pm »
This Dad is lovely, dunno anyone's name yet

edit: Not the Hugh Dennis one

edit 2: Seeing him from the front he looks nothing like Hugh Dennis
« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 09:45:24 pm by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,042
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #46 on: March 23, 2023, 08:47:31 pm »
Flipping hell. What a stunning place. This must be one of the few shows where experience outweighs the prize.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #47 on: March 26, 2023, 05:35:04 pm »
Its not a bad programme but its obvious they have assistance, such as most of them always being able to find a lift off generous locals, and those jobs they do have to be agreed in advance by the researchers with seemingly no interview process or references required, even if it was just a few hours work.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,042
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #48 on: March 26, 2023, 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 26, 2023, 05:35:04 pm
Its not a bad programme but its obvious they have assistance, such as most of them always being able to find a lift off generous locals, and those jobs they do have to be agreed in advance by the researchers with seemingly no interview process or references required, even if it was just a few hours work.
It's not anything more than manual labour? I'm assuming those that have backpacked experience similar situations. Hardly think references etc are required.
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,360
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #49 on: March 26, 2023, 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 26, 2023, 05:35:04 pm
Its not a bad programme but its obvious they have assistance, such as most of them always being able to find a lift off generous locals, and those jobs they do have to be agreed in advance by the researchers with seemingly no interview process or references required, even if it was just a few hours work.

Nah went to Oz with a grand in my pocket and relied on the goodness of people and odd jobs here and there.no references etc required .plenty of free lifts etc .very doable.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,669
  • Bam!
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #50 on: March 26, 2023, 11:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March 26, 2023, 05:35:04 pm
Its not a bad programme but its obvious they have assistance, such as most of them always being able to find a lift off generous locals, and those jobs they do have to be agreed in advance by the researchers with seemingly no interview process or references required, even if it was just a few hours work.

Well they do explain that in the show.... They say they have a list of jobs they can do that have been picked out in advance.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #51 on: March 27, 2023, 08:31:59 am »
Quote from: Rhi on April 27, 2020, 10:44:12 am
I've started watching the first series and now all I can think about is doing an over-land trip from London to Singapore.

So I just got onto this show, extremely belatedly, and this is basically where I'm at.

Series one was brilliant. Great TV, and really reignited my own desire for adventure. Bit gutted Darron and Alex didn't win it, mind, but then again, I didn't dislike any of them, really. The bit at the end where Josh and Felix don't have enough money to get up the elevator to finish the journey, and Natalie goes down to give them what they need, honestly, I was about in tears. Lovely moment. Despite Josh and Felix doing their best to remind each other how much they'd achieved by getting that far anyway, they would have been absolutely devastated to not sign in at the final checkpoint, last place or not.

Starting season two now (whilst looking up flights to SE Asia)...
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 08:33:30 am by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,530
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #52 on: March 29, 2023, 10:40:53 pm »
The scenery in this series is absolutely incredible.

Though do think the actual "racing" element isn't nearly as interesting, at least in this week's episode. There's basically one road, so they had two options. Doesn't really give them much scope to problem solve and plan how to win. Also I do feel that these early episodes have been hugely dependent on luck, moreso than in other series. If you happen to be offered a lift by two lovely people who'll basically take you all the way there, you're in business. Otherwise you end up hoping that an odd looking bloke still has space in his dog-filled trailer for the night ;D

Spoiler
Also don't like the twist they've lined up for next week all that much. Feels too early to be booting out the last to finish the next leg!
[close]

Great TV though.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #53 on: March 29, 2023, 10:52:32 pm »
Agree with above.

Still a great show but it feels more like a travel documentary than a race so far. Just a case of who can hire a car the quickest.
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,121
  • JFT96
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:15:50 am »
Imagine offering a couple a free room for the night, then you watch the programme the bloke had assumed you're a serial killer and your place is a shithole

The brothers are complete wet blankets so far, and Monique has an air of insincerity about her experience so far. Bit of a weird dichotomy in that you want them to see as much of the country as possible, but when they go out of their way to do it it detracts from the competetive element.

Gonna watch the first two series I think, my mum mentioned the same thing Jersey did where there's much more variety in the way they got about in those. Glad the dad and daughter didn't get the hitchhike first after getting there well after Zainib and Mobeen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:22:04 am by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,364
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 am »
Dunno if there was some logistical/political issues but Africa would have been much better.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:39 am
Dunno if there was some logistical/political issues but Africa would have been much better.

I honestly expected it to be Africa, although  I don't know enough about the political situation, entry requirements, Covid restrictions, etc.

I wouldn't mind one around East Asia and Australia - lots of island hopping for sure but I think as the more traditional land routes get done they'd have to do island hopping at some point
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,530
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:10:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:39 am
Dunno if there was some logistical/political issues but Africa would have been much better.

You could zig zag across the USA in an interesting way, or could have done the US and Canada from Alaska to Florida via XYZ places.

It will presumably change when they get further east and there's a bit more variety to it. But as has been said above, I find it hard to balance the realism of experiences Vs race. The couple taking a 400km detour to go for a plane ride. I mean it's an amazing experience but it's not what you'd do if you actually wanted to win. They didn't get any money or board for it. They also rarely seem to earn much money working, while wasting a day they could be travelling. If all you do is earn enough money to pay for another days room and board it's not really worth it ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:11:44 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
$500 on a taxi the first day! :lmao
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,364
Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:07:13 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:13:12 am
$500 on a taxi the first day! :lmao

He was having a pint, buying coffees. He definitely going to find this a struggle.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 