Souness as a player was before my time. Looking back it feels like he wasn't replaced until McMahon came in from Villa in 85. Everything I've read tells me he was a one man midfield. He could do it all and was imperious with the arrogance to match. I think it's fair to say the Liverpool board didn't do due diligence before hiring him as a manager. We generally got our recruitment right between 1965 and 1990. Souness on the other hand had an unhealthy turnover of players at Rangers which seem to resemble a revolving door which wasn't our way. We carefully scouted players which meant we hit the jackpot way more often than we didn't. ]

Souness took a mallet to a job that required a chisel. Selling Staunton, McMahon, Beardsley and Houghton was nothing short of criminal especially given some of the players he brought in. He did have talent as a manager and proved it across his time in management.

I loved him when he spoke on Sky about the cat kicking by Zouma of West Ham. He really nailed it. I like him as a pundit and I think he is a genuinely decent guy. He did fook up giving that interview to that newspaper back in 1992 and his excuse of not realising how hated that paper was on Merseyside for me doesn't wash. I hope he and Phil Thompson have made up. Life is too short as he has seen in losing both Michael Robinson and Gianluca Vialli.