Author Topic: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)  (Read 7767 times)

Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #80 on: January 7, 2020, 02:03:42 PM »
Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Champions League fixture with Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday February 18.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time.

LFC has received an allocation of 3,328 tickets for supporters to purchase. 

We have also received a further allocation of 200 top-category seats that, in line with UEFA guidelines, will be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Ticket prices

Adults: £60

Sale dates

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Disabled supporters: Within the allocation, we have received 11 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded previous ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for UEFA Champions League away fixtures - please click here for full details.

All other supporters

The below sales will take place online only and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on UEFA Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:

FC Salzburg (2019-20)
KRC Genk (2019-20)
SSC Napoli (2019-20)
FC Barcelona (2018-19)
FC Porto (2018-19)
Bayern Munich (2018-19)
Paris Saint-Germain (2018-19)
Red Star Belgrade (2018-19)
SSC Napoli (2018-19)
Three or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday January 14 until 10.30am on Wednesday January 15.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

The following sales will take place on a first come, first served basis and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Two or more games: from 11am on Wednesday January 15.

Tickets in the above sale are subject to availability and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.

Details to be provided at time of booking for all supporters travelling to and attending the game.

If the season ticket holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.

Changes cannot be made once you have completed your purchase. 

Please have the following details ready prior to making your booking:

Forename
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number
Email address
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Madrid: plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Madrid
Accommodation details
Return travel date
Delivery/collection of tickets

Please select one of the following before proceeding to checkout:

1. Collect

If this option is selected, tickets must be collected from Anfield. There will be no opportunity to collect tickets in Madrid. Collection dates will be updated here.

Tickets should be collected before 12pm on Friday February 14.

2. UK post

Tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £5.65.
Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.
3. Overseas post

Tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £12.46.
There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Madrid will be provided in the lead-up to the game.

The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/381726-atletico-madrid-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #81 on: January 7, 2020, 02:19:34 PM »
Weird how there's no collection. Normally don't mind collecting over there as it saves that ridiculous £6 postage fee
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #82 on: January 7, 2020, 02:31:47 PM »
Quote from: PaulKS on January  7, 2020, 02:19:34 PM
Weird how there's no collection. Normally don't mind collecting over there as it saves that ridiculous £6 postage fee

Yeah, very strange. I'm hoping they'll be ready to collect at the Southampton game in that case.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #83 on: January 7, 2020, 02:51:26 PM »
I suppose my 1 credit is unlikely to get me a ticket ?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #84 on: January 7, 2020, 03:35:11 PM »
That's one of our 2 sorted so looks like a draw of a straw to see which 1 of us gets it 🤬
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #85 on: January 7, 2020, 06:07:00 PM »
£60 (SIXTY).

Thanks,
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #86 on: January 7, 2020, 06:09:49 PM »
Quote from: RedPat on January  7, 2020, 02:51:26 PM
I suppose my 1 credit is unlikely to get me a ticket ?

It depends if theres many on 2 who arent on 3+. Im not sure there would be that many looking at that list.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #87 on: January 7, 2020, 06:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Barry Banana on January  7, 2020, 06:09:49 PM
It depends if theres many on 2 who arent on 3+. Im not sure there would be that many looking at that list.

3rd biggest is Napoli at 2,639.
2nd biggest is Munich at 3,800.

So could be around 1200 people on 2, with 600-700 tickets available
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #88 on: January 7, 2020, 07:04:17 PM »
Good how they've released the details nice an early though.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #89 on: January 7, 2020, 08:08:17 PM »
It seems the club have issued 2 different announcements, one saying 3 credits guaranteed the other saying 4...

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/8220__4231__atletico_madrid_away_accessbility_selling_notice_v2.pdf
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #90 on: January 7, 2020, 08:13:08 PM »
1 of us needs it to go to 0 🤔

Quote from: RedPat on January  7, 2020, 02:51:26 PM
I suppose my 1 credit is unlikely to get me a ticket ?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #91 on: January 7, 2020, 08:13:39 PM »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January  7, 2020, 08:08:17 PM
It seems the club have issued 2 different announcements, one saying 3 credits guaranteed the other saying 4...

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/8220__4231__atletico_madrid_away_accessbility_selling_notice_v2.pdf
1 criteria for dis-abled supporters - 4 games
2nd criteria for other supporters - 3 games
simples!!!
« Reply #92 on: January 7, 2020, 08:30:13 PM »
My mistake there. Just testing!! Either way we've only got 1 between 2 going. Good trip planned though

Quote from: King Kenny Play on January  7, 2020, 08:13:39 PM
1 criteria for dis-abled supporters - 4 games
2nd criteria for other supporters - 3 games
simples!!!
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #93 on: January 8, 2020, 05:43:30 PM »
Forgot about this. Wonder if it will let me select the collect from tkt office option this time ::)

Can anyone remember,  is it above the card details on the final page or...? Didn't see it last time and it was a right pita. Thanks
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #94 on: January 8, 2020, 05:45:31 PM »
Collect from ticket office is the default option isn't it? You have to add the postage on normally don't you?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #95 on: January 8, 2020, 05:53:52 PM »
I dont think so. It wasn't for Salzburg
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #96 on: January 8, 2020, 08:20:32 PM »
It used to be didn't it but this season it's defaulted to post I think. Pretty sure it's early on in the whole sale process anyway, before you put all your details in.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #97 on: January 8, 2020, 09:02:51 PM »
Seem to remember default being post this season on tickets and option is top of screen to change. Hoping to collect at Southampton match.
Just booked our hostel, same one as final. Funny how it's less than half the price this time.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #98 on: January 8, 2020, 09:21:57 PM »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January  8, 2020, 09:02:51 PM

Just booked our hostel, same one as final. Funny how it's less than half the price this time.
::) Glad you're sorted though

Cheers guys. I will look out for it from the start then!
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #99 on: January 8, 2020, 10:52:24 PM »
At last . I've booked me return.

Sevilla - Bristol

15 quid on the Friday.

Hola Chica's  .
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #100 on: January 8, 2020, 11:41:17 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on December 16, 2019, 06:32:39 PM
You need to try something different this time then mate.  I'm sure you'll find some obscure but cheap way of getting there and make dozens of friends on the way.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



You prohposised that one Debs .
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #101 on: January 9, 2020, 12:29:10 AM »
Block numbers prob 313 to 416 then


So ours are cat 3. Wonder what home fans will pay in various cats!  :-\
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #102 on: January 9, 2020, 11:42:08 AM »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January  8, 2020, 05:43:30 PM
Forgot about this. Wonder if it will let me select the collect from tkt office option this time ::)

Can anyone remember,  is it above the card details on the final page or...? Didn't see it last time and it was a right pita. Thanks
It's on the Basket Summary page just before Checkout (above your purchases - Step 5 on the buying guide here -

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/3374__3923__147715_howtobuyticketseuro_away_2017.pdf )
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #103 on: January 9, 2020, 01:23:05 PM »
Cheers. That is where I saw it last time but there was no drop-down facility so it was just stuck on Posted out  :-\

I did email the club to ask if it could be changed but by the time they replied the tickets had been sent and I had managed to get them collected from the sorting office.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #104 on: January 9, 2020, 11:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January  9, 2020, 12:29:10 AM
Block numbers prob 313 to 416 then


So ours are cat 3. Wonder what home fans will pay in various cats!  :-\

I paid 40 Euros (42 Euros including charges) for a seat in Block 416 (next to away fans but sat with Ath Madrid) for a league game in Dec2018
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #105 on: January 10, 2020, 08:46:04 AM »
Quote from: bignred84 on January  9, 2020, 11:34:09 PM
I paid 40 Euros (42 Euros including charges) for a seat in Block 416 (next to away fans but sat with Ath Madrid) for a league game in Dec2018

Paid 140 for tickets in block 410 & 180 in 310 in the general sale for this fixture in December.. going by that Id say we gonna have to pay 70 for ours.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #106 on: January 10, 2020, 08:48:41 AM »
Quote from: kalle-anka on January 10, 2020, 08:46:04 AM
Paid 140 for tickets in block 410 & 180 in 310 in the general sale for this fixture in December.. going by that Id say we gonna have to pay 70 for ours.

Which roughly ties in with the £60 they have said we are going to pay
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #107 on: January 10, 2020, 08:54:24 AM »
Quote from: Tommypig on January 10, 2020, 08:48:41 AM
Which roughly ties in with the £60 they have said we are going to pay

Yepp, just wanted to inform everyone that the home end is much more expensive.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #108 on: January 10, 2020, 09:01:56 AM »
How did you manage that?

Quote from: kalle-anka on January 10, 2020, 08:54:24 AM
Yepp, just wanted to inform everyone that the home end is much more expensive.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #109 on: January 10, 2020, 09:10:50 AM »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January 10, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
How did you manage that?

Getting the tickets?
Was general sale on the 19th of December, just got in the queue (twice) and just keep trying once I got in and guess persistent pays off just like in our late available sales.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #110 on: January 10, 2020, 07:31:13 PM »
We tried but couldn't get in, thought it was because of ip address. So no luck for 1 of us.


Quote from: kalle-anka on January 10, 2020, 09:10:50 AM
Getting the tickets?
Was general sale on the 19th of December, just got in the queue (twice) and just keep trying once I got in and guess persistent pays off just like in our late available sales.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #111 on: January 12, 2020, 02:18:46 PM »
Quote from: kalle-anka on January 10, 2020, 08:46:04 AM
Paid 140 for tickets in block 410 & 180 in 310 in the general sale for this fixture in December.. 

Good god

Spanish really do take the piss with ticket prices
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 PM »
Quote from: kalle-anka on January 10, 2020, 08:54:24 AM
Yepp, just wanted to inform everyone that the home end is much more expensive.

Yes may be, but for league games you can get tickets in the home end for about 20-25 euros hence how/why we only paid 42 euros in the exact same seats we will be getting charged 70 euros for in block 416.

Generally in the general sale all the cheaper tickets have gone its only the more expensive ones left (Porto away springs to mind)
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:15:46 AM »
How is there a queue!?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #114 on: Today at 08:17:31 AM »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 08:15:46 AM
How is there a queue!?
Not going down either
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:20:18 AM »
Loads must be on in the hope Man united has returns.

just got in
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:26:06 AM »
Dont like waiting for guaranteed sales. No patience me today. Sorted 417.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #117 on: Today at 08:28:45 AM »
Bizarre didn't see a queue, just straight in. All guaranteed though so no probs except the timehassle.
