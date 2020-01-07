Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Champions League fixture with Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday February 18.The match is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time.LFC has received an allocation of 3,328 tickets for supporters to purchase.We have also received a further allocation of 200 top-category seats that, in line with UEFA guidelines, will be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.Ticket pricesAdults: £60Sale datesHospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled supporters: Within the allocation, we have received 11 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded previous ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for UEFA Champions League away fixtures - please click here for full details.All other supportersThe below sales will take place online only and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on UEFA Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:FC Salzburg (2019-20)KRC Genk (2019-20)SSC Napoli (2019-20)FC Barcelona (2018-19)FC Porto (2018-19)Bayern Munich (2018-19)Paris Saint-Germain (2018-19)Red Star Belgrade (2018-19)SSC Napoli (2018-19)Three or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday January 14 until 10.30am on Wednesday January 15.Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.The following sales will take place on a first come, first served basis and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.Two or more games: from 11am on Wednesday January 15.Tickets in the above sale are subject to availability and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.Details to be provided at time of booking for all supporters travelling to and attending the game.If the season ticket holder or Member eligible to buy the ticket is not attending the game, the details of the person you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided on the online form.Changes cannot be made once you have completed your purchase.Please have the following details ready prior to making your booking:ForenameSurnameAddressDate of birthCountry of birthPassport or National Identity NumberMobile numberEmail addressOutbound travel dateMethod of travel into Madrid: plane/car/coach/trainEstimated time of arrival into MadridAccommodation detailsReturn travel dateDelivery/collection of ticketsPlease select one of the following before proceeding to checkout:1. CollectIf this option is selected, tickets must be collected from Anfield. There will be no opportunity to collect tickets in Madrid. Collection dates will be updated here.Tickets should be collected before 12pm on Friday February 14.2. UK postTickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £5.65.Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.3. Overseas postTickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £12.46.There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Madrid will be provided in the lead-up to the game.The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.