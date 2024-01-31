I would have thought thered have been some sort of map to work against as theyre all different sizes.



Having watched some of the build footage though I wouldnt be surprised if theyve all just been squashed in anywhere there was space.



We got an email in December to update us on this,Once the project completes next year, the final mapping of the Forever Stones will be able to take place and emailed to you in order to provide you with the exact location of your Anfield Forever Stone.Prior to Sundays game, I thought Id have a quick look myself but it was impossible spent about half an hour and then just gave up.Some of the stones are in bad condition with the wording on some unclear. Hopefully theyll sort this out