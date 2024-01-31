« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5400 on: January 31, 2024, 10:16:26 am »
In the main stand they're assigned to a bench, ours is next to Paisley, they have central commemorative stones on Anfield road, so they'll be able to tell us which area it will be in. There will still be an element of searching for it in that specific area though.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5401 on: January 31, 2024, 10:17:09 am »
We've not had that mapping yet, but we won't get that until the stand is complete.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5402 on: January 31, 2024, 10:21:21 am »
When we had ours done for the main stand we were told which bench section it was in but no more than that - we had to look for it ourselves in the relevant part.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5403 on: January 31, 2024, 10:57:55 am »
Quote from: Stevo on January 31, 2024, 09:19:47 am
I would have thought thered have been some sort of map to work against as theyre all different sizes.

Having watched some of the build footage though I wouldnt be surprised if theyve all just been squashed in anywhere there was space.

We got an email in December to update us on this,

Once the project completes next year, the final mapping of the Forever Stones will be able to take place and emailed to you in order to provide you with the exact location of your Anfield Forever Stone.

Prior to Sundays game, I thought Id have a quick look myself but it was impossiblespent about half an hour and then just gave up.

Some of the stones are in bad condition with the wording on some unclear. Hopefully theyll sort this out
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5404 on: January 31, 2024, 01:09:22 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January 31, 2024, 10:57:55 am
We got an email in December to update us on this,

Once the project completes next year, the final mapping of the Forever Stones will be able to take place and emailed to you in order to provide you with the exact location of your Anfield Forever Stone.

Prior to Sundays game, I thought Id have a quick look myself but it was impossiblespent about half an hour and then just gave up.

Some of the stones are in bad condition with the wording on some unclear. Hopefully theyll sort this out
Me too, I think perhaps you'd have to be lucky to spot yours. Others seemed to know where's theirs were, but they may have just struck lucky. One of the updates from the club was that they may show signs of imperfections that will be sorted before it's officially opened.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5405 on: January 31, 2024, 01:11:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January 31, 2024, 10:57:55 am
Some of the stones are in bad condition with the wording on some unclear. Hopefully theyll sort this out
The place is still a building site. I'm sure they'll get a good clean up, and any damaged ones will be replaced.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm »
Just watching KC Image works latest video and the concrete terracing to go in the corner has arrived.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 07:05:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
Just watching KC Image works latest video and the concrete terracing to go in the corner has arrived.

could you send a link to the video?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 07:53:02 am »
Quote from: MacKon on Today at 07:05:24 am
could you send a link to the video?
https://youtu.be/PyOWXejF3iU?si=Ar5MfaRaLTK1_ZgG

No problem.  :thumbup

The concrete pieces are on the flatbed wagon at around 6 minutes in. The driver shows KC an image of what they are for at just after 14 minutes, near the end of the video.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:53:02 am
https://youtu.be/PyOWXejF3iU?si=Ar5MfaRaLTK1_ZgG

No problem.  :thumbup

The concrete pieces are on the flatbed wagon at around 6 minutes in. The driver shows KC an image of what they are for at just after 14 minutes, near the end of the video.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 01:08:14 pm »
Thanks Terry. I always mess it up when trying to embed videos using my phone, so I just post links instead now.  :-[
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction work resumed on 12th September 2023.
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:08:14 pm
Thanks Terry. I always mess it up when trying to embed videos using my phone, so I just post links instead now.  :-[
No worries mate. My OCD always kicks in when I see YouTube links that are not embedded.  ;D
