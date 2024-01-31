I would have thought thered have been some sort of map to work against as theyre all different sizes.
Having watched some of the build footage though I wouldnt be surprised if theyve all just been squashed in anywhere there was space.
We got an email in December to update us on this,
Once the project completes next year, the final mapping of the Forever Stones will be able to take place and emailed to you in order to provide you with the exact location of your Anfield Forever Stone.
Prior to Sundays game, I thought Id have a quick look myself but it was impossible
spent about half an hour and then just gave up.
Some of the stones are in bad condition with the wording on some unclear. Hopefully theyll sort this out