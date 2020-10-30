« previous next »
CyberPunk 2077

Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 30, 2020, 03:22:36 PM
Quote from: Titi Camara on October 30, 2020, 03:16:15 PM
What is the fucking matter with people? The entitlement is staggering.

That said, if you're making death threats over a game you probably need some professional help.

You have to blame social media. It's just an avenue to spew hatred. We've seen it so much over the last few years. While these people have always existed, the fact they have this platform and then in turn it's gets reported, makes the news...it's just depressing to associate yourself with video games sometimes. It's like the footy where you just don't want to get involved in it because when something happens it always turns toxic.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 30, 2020, 04:07:21 PM
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 30, 2020, 01:06:34 PM
No - going "gold" means the final version is ready to be printed and no changes remain - it's used as a shortcut to mean that they aqre finishing QA, but anything major will be pushed out as a Day one, and this shouldn't take long (i.e. that they have sent the code to the factories that print the discs and they are currently either printing, or waiting for a final sign off from the company)
Thanks Scotty.

It's weird as others have said that the issues seem to be in optimising for the consoles - when they haven't done the fully upgraded version for Series X/PS5 yet as far as I'm aware.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2020, 08:08:00 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 30, 2020, 04:07:21 PM
Thanks Scotty.

It's weird as others have said that the issues seem to be in optimising for the consoles - when they haven't done the fully upgraded version for Series X/PS5 yet as far as I'm aware.

I read in one of the statements that the dev had essentially switched to being for the next gen consoles midway, which is what's lead to the difficulties for testing across all platforms at this point.

Will just say again, building a game of this scope across multiple platforms with multiple specs in a covid world of remote working has got to be a massive challenge.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2020, 10:23:42 AM
Quote from: wige on October 31, 2020, 08:08:00 AM
I read in one of the statements that the dev had essentially switched to being for the next gen consoles midway, which is what's lead to the difficulties for testing across all platforms at this point.

Will just say again, building a game of this scope across multiple platforms with multiple specs in a covid world of remote working has got to be a massive challenge.
Absolutely agree. From a selfish perspective, given Ive managed to get a Series X, all I really care about is that it runs smoothly and looks incredible on that platform. Youd think, from the sounds of it that its running fine on PC and new gen - would it cause too much consternation and backlash to release earlier on the platforms that are ready? Probably my naivety about the industry showing here, first time Ive had proper interest since probably the last years of the 360/PS3.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2020, 12:30:22 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 31, 2020, 10:23:42 AM
Absolutely agree. From a selfish perspective, given Ive managed to get a Series X, all I really care about is that it runs smoothly and looks incredible on that platform. Youd think, from the sounds of it that its running fine on PC and new gen - would it cause too much consternation and backlash to release earlier on the platforms that are ready? Probably my naivety about the industry showing here, first time Ive had proper interest since probably the last years of the 360/PS3.

Isn't the enhanced for nextgen version coming later anyway and the first version to launch would be the regular console version though, albeit performing better on the new consoles?
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2020, 02:11:36 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on October 31, 2020, 12:30:22 PM
Isn't the enhanced for nextgen version coming later anyway and the first version to launch would be the regular console version though, albeit performing better on the new consoles?
I believe so, what I was trying to get at is if its struggling to run on current gen console, surely the only platform its stable on is PC?

This will get delayed again.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2020, 04:03:30 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 31, 2020, 02:11:36 PM
I believe so, what I was trying to get at is if its struggling to run on current gen console, surely the only platform its stable on is PC?

This will get delayed again.

I'm not convinced it will. Might be wrong, but I just don't see why they wouldn't have delayed this time as long as they needed. This isn't EA or an equivalent consumer-fucking behemoth. CDPR through their track record have shown a lot of respect for a) the game(s) they make and b) the people that buy them. They'll be fully aware how a third delay will be reported and received so think the release and reasoning will be true and kept to.

Like I say, may be wrong, but taking it at face value I'd imagine there's been an internal conversation/inquiry with some honest discussions about time required and they're confident that three weeks is what's needed to deliver.

On the game itself, I can't wait. The GF seems genuinely interested in this one and we've got a plan to have a save for her and me, with her dictating the choices and directions that I play out for her! Can't wait to explore Night City either.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 06:34:19 PM
Kinda looks like a Deus Ex Mod
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:34:19 PM
Kinda looks like a Deus Ex Mod
at first i though this was a sequel to deus ex
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 01:33:38 AM
Every time I see this thread bumped I think it's been delayed again ;D
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 09:14:01 AM
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
at first i though this was a sequel to deus ex

Someone on another board (yes I know! they actually exist) saying it's like a jumble of parts like Deus Ex, Omikron, GTA and Rage had a baby and I feel no connection to any of it. Thought that was quite apt
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 09:18:34 AM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:14:01 AM
Someone on another board (yes I know! they actually exist) saying it's like a jumble of parts like Deus Ex, Omikron, GTA and Rage had a baby and I feel no connection to any of it. Thought that was quite apt

Honestly feel the same regarding "the connection". Then again, it's been quite some time since I was genuinely excited about a new game.
