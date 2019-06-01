« previous next »
We've had more than 12 managers.

Dont pick on Samie. He cant count higher than the amount of fingers he has (so 11).
Can anybody shed some light on the existing facilities which the U23s had been using until now. My searches haven't come close to helping me get an idea of how much work would need to be done in order for the women's team to move in now there is - in theory, at least - space where the U23s no longer are. How much of what they used was shared with the U18s? Would a separate dressing room need to be built for example. I imagine we have pitches to spare now but what is under the roof in terms of gyms and medical and such.
We're just a big club from Kirkby.  8) ;D

It's seriously so good to see this.  As much as Melwood holds a place in all our hearts, this goes further.  Jurgen's legacy for Liverpool FC goes far beyond the trophies we have, and will continue to win.  Thew AXA Training Ground will make its mark for decades to come.

Pity I wont be around to see the time capsule opened. :(
Sometimes when clubs make new training grounds they try to make it look a bit flashy and a bit more than it actually is. Our design and layout looks like it was solely build to get the best training conditions as possible. No hotels or lodges etc.

I love it.
I know it's been mentioned before but I'm not a fan of this separating out of the Premier League title from our other League titles.



Feeding into the 18+1 rather than 19 narrative.
Does my head in that the club seemed to try and mitigate any ridicule from rival fans by doing this. Like United werent parading round tops and marketing anything they could with champ19ns written on it when they won their 19th.
Does my head in that the club seemed to try and mitigate any ridicule from rival fans by doing this. Like United werent parading round tops and marketing anything they could with champ19ns written on it when they won their 19th.
It's a trivial matter, but it does still feel like a bit of an own goal separating the two trophies into 18 + 1.

For me, both League Title trophies should be on one plinth, with '19' underneath because, in reality, that's what it is.

Apart from that, the display looks amazing.  8)
Dont see a problem at all, other than some of our fans care too much what fans of other clubs think  ::)

The players who train there everyday lifted that trophy, it deserves pride of place. If thats on one stand with the other trophy and 19 under or if its on its own I dont really see why it matters or why anyone would give a shit.
I think it's a small distinction that tells the players who won it they did something truly historic. It's their daily place of work, after all.
Seeing that latest Inside Training video and the Ox tour one really makes me wish I kicked a ball about for a living. Have I left it too late? :D Facilities look so good and must be an absolute pleasure to go to work there each day.
Seeing that latest Inside Training video and the Ox tour one really makes me wish I kicked a ball about for a living. Have I left it too late? :D Facilities look so good and must be an absolute pleasure to go to work there each day.
Yeah, it looks fantastic and that Ox video is hilarious, like when he's in hydrotherapy -  '....the lighting in here is definitely a little bit moody - I think Mo's had a little chat to someone and he's asked for a little bit more Zen around the building, so he can get himself in here and do his meditation......'    ;D
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1329118925259419649?s=20

Ljinders being able to watch the U23s training in this is good. One of the big plusses of moving to Kirkby
