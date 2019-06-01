Does my head in that the club seemed to try and mitigate any ridicule from rival fans by doing this. Like United werent parading round tops and marketing anything they could with champ19ns written on it when they won their 19th.
It's a trivial matter, but it does still feel like a bit of an own goal separating the two trophies into 18 + 1.
For me, both League Title trophies should be on one plinth, with '19' underneath because, in reality, that's what it is.
Apart from that, the display looks amazing.