Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 08:06:53 AM
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 09:27:13 AM
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 02:00:03 PM
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/09/liverpools-ingenious-way-of-showing-youngsters-path-to-first-team-at-new-kirkby-training-ground/

Quote
Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe has revealed a simple but ingenious way of representing the pathway for youngsters to the first team at the new-look Kirkby.

The Reds are yet to move into their new £50 million training ground, with Jurgen Klopp making the decision to remain at Melwood due to the unusual circumstances heading into the new campaign.

Having been set to relocate to Kirkby, where they will train on the same site as every other age group, this summer, this will now come later in the campaign.

From the under-9s up, every player will then report to the same training ground, albeit with clear distinction in the facilities from the academy to the first team.

That is to ensure youngsters are not under the impression they have made it if they are sharing corridors with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, but Liverpool have worked to build a physical representation of that pathway.

Inglethorpe, speaking to Training Ground Guru, has explained how the pitches players train on will get closer to that of the senior squad with every age group, meaning the under-23s will be nearest to Klopp and his squad.

It will be a fantastic opportunity for them, he said of the move and its impact on the players he oversees.

I think its great that the younger players can look up the pathway where we are now and sort of 200 yards away they can see the first-team building.

With every year, the pitch theyll play on will get slightly closer towards that".

Inglethorpe is hoping that the move will occur in the not-too-distant future, with his belief that the first team will switch over to Kirkby this season.

However, he stressed that the combining of the facilities would be a mere gesture if the bond between the academy and senior setups was not strong.

Ultimately its about relationships, and it means little if the relationship between the academy and the first team isnt in a good place, he continued.

So were very, very fortunate, whether its been here at Kirkby or at Melwood, that weve had a very good relationship and a strong relationship with the first team.

[And this] certainly has meant that the geography of where we are has not been quite so important.

Key to that relationship is the trust of Klopp himself, and the faith he has in young players, with Inglethorpe paying him the best compliment he can.

Jurgen from day one has been fantastic, hes trusted what were doing. I definitely dont think were being micromanaged in any way, he said.

I think that he takes a very, very healthy interest in what we do, and the best compliment that I can pay him is he knows the players names.

Whether its the under-18s or under-23s, hell know them and hell work with them.

I think weve probably had to earn that trust a little bit, by the players that go up there, theyve had to carry the name of the academy and prove that they are capable of being in and around the first team.

But I feel theres a level of trust, he trusts us to hopefully go about our business of developing young players.

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 02:03:46 PM
Its hardly ingenious, Southampton have been doing it for about 15 years.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 02:07:47 PM
Someone posted this on Twitter today, showing the complex.

https://twitter.com/ChantLFC/status/1301506117865033728
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 02:08:22 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  3, 2020, 02:07:47 PM
Someone posted this on Twitter today, showing the complex.

https://twitter.com/ChantLFC/status/1301506117865033728

Already posted above bud.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 02:27:47 PM
Quote from: Welshred on September  3, 2020, 02:03:46 PM
Its hardly ingenious, Southampton have been doing it for about 15 years.

We should put our first team training facilities next to theirs, so it's easier for Southampton players to see their pathway. ;D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 3, 2020, 09:12:51 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on September  3, 2020, 02:27:47 PM
We should put our first team training facilities next to theirs, so it's easier for Southampton players to see their pathway. ;D

ha ha  ;D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 4, 2020, 11:02:02 AM
Quote from: kopite321 on September  3, 2020, 08:06:53 AM
The new facilities at Kirkby

https://twitter.com/i/status/1301272937870307331

Stunning, love the terrace from Klopp's office.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 4, 2020, 09:07:56 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on September  3, 2020, 02:27:47 PM
We should put our first team training facilities next to theirs, so it's easier for Southampton players to see their pathway. ;D

:lmao
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 6, 2020, 06:57:18 PM
When do the first team move from Melwood? Or have they aleady gone?

fc
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 6, 2020, 08:19:47 PM
Quote from: flyingcod on September  6, 2020, 06:57:18 PM
When do the first team move from Melwood? Or have they aleady gone?

fc

Not decided yet

Last I heard they were considering the October international break
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 7, 2020, 09:24:07 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on September  6, 2020, 08:19:47 PM
Not decided yet

Last I heard they were considering the October international break

Cheers!

fc
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 13, 2020, 02:57:59 PM
New Press Conference room.

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 28, 2020, 08:08:54 AM
Working here today, going to have a good look around if I'm allowed to wander 😁
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 28, 2020, 12:33:03 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on September 28, 2020, 08:08:54 AM
Working here today, going to have a good look around if I'm allowed to wander 😁

A rare time you want to walk alone?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 28, 2020, 12:43:05 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on September 28, 2020, 08:08:54 AM
Working here today, going to have a good look around if I'm allowed to wander 😁

Take tons of pictures
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
September 30, 2020, 07:19:00 PM
Might be back up there next week so will try to take plenty then, was hard as the club are coming down hard apparently as they haven't released any pics yet (even though they are everywhere)

They had a 3" water main burst in the ceiling not long ago that ruined a few things  ::) not going to lie though, for 50 mill it's pretty standard.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 1, 2020, 03:36:43 PM
Quote from: Matt_Red on September 30, 2020, 07:19:00 PM
Might be back up there next week so will try to take plenty then, was hard as the club are coming down hard apparently as they haven't released any pics yet (even though they are everywhere)

They had a 3" water main burst in the ceiling not long ago that ruined a few things  ::) not going to lie though, for 50 mill it's pretty standard.

I wouldn't know what 50m gets you so I suspect the majority of casual viewers like myself will still be blown away by the facilities

There was talk originally a move might happen in this international window - anyone know if that is happening?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 1, 2020, 03:40:11 PM
£50m wouldn't stretch a huge amount anyway. Each of the pitches they installed would probably have been at least £1m each, hydrotherapy pools and other facilities there wouldn't come cheap either. That's along with the cost of the building materials and labour, etc as well. It's not about the bricks and mortar anyway, it's more about the stuff they can put in it.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 1, 2020, 03:45:23 PM
Quote from: Welshred on October  1, 2020, 03:40:11 PM
£50m wouldn't stretch a huge amount anyway. Each of the pitches they installed would probably have been at least £1m each, hydrotherapy pools and other facilities there wouldn't come cheap either. That's along with the cost of the building materials and labour, etc as well. It's not about the bricks and mortar anyway, it's more about the stuff they can put in it.

Yeah youd imagine the equipment will be a huge chunk of the cost.

Plus lets be honest, as long as they get a top class training ground which does exactly what is needed then it really doesnt matter if it looks standard or not.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 1, 2020, 03:47:30 PM
It's going to be bigger and more advanced than Melwood so it's a huge start.  No one said we can't improve it further in the future,.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 1, 2020, 06:51:59 PM
From the pics Ive seen it will be fine.  As long as the pitches and facilities are what Jurgen and the players need, it doesnt need to be the Savoy.  We are Liverpool, not Chelsea or Real Madrid.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 2, 2020, 06:27:44 PM
Underwater treadmill alone is 500k, Klopp wants 8 meter high walls/fences/wind breaker around the 3 main pitches as it was to windy, they are being made in china and not ready until November. The leak set them back a while so doubt it'll be this international break but you never know.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 14, 2020, 12:11:50 AM
The wind fences are now being installed this week.

Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 22, 2020, 11:59:53 AM
Quote from: Matt_Red on October  2, 2020, 06:27:44 PM
Underwater treadmill alone is 500k, Klopp wants 8 meter high walls/fences/wind breaker around the 3 main pitches as it was to windy, they are being made in china and not ready until November. The leak set them back a while so doubt it'll be this international break but you never know.
I remember reading that wind was a concern from day 1 and that shelter from it it was factored into the designs? Are these fences a new development because the original wind breaks were inadequate, or were they always in the plans?
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
October 22, 2020, 02:16:18 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 22, 2020, 11:59:53 AM
I remember reading that wind was a concern from day 1 and that shelter from it it was factored into the designs? Are these fences a new development because the original wind breaks were inadequate, or were they always in the plans?

Original plan was using trees from memory. There was no mention of these screens so think they're additional
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 08:22:16 AM
Liverpool finally set to move into £50m training ground

Liverpool are set to finally make the move to their new £50 million training complex in Kirkby next month, reports James Pearce.


https://theathletic.com/2159352/2020/10/26/haaland-solskjaer-liverpool-training-ground-united-data-scientists-drug-tests/
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 10:05:58 AM
End of an era lads but it was needed to progress as a club.

This bit is interesting though.  :D

Quote
Klopp and senior players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner were heavily involved in the design process of the 9,200-square-metre complex, which was led by London-based architects KSS.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 11:04:22 AM
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 11:41:35 AM
Looks  like we're going to have a sponsorship deal for the new facility.  AXA Kirkby anyone?  ;D
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 11:43:22 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:35 AM
Looks  like we're going to have a sponsorship deal for the new facility.  AXA Kirkby anyone?  ;D

I know theyve been amazingly happy with the training kit deal so wouldnt surprise me.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Yesterday at 07:01:51 PM
Quote from: 18 yard line on October  1, 2020, 06:51:59 PM
From the pics Ive seen it will be fine.  As long as the pitches and facilities are what Jurgen and the players need, it doesnt need to be the Savoy.  We are Liverpool, not Chelsea or Real Madrid.

I've been the Etihad campus, not in the players areas like the gym etc, just to the pitches. My lad trained on the first teams indoor pitch and the building itself just looks like a huge warehouse inside, nothing special at all, the reception area was just a standard area, it does have a sunken model of the complex in the floor under a big perspex cover, but the most impressive part of what I did see was the pitches themselves, all of them were immaculate.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 08:35:42 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:35 AM
Looks  like we're going to have a sponsorship deal for the new facility.  AXA Kirkby anyone?  ;D
Confirmed

Reds announce AXA as Training Centre naming rights partner

Liverpool FC and AXA have expanded their partnership to include the naming rights of the Reds' new Training Centre in Kirkby.

The state-of-the-art facility will be officially known as the AXA Training Centre and marks the clubs first training complex naming partner.

The renewed agreement will see AXA expand its original training kit relationship to one focused more holistically on training as a whole and become the clubs official training partner, incorporating all LFC training apparel.

Jürgen Klopps side are preparing to move into the clubs new Training Centre in mid-to-late November, with the finishing touches being made in preparation.

The Reds will move to the facility after bidding a fond farewell to Melwood, which has been the clubs training ground for 70 years, beginning a new chapter in the clubs illustrious history that will see the first team and youth football operations come together at a combined training facility for the first time.

The new 9,200sqm AXA Training Centre boasts three full-size pitches, goalkeeping and warm-up areas, and indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

The expansion of AXAs partnership to include the naming rights of the clubs new Training Centre makes perfect sense, said Billy Hogan, Liverpool FCs chief executive officer.

We have already seen their emphasis on driving health, wellbeing, confidence and self-belief, and so deepening their relationship in the field of training makes this partnership a great fit.

Were pleased to have AXA on board as we start this new chapter at the club and are proud to expand our relationship with a brand that shares our common values and aspirations both on and off the pitch.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 08:50:19 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:35:42 AM
Confirmed

Reds announce AXA as Training Centre naming rights partner

Liverpool FC and AXA have expanded their partnership to include the naming rights of the Reds' new Training Centre in Kirkby.

The state-of-the-art facility will be officially known as the AXA Training Centre and marks the clubs first training complex naming partner.

The renewed agreement will see AXA expand its original training kit relationship to one focused more holistically on training as a whole and become the clubs official training partner, incorporating all LFC training apparel.

Jürgen Klopps side are preparing to move into the clubs new Training Centre in mid-to-late November, with the finishing touches being made in preparation.

The Reds will move to the facility after bidding a fond farewell to Melwood, which has been the clubs training ground for 70 years, beginning a new chapter in the clubs illustrious history that will see the first team and youth football operations come together at a combined training facility for the first time.

The new 9,200sqm AXA Training Centre boasts three full-size pitches, goalkeeping and warm-up areas, and indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

The expansion of AXAs partnership to include the naming rights of the clubs new Training Centre makes perfect sense, said Billy Hogan, Liverpool FCs chief executive officer.

We have already seen their emphasis on driving health, wellbeing, confidence and self-belief, and so deepening their relationship in the field of training makes this partnership a great fit.

Were pleased to have AXA on board as we start this new chapter at the club and are proud to expand our relationship with a brand that shares our common values and aspirations both on and off the pitch.

Great news, will be interesting to see how much the deal is worth
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 09:21:30 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:35 AM
Looks  like we're going to have a sponsorship deal for the new facility.  AXA Kirkby anyone?  ;D

Heard its worth £400m.  ::)
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 09:29:27 AM
I still don't understand why they didn't get a completely covered pitch. One of the biggest moans Klopp always has is about wind and rain, so why not have a full size training pitch inside. Also, is the full size sports hall like a football sized one? Is that the covered pitch.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 09:34:16 AM
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:29:27 AM
I still don't understand why they didn't get a completely covered pitch. One of the biggest moans Klopp always has is about wind and rain, so why not have a full size training pitch inside. Also, is the full size sports hall like a football sized one? Is that the covered pitch.

Think the academy already has one doesnt it? Or if not full certainly a pretty huge one.
Re: Kirkby upgrade for 1st team??
Today at 09:38:27 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:34:16 AM
Think the academy already has one doesnt it? Or if not full certainly a pretty huge one.
Yes but why not for the main team as well. Just always look at all the articles and never am sure if it is there or not. Is the sports hall the indoor pitch.
