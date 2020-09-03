Looks like we're going to have a sponsorship deal for the new facility. AXA Kirkby anyone?



ConfirmedLiverpool FC and AXA have expanded their partnership to include the naming rights of the Reds' new Training Centre in Kirkby.The state-of-the-art facility will be officially known as the AXA Training Centre and marks the clubs first training complex naming partner.The renewed agreement will see AXA expand its original training kit relationship to one focused more holistically on training as a whole and become the clubs official training partner, incorporating all LFC training apparel.Jürgen Klopps side are preparing to move into the clubs new Training Centre in mid-to-late November, with the finishing touches being made in preparation.The Reds will move to the facility after bidding a fond farewell to Melwood, which has been the clubs training ground for 70 years, beginning a new chapter in the clubs illustrious history that will see the first team and youth football operations come together at a combined training facility for the first time.The new 9,200sqm AXA Training Centre boasts three full-size pitches, goalkeeping and warm-up areas, and indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.The expansion of AXAs partnership to include the naming rights of the clubs new Training Centre makes perfect sense, said Billy Hogan, Liverpool FCs chief executive officer.We have already seen their emphasis on driving health, wellbeing, confidence and self-belief, and so deepening their relationship in the field of training makes this partnership a great fit.Were pleased to have AXA on board as we start this new chapter at the club and are proud to expand our relationship with a brand that shares our common values and aspirations both on and off the pitch.