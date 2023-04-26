« previous next »
Author Topic: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.  (Read 91716 times)

Offline BCCC

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #560 on: April 26, 2023, 09:14:14 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 26, 2023, 08:23:42 am
Whatever happened to the pond life that did this to him?

Sentenced to 3 1/2 years and released after a year I think.

Glad to hear Sean is improving, YNWA.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 01:51:55 am »
Sean Cox meets Jurgen Klopp for final time ahead of Liverpool managers departure



Dunboyne, Co Meath native and Liverpool fan Sean Cox met with manager Jürgen Klopp for the last time ahead of his departure from the club.
Mr Cox, his wife Martina and carer Eustina were in attendance for the clubs 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Mr Cox suffered life changing injuries in 2018 when he travelled to Anfield for Liverpools Champions League semi-final first leg match with AS Roma.

He and his brother Martin were attacked outside the stadium by a group of rival fans dressed in black. Mr Cox suffered a significant head injury and spent a week in Aintree Hospital after having emergency surgery.

Klopp, who announced on January 26 he would leave Liverpool at the end of this season, has been hugely supportive of Mr Cox during his recovery.

Friend of the Cox family Stephen Felle said Sundays game was the only date that suited both the Cox family and Klopp and the club were happy to oblige.

Jürgens taken huge personal interest in Seans story. When Martina wrote a book a few years ago he launched it with Matt Cooper on The Last Word, he said.

Hes been a genuinely interested party in Seans story and the club have a standing invitation for the last three or four years.

The latest invitation for Mr Cox to visit the stadium was extended by club CEO Billy Hogan shortly after Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool.

Mr Cox and his family have been welcomed to spectate games from the directors box on all four occasions he has visited Anfield since the attack and Mr Felle said the club made modifications to facilitate his wheelchair.

They had to do mechanical work on one of the chairs just outside the directors box so it can be taken out to allow Seans wheelchair to wheel out, he said.

Theyve left the removable chair there since. Peter Moore was chief executive when Sean was attacked and he was great for us in terms of the initial fundraising we did.

Ms Cox, who received a letter from Klopp while her husband was in a coma in Liverpool, has said the manager always makes a point of spending time with Mr Cox during his visits to Anfield.

[Jürgen] really is a superb human being. For all the success hes achieved and everything hes done with Liverpool, his humanity and groundedness is shown time and time again, whether its Sean or in other situations, Mr Felle said.

Hes just a very decent human being.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/sean-cox-meets-jurgen-klopp-for-final-time-ahead-of-liverpool-managers-departure/a1968037245.html
Offline Realgman

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 02:34:16 am »
Brilliant, so good to see Sean up and about, and with all the great things we can be happy about with what Klopp has done for Liverpool, for me, this is right up there, a good man.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:51:55 am

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1774770105664365009?t=R8f2sSt73jas4rJ5ZHle5Q&s=08

Good man Sean! Still heartbreaking to see him like that. :'(
Offline BCCC

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 03:33:56 pm »
The highest quality required for a successful Liverpool manager is humility.
Offline thejbs

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:08:49 am »
Christians have Jesus. I have Klopp. And what a man Sean is, pushing himself to stand up like that.
Online Saltashscouse

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #566 on: Today at 09:18:17 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm
Good man Sean! Still heartbreaking to see him like that. :'(
Genuinely brought a tear to my eye that. What a man Jurgen is and nice to see Sean able to stand , onwards and upwards hopefully
