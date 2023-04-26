Whatever happened to the pond life that did this to him?
Sean Cox meets Jurgen Klopp for final time ahead of Liverpool managers departureDunboyne, Co Meath native and Liverpool fan Sean Cox met with manager Jürgen Klopp for the last time ahead of his departure from the club.Mr Cox, his wife Martina and carer Eustina were in attendance for the clubs 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.Mr Cox suffered life changing injuries in 2018 when he travelled to Anfield for Liverpools Champions League semi-final first leg match with AS Roma.He and his brother Martin were attacked outside the stadium by a group of rival fans dressed in black. Mr Cox suffered a significant head injury and spent a week in Aintree Hospital after having emergency surgery.Klopp, who announced on January 26 he would leave Liverpool at the end of this season, has been hugely supportive of Mr Cox during his recovery.Friend of the Cox family Stephen Felle said Sundays game was the only date that suited both the Cox family and Klopp and the club were happy to oblige.Jürgens taken huge personal interest in Seans story. When Martina wrote a book a few years ago he launched it with Matt Cooper on The Last Word, he said.Hes been a genuinely interested party in Seans story and the club have a standing invitation for the last three or four years.The latest invitation for Mr Cox to visit the stadium was extended by club CEO Billy Hogan shortly after Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool.Mr Cox and his family have been welcomed to spectate games from the directors box on all four occasions he has visited Anfield since the attack and Mr Felle said the club made modifications to facilitate his wheelchair.They had to do mechanical work on one of the chairs just outside the directors box so it can be taken out to allow Seans wheelchair to wheel out, he said.Theyve left the removable chair there since. Peter Moore was chief executive when Sean was attacked and he was great for us in terms of the initial fundraising we did.Ms Cox, who received a letter from Klopp while her husband was in a coma in Liverpool, has said the manager always makes a point of spending time with Mr Cox during his visits to Anfield.[Jürgen] really is a superb human being. For all the success hes achieved and everything hes done with Liverpool, his humanity and groundedness is shown time and time again, whether its Sean or in other situations, Mr Felle said.Hes just a very decent human being.https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/sean-cox-meets-jurgen-klopp-for-final-time-ahead-of-liverpool-managers-departure/a1968037245.html
https://x.com/LFC/status/1774770105664365009?t=R8f2sSt73jas4rJ5ZHle5Q&s=08Good man Sean! Still heartbreaking to see him like that. :'(
