Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita faces consequences after walking out on his Werder Bremen team-mates after finding out he would not start in Sundays Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Keita, 29, was not listed in Werders squad for the match and sporting director Clemens Fritz clarified the situation ahead of kick-off.
After Naby found out yesterday that he would not be playing from the start, he decided not to get on the bus but to go home, Fritz said. We will talk to him and his agent tomorrow about the consequences and how to proceed.
Keita has featured in only five Bundesliga games for Werder in what has been an injury-hit season with the German club.