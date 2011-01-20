« previous next »
Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 20, 2023, 03:21:06 pm
Made of biscuits.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 20, 2023, 06:16:05 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 20, 2023, 02:28:35 pm
Pretty sure there were people on here who were suggesting we should offer him a new contract.  Absolute madness.

yes - some of the rationalization for why we should was just crazy.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 20, 2023, 06:17:46 pm
Such a massive waste of money and talent. Not sure which team would now take a punt on him, he's done.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 20, 2023, 06:24:08 pm
How on earth did he pass his medical at Bremen??
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 20, 2023, 08:01:18 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on October 20, 2023, 06:24:08 pm
How on earth did he pass his medical at Bremen??

Could be one of the mysteries of the century come to think of it.

Maybe they just really wanted a high profile player who'd spent years at a big club. Something to excite the fans on a free transfer. Fuck knows to be honest.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 21, 2023, 09:40:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 20, 2023, 03:21:06 pm
Made of biscuits.
Most biscuits I can think of are more robust than he is.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2023, 10:45:43 am
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 23, 2023, 02:35:51 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 20, 2023, 07:13:07 am
Averaging 10 minutes per game (80mins over 8 Bundesliga matches).

Transfermarkt has him currently valued @ 9m down from the 65m we paid.

did we actually pay that much or just media chatter adding his wages, bonus, treatment cost, x ray cost, MRI costs? i think certain targets were definitely not met

and just a reminder we have a 200k per week player that haven't start a game for us in months. doubt we be even getting half of what naby is valued for :-X
Re: Naby Keita Watch
October 28, 2023, 02:03:20 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on October 23, 2023, 02:35:51 pm
did we actually pay that much or just media chatter adding his wages, bonus, treatment cost, x ray cost, MRI costs? i think certain targets were definitely not met

and just a reminder we have a 200k per week player that haven't start a game for us in months. doubt we be even getting half of what naby is valued for :-X

The burn on Keita was worse because we also had Henderson, Ox and (last season) Fabinho at the same time. We accept Thiago as a luxury because we can afford to carry him given the alternatives.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 3, 2023, 09:54:22 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on October 23, 2023, 02:35:51 pm
did we actually pay that much or just media chatter adding his wages, bonus, treatment cost, x ray cost, MRI costs? i think certain targets were definitely not met
Final deferred bill came to £52m, some weird clause about RBL making the CL the season we left him there.

Still comfortably the worst value signing under Klopp.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 02:09:59 pm
Apparently he's now out with an unspecified "illness" with no predicted return date.  He was due to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly but didn't.

Werder Bremen will complete the full Naby Keita experience in a few months when he plays every minute of AFCON for Guinea before returning to continue his rehab.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 02:38:37 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 27, 2023, 02:09:59 pm
Apparently he's now out with an unspecified "illness" with no predicted return date.  He was due to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly but didn't.

Werder Bremen will complete the full Naby Keita experience in a few months when he plays every minute of AFCON for Guinea before returning to continue his rehab.

I like Baby Keith - and he seems like a nice enough person - but if he did go to AFCON and play there - I'd really question his priorities (in terms of Werder). If I was running the show there, I'd even terminate his contract if that happened.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
I'm glad we've finally put this circus behind us. No player is worth waiting for through these amount of injuries, no matter how good he is.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 03:49:28 pm
Quote from: pathetic on November 27, 2023, 03:32:35 pm
I'm glad we've finally put this circus behind us. No player is worth waiting for through these amount of injuries, no matter how good he is.

We haven't, we've just renamed the circus to Thiago. People still go on about "IF he's fit he is a starter/world class" blah blah like, they do not learn.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: PhilV on November 27, 2023, 03:49:28 pm
We haven't, we've just renamed the circus to Thiago. People still go on about "IF he's fit he is a starter/world class" blah blah like, they do not learn.

There's a difference here between the two.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 03:54:33 pm
Quote from: PhilV on November 27, 2023, 03:49:28 pm
We haven't, we've just renamed the circus to Thiago. People still go on about "IF he's fit he is a starter/world class" blah blah like, they do not learn.

Thiago will soon be gone too and he's twice the player Keita will ever be.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 27, 2023, 08:06:21 pm
I wonder if Naby will retire from club football to prolong his international career
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 28, 2023, 01:31:43 am
why do some people talk about players getting injuries as if the player is doing something nefarious? reckon there's a solid chance most players are more frustrated than the people acting bitter about them

there's no sign he's some daft prick like carroll taking the piss, getting injuries acting a twat while drunk or high. don't really get it
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 28, 2023, 01:45:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 01:31:43 am
why do some people talk about players getting injuries as if the player is doing something nefarious? reckon there's a solid chance most players are more frustrated than the people acting bitter about them

there's no sign he's some daft prick like carroll taking the piss, getting injuries acting a twat while drunk or high. don't really get it

personally, I don't think he's being nefarious - but I also think he's a player (based on some of the stories that have circulated) isn't hurrying to get back and won't play if he doesn't feel 100% - certainly not at the club level. As noted - he seems like a nice person - and certainly got along well with the teammates while here.

I just don't think he has the drive to excel, anymore. It's possible the rash of injuries compounded by his injury with Guinea that was mismanaged changed his mindset.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 28, 2023, 08:32:53 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on November 27, 2023, 08:06:21 pm
I wonder if Naby will retire from club football to prolong his international career

 :lmao
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 29, 2023, 01:20:40 am
Quote from: GreatEx on November 27, 2023, 08:06:21 pm
I wonder if Naby will retire from club football to prolong his international career

I think he's done it already

this season 4 games for Guinea and 3 for Bremen
Re: Naby Keita Watch
November 30, 2023, 09:26:59 am
Taking the liberty of locking this for a while, as this thread just seems to go round in circles and doesn't have any particular relevance to our football club at the moment.

Quote from: classycarra on November 28, 2023, 01:31:43 am
why do some people talk about players getting injuries as if the player is doing something nefarious? reckon there's a solid chance most players are more frustrated than the people acting bitter about them
Re: Naby Keita Watch
April 14, 2024, 06:49:30 pm
Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita faces consequences after walking out on his Werder Bremen team-mates after finding out he would not start in Sundays Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Keita, 29, was not listed in Werders squad for the match and sporting director Clemens Fritz clarified the situation ahead of kick-off.

After Naby found out yesterday that he would not be playing from the start, he decided not to get on the bus but to go home, Fritz said. We will talk to him and his agent tomorrow about the consequences and how to proceed.

Keita has featured in only five Bundesliga games for Werder in what has been an injury-hit season with the German club.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
April 14, 2024, 07:26:49 pm
A Naby Keita watch is right twice a day.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:08:07 am
I'm sure they'll find it was force of habit from all parties and there will be no further action required
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:56:08 pm
Hes been suspended for the rest of the season.

What an idiot. Time for him to find a new career. He cant stay fit as we know, and also hes a shit team-mate these days it seems!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:22:14 pm
One that slipped through our otherwise excellent no dickheads net.
(Not sure he was that badly behaved here, just unfortunate with injuries)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:43:01 pm
He's only featured in 5 games this season.

We should have cut our losses on him when he has a couple of years left.

Terrible waste of money with a lack of desire and injury prone.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Half the time I dont even think he was injuredanytime he started and got injured on the pitch he couldnt wait to come off..doesnt have the right attitude/desire to be a top pro.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:06:29 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Half the time I dont even think he was injuredanytime he started and got injured on the pitch he couldnt wait to come off..doesnt have the right attitude/desire to be a top pro.

 Absolutely, the fact is that the path for Guinean footballers to the top of the game is too easy, Keita never had to work for anything in his life and it showed.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
oh come on :lmao

Some of this stuff about him is a bit mad and disingenuous.

You think he had it easy growing up and never worked for anything? Yikes!

 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:36:17 pm
At least we got to see that turn against Palace though.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:40:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
oh come on :lmao

Some of this stuff about him is a bit mad and disingenuous.

You think he had it easy growing up and never worked for anything? Yikes!

You took my post seriously? Double yikes!! I was trying to make a somewhat sarcastic point about the mind bogglingly long odds on a little guy from Guinea making it to the top of the game while simultaneously not being arsed about it, that's all.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
oh come on :lmao

Some of this stuff about him is a bit mad and disingenuous.

You think he had it easy growing up and never worked for anything? Yikes!

 

Never seen someone miss such obvious sarcasm ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 08:59:55 am
Greatest achievement was getting a £120k 5-year contract.
