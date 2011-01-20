Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita faces consequences after walking out on his Werder Bremen team-mates after finding out he would not start in Sundays Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.



Keita, 29, was not listed in Werders squad for the match and sporting director Clemens Fritz clarified the situation ahead of kick-off.



After Naby found out yesterday that he would not be playing from the start, he decided not to get on the bus but to go home, Fritz said. We will talk to him and his agent tomorrow about the consequences and how to proceed.



Keita has featured in only five Bundesliga games for Werder in what has been an injury-hit season with the German club.



