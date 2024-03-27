« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1300208 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,245
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24920 on: March 27, 2024, 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2024, 01:53:36 am
Mate, if I have no cause to moan for the rest of the season then I'll be made up.

No you won't Andy! According to your own theory - stated a couple of days ago - if you have no cause to moan it will be because Liverpool have fallen out of the Title race and PGMOL have issued a directive saying "give them something now so that people don't start asking hard questions."

And Timbo mate, you're one of our best posters, but just because people disagree with you doesn't mean they have "closed minds". Bloody 'ell!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24921 on: March 27, 2024, 11:49:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2024, 11:19:26 am
No you won't Andy! According to your own theory - stated a couple of days ago - if you have no cause to moan it will be because Liverpool have fallen out of the Title race and PGMOL have issued a directive saying "give them something now so that people don't start asking hard questions."

And Timbo mate, you're one of our best posters, but just because people disagree with you doesn't mean they have "closed minds". Bloody 'ell!

Yeah. I will. I go to the game. I want to watch a game of football without going to the pub after with my mates and us looking in bewilderment after bullshit decision after bullshit decision.

If I'm watching at home, I want to watch a good game of football won by the best team with no controversy, no talking points, just a good old game of football where the best team wins. No shady sendings off, no fucking ridiculous pennos, no skewing of stats and figures. A game officiated competently and well.

That there are barely any games played in the league ever that are officiated well speaks for itself. VAR should have made mistakes all but disappear, but all it has done is to highlight the strange, bizarre and wonderful randomness of PGMOL at every turn.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24922 on: March 27, 2024, 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2024, 11:19:26 am
No you won't Andy! According to your own theory - stated a couple of days ago - if you have no cause to moan it will be because Liverpool have fallen out of the Title race and PGMOL have issued a directive saying "give them something now so that people don't start asking hard questions."

And Timbo mate, you're one of our best posters, but just because people disagree with you doesn't mean they have "closed minds". Bloody 'ell!

"They both went in high"

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24923 on: March 27, 2024, 11:54:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2024, 11:51:02 am
"They both went in high"


Thats what gets me, the lies to try and cover it up. The most bizarre thing about it is how they keep getting away with it.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24924 on: March 27, 2024, 11:57:46 am »
I still think Mac was lucky to escape a red there for creating a situation where he put a player (himself) in danger.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2024, 12:00:02 pm by Zimagic »
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24925 on: March 27, 2024, 12:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on March 27, 2024, 11:57:46 am
I still think Mac was lucky to escape a red there for creating a situation where he put a player (himself) in danger.

:D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24926 on: March 27, 2024, 12:13:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on March 27, 2024, 11:54:55 am
Thats what gets me, the lies to try and cover it up. The most bizarre thing about it is how they keep getting away with it.

I've asked seven or eight times for people to explain this.

No luck so far. I'm sure that one will reply one day. From now on I'm going to just keep posting this at them til they talk me through it.

We've got the audio, we've got the video, we've got the photographs. We've got the match footage. We've got the Ref, VAR and the PGMOL top guy and we've got the pundits.

All recorded. All available for perusal.

This isn't the whole story. Once someone has explained this away in a rational way, then I have quite a few others they can talk us through.


They both went in high.One with his foot at chest height. One with both feet on the floor.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,703
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24927 on: March 27, 2024, 12:19:40 pm »
If anyone fancies a laugh

Nottingham Forest first-team coach Steven Reid to  Paul Tierney

"Following the final whistle I was surrounded by members of Nottingham Forests substitutes and backroom staff on the field of play. One of those who approached me was Steven Reid. He asked me about a decision and I said to him that I will speak to him inside and not outside on the field of play.

"He then continued to question me and I repeated that I would speak to him inside. He then said 'its the same every week, you c***'. I showed him the red card and then he said 'I worked with you f***ing lot every f***ing week last season, its the same every f***ing week you c***. He then continued to use the word f*** and called me a c*** on at least one more occasions (making that a minimum of three in total) as we were making our way off the field of play."
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,620
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24928 on: March 27, 2024, 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 27, 2024, 12:19:40 pm
If anyone fancies a laugh

Nottingham Forest first-team coach Steven Reid to  Paul Tierney

"Following the final whistle I was surrounded by members of Nottingham Forests substitutes and backroom staff on the field of play. One of those who approached me was Steven Reid. He asked me about a decision and I said to him that I will speak to him inside and not outside on the field of play.

"He then continued to question me and I repeated that I would speak to him inside. He then said 'its the same every week, you c***'. I showed him the red card and then he said 'I worked with you f***ing lot every f***ing week last season, its the same every f***ing week you c***. He then continued to use the word f*** and called me a c*** on at least one more occasions (making that a minimum of three in total) as we were making our way off the field of play."

He's not wrong  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,298
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24929 on: March 27, 2024, 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 27, 2024, 12:19:40 pm
If anyone fancies a laugh

Nottingham Forest first-team coach Steven Reid to  Paul Tierney

"Following the final whistle I was surrounded by members of Nottingham Forests substitutes and backroom staff on the field of play. One of those who approached me was Steven Reid. He asked me about a decision and I said to him that I will speak to him inside and not outside on the field of play.

"He then continued to question me and I repeated that I would speak to him inside. He then said 'its the same every week, you c***'. I showed him the red card and then he said 'I worked with you f***ing lot every f***ing week last season, its the same every f***ing week you c***. He then continued to use the word f*** and called me a c*** on at least one more occasions (making that a minimum of three in total) as we were making our way off the field of play."

Tierney should have replied "it was 2 fucking minutes you c*nt, sort your shite defending out before you blame others - how many chances did you have to clear it?"
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,620
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24930 on: March 27, 2024, 01:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2024, 11:51:02 am
"They both went in high"



I'm firmly on the side of there's definitely something dodgy going on, but just for balance, this was given as a free kick to us  ;D

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24931 on: March 27, 2024, 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:22:43 pm
I'm firmly on the side of there's definitely something dodgy going on, but just for balance, this was given as a free kick to us  ;D



Deffo free kick to United there.

Wasn't the only thing the ref fucked up in that game. Also Fernandes and that other dickhead should have got sent off.

Bizarre decisions all over the place.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24932 on: March 27, 2024, 01:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on March 27, 2024, 11:57:46 am
I still think Mac was lucky to escape a red there for creating a situation where he put a player (himself) in danger.


He could have bent Doku's studs there
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,245
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24933 on: March 27, 2024, 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2024, 01:24:07 pm
Deffo free kick to United there.

Wasn't the only thing the ref fucked up in that game. Also Fernandes and that other dickhead should have got sent off.

Bizarre decisions all over the place.

The emphasis being on "all over the place". A reign of incompetence amongst the referees. Who'd have thought?

And when they're 'found out' - whether by us, or Wolves supporters, or Man United supporters, or whoever - they tend to close ranks and protect themselves. They harbour a huge bias towards their own kind and it makes them defend the most ridiculous mistakes.

It's why VAR should be run by an independent group. A group that doesn't refer to the on-field referee as "mate".
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24934 on: March 27, 2024, 01:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2024, 01:40:50 pm
The emphasis being on "all over the place". A reign of incompetence amongst the referees. Who'd have thought?

And when they're 'found out' - whether by us, or Wolves supporters, or Man United supporters, or whoever - they tend to close ranks and protect themselves. They harbour a huge bias towards their own kind and it makes them defend the most ridiculous mistakes.

It's why VAR should be run by an independent group. A group that doesn't refer to the on-field referee as "mate".

We can agree on that. I've said for years that their main problem is how absolutely unprofessional they are.

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,245
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24935 on: March 27, 2024, 02:11:48 pm »
And when they retire they are invited on to TV to judge their former colleagues. That leads to further evasion and obfuscation. It's not directed especially at Liverpool. It's directed towards protecting their "mates".

Incidentally, you get the same thing with football pundits. A player who has recently retired from the game will always make a bad pundit. He will not criticise a former teammate.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24936 on: March 27, 2024, 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:22:43 pm
I'm firmly on the side of there's definitely something dodgy going on, but just for balance, this was given as a free kick to us  ;D



But it wasn't reviewed by VAR, it wasn't game-changing, and Howard Webb didn't go on TV to defend it as a correct decision.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,620
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24937 on: March 27, 2024, 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 27, 2024, 02:33:10 pm
But it wasn't reviewed by VAR, it wasn't game-changing, and Howard Webb didn't go on TV to defend it as a correct decision.

It'll no doubt be used to argue "these things even themselves out over the season" despite the fact they're 2 very different incidents.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,245
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24938 on: March 27, 2024, 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 02:41:08 pm
It'll no doubt be used to argue "these things even themselves out over the season" despite the fact they're 2 very different incidents.

I don't think that's the moral of the story at all - and I haven't heard anyone suggest it is until now.

The moral - if there is one - lies elsewhere. It is that this type of 'high foul' does not always result in a free kick to the man who uses his chest rather than his boot to control the ball. Indeed Maguire seems to have been penalised for going in 'high' with his chest in our last match and a free kick was awarded to Liverpool.

Personally I thought when it happened it was probably a free kick to Man United not us, just as I felt it was a penalty to us against Man City rather than 'play on'. The point is not that the two incidents 'even themselves out'. They clearly don't. A last-minute penalty is a hundred times more precious than an innocuous free kick. The point is that such incidents do not 'speak for themselves' and do not carry an automatic tariff against the footballer who raises his foot.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,365
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24939 on: March 27, 2024, 03:27:24 pm »
I don't know if it was mentioned, but Forest were fined and a coach is banned for a rant at Tierney. In his report, Tierney wrote that the coach called him a "c*nt" at least three times:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/every-fing-week-fa-bans-forest-coach-for-furious-rant-after-liverpool-winner/

From now on, I will refer to him as "3cunt Tierney". I hope he doesn't come near our games anymore (I know he has VAR duties the next one).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24940 on: March 27, 2024, 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 27, 2024, 03:27:24 pm
I don't know if it was mentioned, but Forest were fined and a coach is banned for a rant at Tierney. In his report, Tierney wrote that the coach called him a "c*nt" at least three times:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/every-fing-week-fa-bans-forest-coach-for-furious-rant-after-liverpool-winner/

From now on, I will refer to him as "3cunt Tierney". I hope he doesn't come near our games anymore (I know he has VAR duties the next one).

Got to be a chant from that Kop that

"3 c*nt Tierney" to the tune of "Nice one Cyril"
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,620
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24941 on: March 27, 2024, 05:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2024, 04:14:36 pm
Got to be a chant from that Kop that

"3 c*nt Tierney" to the tune of "Nice one Cyril"

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24942 on: March 27, 2024, 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 27, 2024, 03:27:24 pm
I don't know if it was mentioned, but Forest were fined and a coach is banned for a rant at Tierney. In his report, Tierney wrote that the coach called him a "c*nt" at least three times:
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/every-fing-week-fa-bans-forest-coach-for-furious-rant-after-liverpool-winner/

From now on, I will refer to him as "3cunt Tierney". I hope he doesn't come near our games anymore (I know he has VAR duties the next one).

I approve of this.

I once got a 2 game ban for calling myself a c*nt  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24943 on: March 27, 2024, 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2024, 05:53:59 pm
I approve of this.

I once got a 2 game ban for calling myself a c*nt  :lmao

I got kicked off a team for scoring a goal. I think it was the way I celebrated and had a go at our forwards along the lines of "that's how you score". But maybe I threw a "c*nt" in there too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24944 on: March 28, 2024, 10:38:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on March 27, 2024, 05:58:18 pm
I got kicked off a team for scoring a goal. I think it was the way I celebrated and had a go at our forwards along the lines of "that's how you score". But maybe I threw a "c*nt" in there too.

Was Tierney OK after he picked himself up :(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,298
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24945 on: March 28, 2024, 01:50:05 pm »
John Brooks was on SSN before, only caught a bit but he said something about giving the right decision and good process. Is that their new phrase now?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24946 on: March 28, 2024, 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2024, 10:38:11 am
Was Tierney OK after he picked himself up :(

Some of those Sunday league refs would do a better job than Tierney.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24947 on: March 28, 2024, 02:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2024, 01:53:58 pm
Some of those Sunday league refs would do a better job than Tierney.

That's the thing which I find mind boggling - that in a game that requires ultimate fitness, you have a bunch of 50 year old fat bastards shuffling about, getting most major decisions wrong.

Surely in a Nation as big as the UK and given all the training and all the officials - there must be SOMEONE better than these chumps?

I've had someone say to me "You have a go at refs and linos, but would you be any good at it"

No. Of course I fucking wouldn't I'm heading towards 60, I'm a fat get and I don't know the rules of the game well enough to be a good official at any level, never mind the Premier League.

But that's not my job. I know my limitations. I'd be fucking shite at it. But so are these dickheads.

I'm happy to go along with the idea that they are shite, don't know the rules of the game, aren't fit enough, aren't accountable because their organisation doesn't give a shiny shite about their performance and that they are overall pretty useless.

The question is WHY are they officiating at the top level if they aren't any good at it? They are professional and paid  a fortune. They are hopeless and sadly there are no indications that there is anything happening behind the scenes to correct this, train them better, learn from their mistakes or even have competition for their places.

I'd like to see a league system where the referees can get promoted and relegated down to the conference and make it so that it's how good you are and not who you are mates with, which I'm told is the way it works now - and not from just one ex-ref I know.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24948 on: Yesterday at 06:50:58 pm »
https://twitter.com/EduardoHagn/status/1774103045237813458?t=pZfoLeEPYAetqkZTRxp6vQ&s=19

This is given as a penalty and a second yellow card this week, whereas kicking someone in the chest isn't
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24949 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
Could someone please explain to me how Saudi got them two penalties today, yet we didnt get the one where Doku kicked Mac Allister in the chest? I dont get it.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,365
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24950 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Could someone please explain to me how Saudi got them two penalties today, yet we didnt get the one where Doku kicked Mac Allister in the chest? I dont get it.
Their first one could have been called either way, but the second was never a penalty. "Clever play" from the attacker, as the pundits put it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24951 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm »
If they'd given it, it would have been the correct call.
If they hadn't given it, it would have been the correct call.
Good process, boys.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24952 on: Yesterday at 10:59:03 pm »
Fuckinghell, just saw the Chelsea one too, thats even worse!
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24953 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Could someone please explain to me how Saudi got them two penalties today, yet we didnt get the one where Doku kicked Mac Allister in the chest? I dont get it.
Radio 5 pundits were discussing it.  Ellen White said it was clever play and Pat Nevin said it was cheating and if anything the second one was a West Ham free-kick.  It's come to something when Nevin is the pundit I most agree with.

The Chelsea penalty was another great example of the officials doubling down on a bad decision.  Would they have had to rescind the red card if they'd changed their mind on the penalty?
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24954 on: Today at 12:40:21 am »
The Newcastle one is baffling. The VAR mustve thought it was an obvious error :o. It's a free out if anything.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,630
  • JFT 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24955 on: Today at 02:01:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 27, 2024, 03:00:43 pm
I don't think that's the moral of the story at all - and I haven't heard anyone suggest it is until now.

The moral - if there is one - lies elsewhere. It is that this type of 'high foul' does not always result in a free kick to the man who uses his chest rather than his boot to control the ball. Indeed Maguire seems to have been penalised for going in 'high' with his chest in our last match and a free kick was awarded to Liverpool.

Personally I thought when it happened it was probably a free kick to Man United not us, just as I felt it was a penalty to us against Man City rather than 'play on'. The point is not that the two incidents 'even themselves out'. They clearly don't. A last-minute penalty is a hundred times more precious than an innocuous free kick. The point is that such incidents do not 'speak for themselves' and do not carry an automatic tariff against the footballer who raises his foot.

No, the huge difference is that the Maguire incident was a subjective call that the referee got wrong. It didn't result in a possible penalty and wasn't reviewed. Trying to equate the incidents is just false equivalence.

The Doku incident is both a possible penalty and a possible red card. It wasn't a case of a referee not seeing an incident and making a mistake in real-time. Attwell and the AVAR had the benefit of multiple angles, multiple replays and slow-motion. The most damning thing is that with all of those tools at their disposal, they got everything wrong.

Attwell stated that both players came in high, he stated that Doku played the ball and then Macca then came into his space. Webb stated that the ball was too low for Doku to head. How could both players come in high but it be too low for Doku to head. Webb stated that Macca didn't really attempt to play the ball either. Macca won the ball FFS.

That was the best they could come up with multiple replays, multiple angles, slow motion and in Webb's case a week to come up with a case for the defence. Good Process.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24956 on: Today at 02:21:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Could someone please explain to me how Saudi got them two penalties today, yet we didnt get the one where Doku kicked Mac Allister in the chest? I dont get it.
I've highlighted one of the reasons for you. The other is called Abu Dhabi  :-X
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Up
« previous next »
 