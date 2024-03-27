Some of those Sunday league refs would do a better job than Tierney.



That's the thing which I find mind boggling - that in a game that requires ultimate fitness, you have a bunch of 50 year old fat bastards shuffling about, getting most major decisions wrong.Surely in a Nation as big as the UK and given all the training and all the officials - there must be SOMEONE better than these chumps?I've had someone say to me "You have a go at refs and linos, but would you be any good at it"No. Of course I fucking wouldn't I'm heading towards 60, I'm a fat get and I don't know the rules of the game well enough to be a good official at any level, never mind the Premier League.But that's not my job. I know my limitations. I'd be fucking shite at it. But so are these dickheads.I'm happy to go along with the idea that they are shite, don't know the rules of the game, aren't fit enough, aren't accountable because their organisation doesn't give a shiny shite about their performance and that they are overall pretty useless.The question is WHY are they officiating at the top level if they aren't any good at it? They are professional and paid a fortune. They are hopeless and sadly there are no indications that there is anything happening behind the scenes to correct this, train them better, learn from their mistakes or even have competition for their places.I'd like to see a league system where the referees can get promoted and relegated down to the conference and make it so that it's how good you are and not who you are mates with, which I'm told is the way it works now - and not from just one ex-ref I know.