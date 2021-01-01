« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30160 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:03:02 am
And then out popped a smiling Glen Johnson?

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30161 on: Today at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:23:15 am
Unless he wants to leave and forces and exit, he won't be sold. Every leak to the media confirms this.
Because of course LFC would announce broadly that they want to get rid of him  ::)
DonkeyWan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30162 on: Today at 11:45:28 am »
I mean, plans are meaningless until Slot comes in, right?
robertobaggio37

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30163 on: Today at 11:50:37 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:22:16 am
Despite what Ornstein is coming out with, I would be surprised if he is still here next season. It's possible of course that the club have weighed up what we would get in a transfer fee against what he is worth for another 12 months. But the prospect of getting £70m+ (and freeing up hundreds of thousands a week in wages) at a time when the attack looks in need of being reinvented is surely too tempting. I think it's as much of a risk to keep him as it is to let him go at this point. This summer has a very different feel to last when selling him would have been nothing short of a disaster.

Agree with this.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30164 on: Today at 12:05:02 pm »
I still think he will go, but if he does stay then he has to be a striker for us. Hes become too predictable on the wing and we lack threat down that side. He can still score goals though, if hes closer to goal.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30165 on: Today at 12:12:28 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:17:39 am


So weird were not forcing him out the club for losing his rag once
Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30166 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:40:40 am
RAWK exclusive. Transcript of the conversation:

Jurgen: Come on Mo we need you to score.
Mo: I should have started.
Jurgen: You needed a rest.
Mo: Then why put me on now.
Jurgen: Just go get a goal.
Mo: I'd have a hat trick by now.
Darwin steps in..
Jurgen: Well go get one now then.
Mo: Not much time left for that. I should have started.
Jurgen walks away...
Clearly false.

As Mo would be speaking in Arabic, and Jurgen in German.
With Darwin translating and adding in a few Spanish expletives for good measure.
Adam_LFC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30167 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
It's a bad negotiating standpoint for us if it's let out that we are looking rid of Salah - just saying. So I don't think anything in the press at the minute is going to confirm either way. I think it feels like the end to a of people now though. It does make sense with our business model too, sell while there is still some value and the player is past their peak.

I would be really surprised at Edwards offering him a new contract.

As a player he is probably in the top 5 we have ever had, but we need to put aside sentimentality if we want to get back to where we want to be for the next era.
Jookie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30168 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:45:28 am
I mean, plans are meaningless until Slot comes in, right?

Maybe but Id be amazed if discussions about Salah, Trent and VvD werent part of the interview process with Slot or any other prospective manager.

Welll know what Salah is thinking. Well know what Hughes and Edwards think. Id guess wed have an idea what Slot thinks.

Briefing the media that hes likely to stay is probably because hes likely to stay plus it potentially dampens any of him leaving chat as a fallout from the weekend. Alternative hypothesis is that we are protecting his value by looking like reluctant sellers.

Personally I dont think you give up someone who scores 20+ goals a season. Even less so with a potentially tricky manager transition and Q marks about all the other attacking options.
TepidT2O

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30169 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:18:44 am
So I see

"planning with him for at least another campaign, 31 YO has given no indication of wanting out, and contract to be addressed in due course, Saudi view is Salah intends to remain at LFC next season"


Typed out the Orny tweet as X is blocked on my laptop etc
The best news for ages!!
Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30170 on: Today at 12:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 12:35:58 pm
It's a bad negotiating standpoint for us if it's let out that we are looking rid of Salah - just saying. So I don't think anything in the press at the minute is going to confirm either way. I think it feels like the end to a of people now though. It does make sense with our business model too, sell while there is still some value and the player is past their peak.

I would be really surprised at Edwards offering him a new contract.

As a player he is probably in the top 5 we have ever had, but we need to put aside sentimentality if we want to get back to where we want to be for the next era.

Salah is still in the top 5-10 players in the PL.  Comfortably.  The fact that the last month or so, after we rushed him back after he got an injury during the AFCON, he hasn't been as brilliant as he was in the first 5 months of this campaign does not mean he is finished.  AFCON seems to take it out of him - the last competition, he was leading the league, went away, came back and played similarly as he has the last month or so.  What happened?  He came back in 2022/23 with a great season (29 non-pen goal involvements across the season, or on every 113 mins), and then was even *BETTER* the first 4-5 months of this (he was at a non-pen goal involvement every 94 mins before AFCON).  Lets not forget that next season, AFCON is in the summer - so that helps as we won't lose him for a month.
mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30171 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:01:03 pm
People want scapegoats to blame for how the season has ended, Salah fits the bill perfectly. This other incident gives them the final excuse to throw all sorts of stuff at him

Whole team has been basically scapegoated not just Salah.

Draex

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30172 on: Today at 12:56:08 pm »
Shenanigans aside was lovely to see him hit his after burners on that break away, I honestly worried he'd lost that top end speed.

He is still our best forward so it's great news he's staying, I just hope we get him away from hugging the touchline and get him in and around the box more.
rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30173 on: Today at 12:57:33 pm »
Apparently Saudi Pro League still willing to offer Coutinho money to secure Mo's signature early this summer, despite his dwindling contract.

Everyone has their price, and I can see Laptop Eddie giving him a piggyback to JLA for that amount.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30174 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:52:21 am
My take is simple, I love Mo, I respect what he has done for this club and he is a legend.

Legends are still held to a standard of behaviour, that goes for him, Klopp and anyone associated with the club. That open disrespectful behaviour was not ok, after Klopp cooled it with the post match interview, he again was still kicking off when he walked past... he is being petulant, this is not ok.

The manager is the boss of the team, he has tough calls to make but I always say the best way to answer the manager if he drops you, or tells you to go prove yourself no matter how many goals you've scored, you go out there and put in a performance to make him regret dropping you, or whatever.

This is very poor from Mo and he deserves to be disciplined for it. Really disappointing. Don't like players thinking they are bigger than the manager or too big/legend status to get away with this behaviour.

He wasn't kicking off when walking through the mixed zone though was he? He was basically saying if I say something the press will blow it up and they proved his point by doing exactly what he thought they would do. Maybe he could have kept quiet but then we'd have had "Salah clearly still angry walking through the mixed zone after the game" and we get the whole thing anyway. No win for him.

Managers can get things wrong as well and who knows what Jurgen said to him? No one has ever thought they both could have been bellends here?

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:45:28 am
I mean, plans are meaningless until Slot comes in, right?

I don't think so. According to everything that's been said Slot will be head coach whose job will be to coach the players he's given whilst Edwards and Hughes are in charge of recruitment and retention so it'll be their decision.
Buster Gonad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30175 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
So the feeling is he's staying?  I can see the media creating a shitshow about him all summer unless he kills it with a statement.
TepidT2O

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30176 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:03:12 pm
So the feeling is he's staying?  I can see the media creating a shitshow about him all summer unless he kills it with a statement.
Joyce says Hughes will be working on a contract extension.

Brilliant news!!
DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30177 on: Today at 01:12:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Joyce says Hughes will be working on a contract extension.

Brilliant news!!

Let's see if he's willing to accept a wage reduction first, highly unlikely.
NickoH

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30178 on: Today at 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Joyce says Hughes will be working on a contract extension.

Brilliant news!!

Despite his recent run of poor form, he's still our poster boy, our biggest worldwide star by far. Why wouldn't we want to keep him.
Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30179 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:52:21 am
My take is simple, I love Mo, I respect what he has done for this club and he is a legend.

Legends are still held to a standard of behaviour, that goes for him, Klopp and anyone associated with the club. That open disrespectful behaviour was not ok, after Klopp cooled it with the post match interview, he again was still kicking off when he walked past... he is being petulant, this is not ok.

The manager is the boss of the team, he has tough calls to make but I always say the best way to answer the manager if he drops you, or tells you to go prove yourself no matter how many goals you've scored, you go out there and put in a performance to make him regret dropping you, or whatever.

This is very poor from Mo and he deserves to be disciplined for it. Really disappointing. Don't like players thinking they are bigger than the manager or too big/legend status to get away with this behaviour.
Nicely written and apparently balanced.

However, everyone's view is ultimately coloured somewhat by their emotional ties to others.
For example, if the manager in question was Hodgson and Gerrard had 'chatted back to him' on the touchline, I don't think anyone would be supporting our former manager in that scenario.

And real life teaches you that regardless of theory, in practice everyone has a breaking point.
It's all very well saying things like "no player is bigger than the club" and "manager's must always be respected" but there are exceptions to these statements.
And it looks quite apparent that both Jurgen and Salah (two of our favourite LFC personalities) just reached their respective breaking points and what happened happened. Nothing else to it. Because they both usually carry themselves in such good ways.
That's why we love them both.

And that's why I will continue to love them both.
G Richards

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30180 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Mo holds the cards. If he wants to stay and have a go at the Prem and CL next season, under the new manager, it would make sense from Mos perspective. He has declined physically, which is to be expected, but he is still a very good player.

The Saudis will still be there in another year, only by that time if Mo is on a free, he will pocket a large signing bonus, instead of LFC pocketing a transfer fee.

From the perspective of the club, Id rather sell this summer to give the new manager a clean slate, and the ability to reinvest the fee on a player who will be here for a while.

But Mo Salah holds the cards.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30181 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 12:35:58 pm
It's a bad negotiating standpoint for us if it's let out that we are looking rid of Salah - just saying. So I don't think anything in the press at the minute is going to confirm either way. I think it feels like the end to a of people now though. It does make sense with our business model too, sell while there is still some value and the player is past their peak.

I would be really surprised at Edwards offering him a new contract.

As a player he is probably in the top 5 we have ever had, but we need to put aside sentimentality if we want to get back to where we want to be for the next era.
A new contract should come with a pay cut.
jillcwhomever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30182 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Joyce says Hughes will be working on a contract extension.

Brilliant news!!

Agree. There's no way we should be letting him go until we have a succession in place, which at the moment we don't have.
G Richards

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30183 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:19:53 pm
A new contract should come with a pay cut.

Agree, it should.

But from Salahs perspective, why would he accept that? He has the option to let his deal wind down, give it a go at a top club for the top prizes for another year, and then leave on a Bosman to pocket a very large signing bonus.

Signing an extension on lesser terms just hands more control back to LFC and reduces Salahs options and likely money he will receive. It is better for LFC, but I would be surprised if Mos advisers would steer him that way. He holds the cards.
filopastry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30184 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:14:10 pm
Nicely written and apparently balanced.

However, everyone's view is ultimately coloured somewhat by their emotional ties to others.
For example, if the manager in question was Hodgson and Gerrard had 'chatted back to him' on the touchline, I don't think anyone would be supporting our former manager in that scenario.

And real life teaches you that regardless of theory, in practice everyone has a breaking point.
It's all very well saying things like "no player is bigger than the club" and "manager's must always be respected" but there are exceptions to these statements.
And it looks quite apparent that both Jurgen and Salah (two of our favourite LFC personalities) just reached their respective breaking points and what happened happened. Nothing else to it. Because they both usually carry themselves in such good ways.
That's why we love them both.

And that's why I will continue to love them both.

That's also potentially a big problem for Slot though, because if similar things happen next season, he doesn't have that big body of work/reputation to protect him
PaleBlueDot

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30185 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:19:53 pm
A new contract should come with a pay cut.

Be VERY surprised if he takes a pay-cut. Also be very surprised if Edwards sanctions a new deal on the same money.

If he stays he's leaving on a free next summer. There won't be a new contract signed.
robertobaggio37

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30186 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm »
Quote
There was interest in Salah from the Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in last summers transfer window with a £100 million bid, plus £50 million in add-ons, rejected by the Anfield hierarchy.

Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.
amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30187 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:36:01 am
Sounds familiar

Dad "Can you just put your phone down for 1 minute while I talk to you"
Daughter "Just let me reply to this"
Dad "You have been replying for 10 minutes, just give me 2 minutes"
Daughter "God, you're so annoying"
Dad "It's rude you know, and I pay the bill"
Daughter (Huffs) "For god's sake, what do you want ?"
Dad "Fuck it, you're adopted anyway!"
Daughter "OMG WTF?!"
Dad "That's right, I lost my ability to get a boner long before you were born."

Cue it being blown out of all proportion when reported back to mother.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30188 on: Today at 01:28:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:26:46 pm
Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.

Yeah, people expecting the same this summer but if he doesn't stay doubt it's more than £80m.
MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30189 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:26:46 pm
Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.
We were right to keep him last summer because it would have been too much change. Part of that has been offset by his role in helping us qualify for the CL. We also received the offer too late to find a replacement.

For me, I'd move him on this summer as I've said before.
filopastry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30190 on: Today at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:25:54 pm
Agree, it should.

But from Salahs perspective, why would he accept that? He has the option to let his deal wind down, give it a go at a top club for the top prizes for another year, and then leave on a Bosman to pocket a very large signing bonus.

Signing an extension on lesser terms just hands more control back to LFC and reduces Salahs options and likely money he will receive. It is better for LFC, but I would be surprised if Mos advisers would steer him that way. He holds the cards.

Honestly i wouldn't be shocked at all if he was happy enough to just run the contract down and pocket the big signing bonus with freedom to choose wherever he wants to go in a year's time. It was pretty much what was threatened at the negotiation for the last extension

I can't imagine the club making him the kind of extension offer he would want either.
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30191 on: Today at 01:29:38 pm »
Edwards offering Salah an extension does not mean that it would be a great offer. Maybe he will get a contract reflecting his current or expected future status as a player. And if Mo doesnt accept, would Edwards say no to offers from the saudis ? 
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30192 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:26:46 pm
Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.

There were a hell of a lot of conditions though and I don't think it was £100m straight up. For example a very large part of the add ons were on the condition they won the Club World Cup. It was farcical.
thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30193 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
The past few weeks have been underwhelming in many ways but probably none more so than Salah.  He looked electric when he made his first comeback against Brentford but has been way off it for whatever reason since then.  Falling out with Klopp is just the icing on the cake.

All that said, what a brilliant player he has been for us!  It would be such a sad ending if he departs on bad terms and ends up finishing his career in Saudi Arabia.  Hopefully the last few games turn things back around as there's not a whole lot else for us to play for.
KC7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30194 on: Today at 01:50:10 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:26:46 pm
Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.

He's been crucial in getting us CL football for next season.

Before his injury (which clearly affected his performances since he came back) nobody was thinking about that offer; it was 'thank Christ hes still with us'.

Mo showed enough in that West Ham appearance (the speed in particular when he left that player in his wake) that hes still in top physical shape.

Get the midfield functioning next season with the 8s in their natural advanced positions, no shifting Mac out of position in the 6, a quality 6 brought in so the 8s don't have to stay close and babysit him, get that area firing again, athleticism, speed, get the ball moving quicker from the middle of the field where it has been slow and ponderous all season which has affected the attacking play with chances more difficult with opposing defences being given more time to get set. So many games we have a shitload of shots (28 vs West Ham) yet few clear chances. When the midfield was a pressing machine those chances were much better with the quicker ball to the forwards and more space to exploit.
disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #30195 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
I can definitely understand shouts to let go but it's all depending on Saudi level money as well as a top class replacement, and I think we'll struggle for both. Therefore it's right to keep him and what I'd have done anyway, he's obviously still quality and can offer us plenty more goals over the next few years. Honestly, I want him to stay until he retires unless there's a significant drop off, which I don't believe has happened yet and owes a lot to AFCON anyway.

Could be a case they extend by one more year and re-assess next summer. I'd be fine with that personally. He'll be 33 next summer and the new manager will be settled (hopefully all has gone well). We'd still get respectable money at that age considering everything he's done for the club, also it's a totally different game now where you can actually get big money for players into their 30s.
