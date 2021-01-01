Crikey, not a bad fee that. Granted he seemed irreplaceable for us back then.



He's been crucial in getting us CL football for next season.Before his injury (which clearly affected his performances since he came back) nobody was thinking about that offer; it was 'thank Christ hes still with us'.Mo showed enough in that West Ham appearance (the speed in particular when he left that player in his wake) that hes still in top physical shape.Get the midfield functioning next season with the 8s in their natural advanced positions, no shifting Mac out of position in the 6, a quality 6 brought in so the 8s don't have to stay close and babysit him, get that area firing again, athleticism, speed, get the ball moving quicker from the middle of the field where it has been slow and ponderous all season which has affected the attacking play with chances more difficult with opposing defences being given more time to get set. So many games we have a shitload of shots (28 vs West Ham) yet few clear chances. When the midfield was a pressing machine those chances were much better with the quicker ball to the forwards and more space to exploit.