Has anybody got Milan in their account ready to distribute ? I had an email about a week ago saying my enrolment in ACS was successful when I renewed my ST and saying once payments have been taken I'll get another email confirming payment was successful and that NFC pass/photocard will be updated for stadium access....but I've had no further email yet and Milan ticket not on my account. Does it show in account, if you're a ST holder and in ACS or is it done automatically to your phone.....but, what about re-distribution if that's the case ?