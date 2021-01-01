« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 252555 times)

Offline ABJ

Re: European homes
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 11:49:10 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:33:10 am
It' really, really poor and of course nobody to speak to about it

Can anyone post a pic of what's left a mate is asking
I've just tried but it says that the maximum attachment size allowed is 200 KB, I'm not very technical but surely that can't be right?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Thepooloflife

Re: European homes
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 11:54:24 am »
Has anybody got Milan in their account ready to distribute ? I had an email about a week ago saying my enrolment in ACS was successful when I renewed my ST and saying once payments have been taken I'll get another email confirming payment was successful and that NFC pass/photocard will be updated for stadium access....but I've had no further email yet and Milan ticket not on my account. Does it show in account, if you're a ST holder and in ACS or is it done automatically to your phone.....but, what about re-distribution if that's the case ?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: European homes
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:49:10 am
I've just tried but it says that the maximum attachment size allowed is 200 KB, I'm not very technical but surely that can't be right?

Yeah mate, 200k is the max file size on here

If your on a laptop then use snip and sketch save it and then post

If you're doing on a phone or taking a pic then the files are way to big for on here
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: European homes
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 12:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:54:24 am
Has anybody got Milan in their account ready to distribute ? I had an email about a week ago saying my enrolment in ACS was successful when I renewed my ST and saying once payments have been taken I'll get another email confirming payment was successful and that NFC pass/photocard will be updated for stadium access....but I've had no further email yet and Milan ticket not on my account. Does it show in account, if you're a ST holder and in ACS or is it done automatically to your phone.....but, what about re-distribution if that's the case ?

About 5 posts back mate.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: European homes
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:50 pm
About 5 posts back mate.
Sorry Andy, I missed that - thanks. So, hopefully today.
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: European homes
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Is anyone else who purchased a ticket in yesterday's 4 credit Milan sale still not seeing it on their NFC pass (despite redownloading the pass) or their purchase history or tickets tab?

Is there any way to resolve this?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: European homes
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:25:34 pm
Sorry Andy, I missed that - thanks. So, hopefully today.

No worries, yeah we will see, maybe after the 2pm sale is done.

I'm in the same boat and although I know there is no rush at all right now I think basically the way this TO is ran it just makes everyone anxious about everything, especially when they state there will be a 'temporary' window to distribute. Will be fine though, just keep an eye on it. 
Online Tiz Lad

Re: European homes
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 12:44:24 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 12:27:12 pm
Is anyone else who purchased a ticket in yesterday's 4 credit Milan sale still not seeing it on their NFC pass (despite redownloading the pass) or their purchase history or tickets tab?

Is there any way to resolve this?

Think you answered your own question there mate. If it's not in your history or tickets there's nothing for the pass to update

But don't think anybody has it on their history or tickets
Online red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:44:24 pm
Think you answered your own question there mate. If it's not in your history or tickets there's nothing for the pass to update

But don't think anybody has it on their history or tickets

I'm on Android and it's on my card.
Offline scouser102002

Re: European homes
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:02:15 am
You can, do they qualify?

You can't.

Nobody who qualifies but who already has a ticket, or who doesn't qualify but has friends and family who does, can see Milan tickets on the site.
Offline scouser102002

Re: European homes
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:44:24 pm
Think you answered your own question there mate. If it's not in your history or tickets there's nothing for the pass to update

But don't think anybody has it on their history or tickets

My ticket has updated with Milan now and it's still not in history and tickets so I don't think it's anything to do with that

On the ticket site it still says next game is 'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT'
Online Thepooloflife

Re: European homes
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:15 pm
No worries, yeah we will see, maybe after the 2pm sale is done.

I'm in the same boat and although I know there is no rush at all right now I think basically the way this TO is ran it just makes everyone anxious about everything, especially when they state there will be a 'temporary' window to distribute. Will be fine though, just keep an eye on it. 
Couldn't agree with you more - I didn't even get an email about a 'temporary window'. Cheers.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: European homes
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 01:02:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:46:04 pm
I'm on Android and it's on my card.

Lots and lots on Android doesn't update. Happy yours updates

Mine and my Mrs hasn't so far for any game, so will have to download the pass again. However trivial it really shouldn't be like that
Online red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:02:41 pm
Lots and lots on Android doesn't update. Happy yours updates

Mine and my Mrs hasn't so far for any game, so will have to download the pass again. However trivial it really shouldn't be like that

It's a new system that they are clearly still ironing the kinks out with.

If the worst thing that happens is that you have to download the pass again you're not doing too bad
Online Tiz Lad

Re: European homes
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:10:51 pm
It's a new system that they are clearly still ironing the kinks out with.

If the worst thing that happens is that you have to download the pass again you're not doing too bad

shame the don't iron out the kinks in their comms, coz they're woeful

And shame they don't allow people to buy for their F&F for Milan, coz you already have ticket yourself
