tasmichkata

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 04:50:37 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 03:16:50 pm
I've had an email saying my payment for Norwich has failed now, too after Inter was the same ffs ! What the fuck are the club not doing with these payments - somethings not right !

Same for me, bought them manually again.
Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 04:55:06 pm
Quote from: Alf on February 21, 2022, 04:44:23 pm
Out of interest who do you bank with, mate with HSBC had likewise. Mine with Santander went through.
My credit card is MBNA - but I had to pay separately after it failed in Reservations with Santander too, which was fine. What I don't get is that Cardiff in ACS and Chelsea sale went through ok with my credit card, so a bit puzzled as to what's going on to be honest. Can't phone them, but have emailed asking for a call back - nothing as yet though.
Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 311
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 06:31:00 pm
My Norwich also failed and I got the email, had to buy them through the reservations section on my LFC account. It let me use the credit card the transaction declined on as well! Ive received the confirmation emails for both my wifes and my tickets so its gone through. I posted yesterday that the Club are not putting SCA (Stronger Customer Authorisation) thro on certain credit cards and as a result the transactions are being rejected on the automatic payments. Ive also had a tweet from LFCHelp today saying to book via the reservation page, but they know theres a problem.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 311
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 06:33:06 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 04:55:06 pm
My credit card is MBNA - but I had to pay separately after it failed in Reservations with Santander too, which was fine. What I don't get is that Cardiff in ACS and Chelsea sale went through ok with my credit card, so a bit puzzled as to what's going on to be honest. Can't phone them, but have emailed asking for a call back - nothing as yet though.

Certain banks have recently added additional security measures such as the SCA (Stronger Customer Authorisation) and the Club have not added this to the transaction hence why they are being rejected.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 311
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 06:36:55 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 04:55:06 pm
My credit card is MBNA - but I had to pay separately after it failed in Reservations with Santander too, which was fine. What I don't get is that Cardiff in ACS and Chelsea sale went through ok with my credit card, so a bit puzzled as to what's going on to be honest. Can't phone them, but have emailed asking for a call back - nothing as yet though.

See what Ive put earlier about SCA, your MBNA card is probably affected as well.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 07:22:25 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on February 21, 2022, 06:31:00 pm
My Norwich also failed and I got the email, had to buy them through the reservations section on my LFC account. It let me use the credit card the transaction declined on as well! Ive received the confirmation emails for both my wifes and my tickets so its gone through. I posted yesterday that the Club are not putting SCA (Stronger Customer Authorisation) thro on certain credit cards and as a result the transactions are being rejected on the automatic payments. Ive also had a tweet from LFCHelp today saying to book via the reservation page, but they know theres a problem.
Quote from: Gladbach73 on February 21, 2022, 06:33:06 pm
Certain banks have recently added additional security measures such as the SCA (Stronger Customer Authorisation) and the Club have not added this to the transaction hence why they are being rejected.
Quote from: Gladbach73 on February 21, 2022, 06:36:55 pm
See what Ive put earlier about SCA, your MBNA card is probably affected as well.
Cheers John - yes, I knew it was to do with the club not updating their security system to accept the customer authentication, as my provider have said that all retailers have to update their security systems by March to accept credit cards under new Customer Authentication Regulations, presumably because the details in the ACS predated these new regs. But, I'm not on twitter, so that bit you mention about booking under 'Reservations' is helpful......but, it would be nice to know they're not going to charge twice in doing that and when they can get these auto ACS payments sorted.
PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 305
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 08:28:53 pm
My ticket has appeared back in my tickets section after buying it from reservations and it disappearing. Great news
anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
February 21, 2022, 08:56:44 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on February 21, 2022, 08:28:53 pm
My ticket has appeared back in my tickets section after buying it from reservations and it disappearing. Great news

Same!
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,265
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2022, 08:04:18 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 04:55:06 pm
My credit card is MBNA - but I had to pay separately after it failed in Reservations with Santander too, which was fine. What I don't get is that Cardiff in ACS and Chelsea sale went through ok with my credit card, so a bit puzzled as to what's going on to be honest. Can't phone them, but have emailed asking for a call back - nothing as yet though.

Between the Cardiff & Norwich ACS payments being taken, either the clubs card merchant who collect the money afterwards for them or specific card providers HSBC, MBNA etc have changed the fields required when collecting funds due to the new regulations. So the payments are failing because the ticket office either don't have all the information required or do but are not inputting this.

I suspect ACS payments should be exempt from the new regulations, because they are merchant initiated transactions that have been pre agreed and authenticated when you sign up for the ACS and you as card holder will not be present when the payment is taken. So should go straight through similar to using contactless because it's considered a low risk transaction. That said, I suspect next season the TO will ask supporters to add them to their list of trusted beneficiaries on online banking when signing up to the ACS.

The payment for the League Cup Final was taken at the point of sale as you go onto the website at the time, so could be subject to 2 way verification. Like when you use chip & pin in a shop. When I buy away tickets using Monzo, I always have to go onto the App to confirm the payment before checking out, hence why I didn't use it for the ACS in case the ticket office try & put something through when I've not got my phone to hand. When Leicester & Chelsea away tickets went on sale at the same time I had to verify the 2nd payment because the 1st payment was for the same amount. Which is considered a red flag for card fraud.
Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Autocup
February 22, 2022, 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Alf on February 22, 2022, 08:04:18 am
Between the Cardiff & Norwich ACS payments being taken, either the clubs card merchant who collect the money afterwards for them or specific card providers HSBC, MBNA etc have changed the fields required when collecting funds due to the new regulations. So the payments are failing because the ticket office either don't have all the information required or do but are not inputting this.

I suspect ACS payments should be exempt from the new regulations, because they are merchant initiated transactions that have been pre agreed and authenticated when you sign up for the ACS and you as card holder will not be present when the payment is taken. So should go straight through similar to using contactless because it's considered a low risk transaction. That said, I suspect next season the TO will ask supporters to add them to their list of trusted beneficiaries on online banking when signing up to the ACS.

The payment for the League Cup Final was taken at the point of sale as you go onto the website at the time, so could be subject to 2 way verification. Like when you use chip & pin in a shop. When I buy away tickets using Monzo, I always have to go onto the App to confirm the payment before checking out, hence why I didn't use it for the ACS in case the ticket office try & put something through when I've not got my phone to hand. When Leicester & Chelsea away tickets went on sale at the same time I had to verify the 2nd payment because the 1st payment was for the same amount. Which is considered a red flag for card fraud.
Thanks for that explanation Alf, that's very helpful - I'm not brilliant at the ins and outs of financial transactions. I think you're right too on the latter point - I paid for Norwich in Reservations directly using the same card as that for ACS and that worked ok.
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,517
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Autocup
February 23, 2022, 10:48:37 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 03:16:50 pm
I've had an email saying my payment for Norwich has failed now, too after Inter was the same ffs ! What the fuck are the club not doing with these payments - somethings not right !

I've had the opposite.. it's failed for every game up until these 2 and then these 2 have gone through fine.. no consistency
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Autocup
February 24, 2022, 03:52:03 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 23, 2022, 10:48:37 pm
I've had the opposite.. it's failed for every game up until these 2 and then these 2 have gone through fine.. no consistency
Ha, bizarre !
tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 10:15:11 am
Benfica payment just taken.
Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,234
  • allez les rouges
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:27:01 pm
Is there any way to check if autocup payment has failed without waiting for email
tasmichkata

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm
The deadline is announced for wednesday, so after that you can buy your ticket/s from reservation section if failed.
TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,689
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 10:15:11 am
Benfica payment just taken.
same keen fuckers
timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
No messing about there was there?  ::)
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,035
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
Mine as well, £42 on the Kop.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,265
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm
The deadline is announced for wednesday, so after that you can buy your ticket/s from reservation section if failed.

Out of interest, where have you seen that?
kemlyn1629

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 151
Re: Autocup
Today at 01:16:56 am
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm
Out of interest, where have you seen that?

Auto-cup info is always here https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-prices
