Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #80 on: January 1, 2024, 11:41:30 am »
Hiccy Burpday Jim   :wave
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #81 on: January 1, 2024, 12:50:00 pm »

Happy Birthday Jim
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #82 on: January 1, 2024, 02:02:33 pm »
Have a great Birthday Jim. We all miss you, I hope everything is going well.  :wave
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #83 on: March 9, 2024, 08:05:41 pm »
Happy Birthday Terry, hope you had a good day mate.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #84 on: March 9, 2024, 09:33:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  9, 2024, 08:05:41 pm
Happy Birthday Terry, hope you had a good day mate.
Cheers John.
Had loads of family around and had a band practice which was very productive earlier.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #85 on: March 9, 2024, 09:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  9, 2024, 09:33:34 pm
Cheers John.
Had loads of family around and had a band practice which was very productive earlier.

Happy birthday mate
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #86 on: March 9, 2024, 09:35:11 pm »
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #87 on: March 9, 2024, 09:37:13 pm »
I hope you had a great day, Terry.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #88 on: March 9, 2024, 09:38:00 pm »
Happy Birthday Terrence.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #89 on: March 9, 2024, 09:40:30 pm »
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #90 on: March 9, 2024, 10:53:47 pm »
Happy birthday Terry, hope you had a great day
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #91 on: March 9, 2024, 11:05:04 pm »
Happy Birthday, Terry...
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #92 on: March 10, 2024, 07:02:19 am »
Damn missed this yesterday.

Happy belated birthday Terry 🎊🍻🥳
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #93 on: March 10, 2024, 11:31:44 am »
I missed it too.  :-\

🥳 Happy (belated) Birthday, Terry! 🥳

Have some cake and a beer. 🎂🍺
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #94 on: March 10, 2024, 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  9, 2024, 10:53:47 pm
Happy birthday Terry, hope you had a great day
Quote from: afc tukrish on March  9, 2024, 11:05:04 pm
Happy Birthday, Terry...
Quote from: reddebs on March 10, 2024, 07:02:19 am
Damn missed this yesterday.

Happy belated birthday Terry 🎊🍻🥳
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 10, 2024, 11:31:44 am
I missed it too.  :-\

🥳 Happy (belated) Birthday, Terry! 🥳

Have some cake and a beer. 🎂🍺

Thanks all.
Had a boss day/night, now to smash these 115 cheat charges twats today.   :wave
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #95 on: March 14, 2024, 01:54:28 pm »
Happy birthday to everyone celebrating today!
Hope youre all having an amazing day! 🥳🎂
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #96 on: March 23, 2024, 06:44:41 pm »
🥳Happy Birthday, Kesey.🥳
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #97 on: March 23, 2024, 06:58:58 pm »
All the best Kesey, hope you've had a boss day without indulging too much mate.
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #98 on: March 23, 2024, 07:00:12 pm »
Happy Birthday Kesey!
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #99 on: March 23, 2024, 08:42:20 pm »
Happy birthday Kesey 🍻

Only the best have today as their birthday as it would have been my mum's 95th 💔
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #100 on: March 23, 2024, 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 23, 2024, 08:42:20 pm
Happy birthday Kelsey 🍻

Only the best have today as their birthday as it would have been my mum's 95th 💔
Happy heavenly birthday Debs mum x
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #101 on: March 24, 2024, 02:03:03 pm »
Thanks all.

As posted in the getting old thread . Was meant to be going to Bangor on Dee races but swerved it. The idea of standing in a field in North Wales with cold 40mph winds was not appealling. Sat in my local all day with a bookies next door instead.  A taxi home via the offy and a Balti House  :wave
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Happy Birthday Crimson_Tank   :wave 
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Happy Birthday Crimson_Tank   :wave 

Tank!!! Many Happy Returns, Crimson Armoured Vehicle...
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm »
Have a great day, Crimson_Tank.  :wave
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:46:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Happy Birthday Crimson_Tank   :wave 
Biffdee, Laaaa
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:29:29 am »
All the best, Crimson. Happy Birthday. 🥳
