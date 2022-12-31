« previous next »
Author Topic: Happy New Year  (Read 6150 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #120 on: December 31, 2022, 11:30:58 pm »
All the best to you all.

Having a wild one at ours,Mrs is learning to knit and I'm watching the Gone Fishing special.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #121 on: December 31, 2022, 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 31, 2022, 11:30:58 pm
All the best to you all.

Having a wild one at ours,Mrs is learning to knit and I'm watching the Gone Fishing special.

Party central here with my niece and her bff. 

Lots of loud banging house music and not a neighbour anywhere in sight ☺️
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #122 on: December 31, 2022, 11:47:14 pm »
No music here because we've got our 6 month old nephew for the night.

Their turn next year though   ;D
Offline kavah

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #123 on: January 1, 2023, 12:12:11 am »
They've spent a few bob on the London Fireworks
Offline kavah

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #124 on: January 1, 2023, 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 31, 2022, 11:30:58 pm
All the best to you all.

Having a wild one at ours,Mrs is learning to knit and I'm watching the Gone Fishing special.

 ;D
Online Coolie High

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #125 on: January 1, 2023, 12:13:04 am »
Another year on Rawk, wow cant believe its been 12 years Ive almost grown up on here.

Happy new year to you all, I wish you all the best for the new year.
Online farawayred

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #126 on: January 1, 2023, 12:14:02 am »
Happy New Year to all of you, lads and lasses!  :wave

I will suffer another 8 hours of the old one... ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #127 on: January 1, 2023, 12:19:36 am »
Quote from: kavah on January  1, 2023, 12:12:11 am
They've spent a few bob on the London Fireworks

15 minute fireworks shows for  over a million quid.  :D
Offline HarryLabrador

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #128 on: January 1, 2023, 12:26:09 am »
HAPPY NEW YEAR RAWK FRIENDS!
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #129 on: January 1, 2023, 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 31, 2022, 11:47:14 pm
No music here because we've got our 6 month old nephew for the night.

Their turn next year though   ;D

We've got a 3yr old here but he's slept through 😂
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #130 on: January 1, 2023, 12:45:21 am »
Happy New Year everyone.  :wave
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #131 on: January 1, 2023, 12:45:27 am »
Happy New Year everyone!
Offline nayia2002

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #132 on: January 1, 2023, 12:51:27 am »
Happy New Year Rawkites  :wave
Best wishes for 2023
Offline stevienash

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #133 on: January 1, 2023, 01:15:14 am »
Happy new year all.
Lets hope 2023 is a fa cup and champions league winning year
Online oldfordie

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #134 on: January 1, 2023, 01:52:37 am »
Happy New Year Everyone  :)
Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #135 on: January 1, 2023, 07:30:48 am »
Happy New Year and all the best for 2023
Offline 24/7

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #136 on: January 1, 2023, 07:37:59 am »
Death to 2022 what a fuckawful year, good riddance. Hippy Knew Yarp everyone.


Xmas name change reversals tomorrow  ::)
Offline Mini Soda Scousephile

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #137 on: January 1, 2023, 09:15:13 am »
Happy New Year to everyone here  :)
Offline royhendo

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #138 on: January 1, 2023, 09:35:56 am »
Merry Noo Yaaaa.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #139 on: January 1, 2023, 09:54:20 am »
Happy New Year folks!
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #140 on: January 1, 2023, 10:26:39 am »
Last year was a right horrible bastard for so many of us and I truly hope this year is your best one ever.

Happy New Year.    :)
Offline Slippers

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #141 on: January 5, 2023, 07:31:39 pm »
It's been a bit shit so far.
Offline Samie

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm »
Have a good one lads and lasses.  :wave
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:42:57 pm »
Happy New Year to the RAWKites from Australia  and New Zealand and errr Crosby

May 2024 be covered in Glory

 :scarf

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm »
Welll that was better than normal. Happy Nee Yesr all! Lets hope 2024 is a belter for the Reds!
Offline John C

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:42:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 31, 2022, 11:30:58 pm
I'm watching the Gone Fishing special.
This years is a belter if you want to spend an hour with some fantastic scenery and brilliant humour.
Offline kavah

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:52:32 pm »
 :scarf All the best from Singapore  :scarf
Offline oojason

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:02:30 pm »

Happy New Year everyone ;D

Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:42:57 pm
Happy New Year to the RAWKites from Australia  and New Zealand and errr Crosby

May 2024 be covered in Glory

 :scarf



;D
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
All the John West.   :wave
Offline sheepfest

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:21:00 pm »
Happy New Year everyone and everywhere.

For those of us who are going to the match it's an early night, because let's face it new years eve is shite. No hangovers and a party tomorrow instead.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:42:26 pm
This years is a belter if you want to spend an hour with some fantastic scenery and brilliant humour.


I never dreamt I'd get to see an episode where Bob out-fished Paul. I am definitely going to stay in the Queens cottage before I die, that view alone is worth the £200+.


Have a good evening everybody.
Offline Peabee

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:57 pm
Have a good one lads and lasses.  :wave

I've got a bus to Margate if you want to jump on?
Offline Samie

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:26:28 pm »
 ;D

Not with your driving am I getting in.
Offline Peabee

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #153 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:28 pm
;D

Not with your driving am I getting in.

It's more 'trying not to crash' than driving mate.   :)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
enjoy your new calendars, all
Online Red Beret

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm »
A flight took off from Tokyo on Jan 1st that'll arrive in LA on Dec 31st. So I guess the passengers get to celebrate NYD twice.  :D
Online tinner Quality Street

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #156 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm »
Happy New Year everyone!
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:49:23 pm »
All the best, everyone.

Happy New Year to you all.

🥳🍻♥️
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #158 on: Today at 11:03:10 pm »
Happy New Year Rawkites all over the world hopefully 2024 brings us another parade 🥂👍👌🥳🎉
Online Red Beret

Re: Happy New Year
« Reply #159 on: Today at 11:04:51 pm »
Here was me hoping the rain would stay on and piss the fireworks off....  ;D
