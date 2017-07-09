« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Not enjoying football in the slightest.

I still support LFC and will keep my ST - already renewed and already back on the Auto-ticket scheme.

Binning aways now as well - my knees are wrecked after all that standing at Goodison

I'll go to all our home games and I'll watch our away games in the pub - cancelling all the Sports channels - no point having them anyway. I fucking hate the pricks that talk shite before kick off. I hate the commentators. I hate the twats that do the half time shite. I hate the bastards that ignore everything that happened at the end. I hate the pundits, the commentators, the pricks in the newspapers, the dickheads on the British football shows and all the hangers on, dickheads and twats the infest the game.

I used to love football. It's quite impressive how much these c*nts have ruined it.
It can still bring great joy, the LC Final was up there with alot of bigger triumphs for me because of how it was won and what it clearly meant to everyone, on and off the field.

I think Liverpool have just become a part of "modern football" so the things I dislike about the game have inevitably seeped over into things I dislike about the club in particular. I dislike missing games when I can't get a ticket then watch on tv and see hordes of tourists and idiots sat there looking like they're at a show, not really arsed about the outcome because "being there" is the main thing. I hate that we sell thousands of hospitality seats for the equivalent of 3 or 4 weeks salary for some people in the city, and hate how there are hardly any groups of teenagers in the ground because the club don't prioritise them. But these are football-wide problems, it's just that Liverpool have jumped in with both feet and embraced it.

On the field, I hate the cheating, the constant play-acting, but more than that I hate the general acceptance and support for it now. The people who should be gatekeepers in the media call cheating "clever play" and "the dark arts" and so normalise it to the extent that you're an idiot if you don't know do it. Kids now think that cheating and going down is what you do, it's sad, and even though this is a football-wide issue you'll hear people saying Liverpool are "too nice" when what they mean is they should cheat as well.

The refs are abysmal, and the decision to hand VAR to the refs is beyond comprehension. The lack of consistency, the blatant ineptitude and lack of footballing common sense is there for all to see. Only yesterday Onana gives a pen away for doing exactly what he did on the opening weekend. Two exactly the same situations, two different outcomes. The Diaz non goal I can almost accept as a lad not understanding what was being said to him, but the inability to rectify it 10 seconds later and the lack of flexibility within the VAR system is ludicrous. Offside is now also a joke. If you need to draw a line, don't draw a line, no unfair advantage was gained, let it go. Part of the enjoyment of football is that explosion of joy when a ball hits the net, and that has been taken away by people who don't understand the game or the emotions involved.

The banter culture isn't a football issue per se, it's a societal issue connected to social media and the ease at which idiots can communicate freely and without consequence. Some of those idiots like football. It'll get worse as the generation that didn't grow up with it (and to some extent shun it) drift off and the social media generation take over. Easy to ignore it I suppose from Mon to Fri, hard to ignore when it manifests itself in influencers in the grounds and away fans mocking the dead for "bantz init".

With Klopp leaving it feels like a turning point. How I feel isn't really relevant given that I more often than not can't get in the ground in the first place, so someone like me saying he isn't enjoying it makes little difference in terms of club revenue or the bottom line. But I am part of a generation that grew up in the 80s, lived through the terrible days, kept the culture and history of the club close to the heart and has high expectations for both the club and from those who say they follow it. When people like me move away, it dilutes that in a very small way and over time if that attitude stops becoming the norm we simply become another club, another fanbase. Listen to the Ev fans on Wed, they're just another fanbase, they sing all the shit that no-mark clubs sing like "your support is..." and they regale their keeper as "England's No.1". Take the accent away and they could be Brentford or Derby fans, nothing unique about them despite them having a predominantly scouse crowd. When enough people drift off we become the same, and whilst it won't affect the bottom line, the profit margins, the numbers who follow us globally, it will mean we've lost our greatest asset, our uniqueness.

This was a rant, some not about Liverpool, but the end of the title challenge and Jurgen's era has brought it out I suppose. The stuff you ignore because the dream means everything become a bit bigger once the dream isn't there anymore. I'm sure I'll be back again next season, struggling for tickets, struggling to look beyond all the shit, but probably enjoying it all a bit less as we go along.
I'm thinking of trying to focus on lfc ladies next season.
I went to Tranmere to watch them against City. City were miles better but the standard of football was brilliant and the atmosphere very friendly. They are playing Chelsea at home next week and I'll be going again.
When I was a steward, I couldn't go to home games as a fan, so used to follow the reserves around and watch the kids at various grounds near Liverpool.

Always a great atmosphere and great to see 'the next big thing' coming through - the away fans were usually really nice too.
think I might do it.  Am I right in thinking some games will be at Anfield?  Yet to take my daughter there. She'd love it. Sorry full on tourist behaviour I know.
Nah fuck that, my kids first 2 games at Anfield were a Legends game v Bayern and a pre season friendly v Torino. Whichever way you get to bring her to Anfield, do it. She'll love seeing the place. Do the tour if its on too
Fitzys post was created in 2016. It is still relevant today. If you still need any convincing that Fitzy is the Greatest Of All Time, you need look no further.

Ohh-kayy.
I was up until the season fell apart. I'm the same every season, always enjoy it until we've got nothing to play for. I'll kinda turn off from footy now but I'll be raring to go and do it all again with the new bloke come August. Judging by the a lot of the comments in this thread/RAWK generally I think I've managed to emotionally detach myself from it all more than some supporters. It just doesn't mean as much to me as it used to, partly due to the state of the game in general and partly just age/experience.
Didn't watch the champions league tonight. Had the snooker on instead.

From reading the fixtures thread seems to be a lot of praise for the officials and the teams for a pretty honest match. No idea if it was but it got me thinking that most of the opinions i see nowadays suggest the Premier League is quite toxic.

- Lack of league competition (same team winning out and same teams usually around the European places)
- Championship up and downs
- Numerous clubs proven to have breached FFP and other questionable cash influx avenues
- Every week theres some sort of controversy around decisions and terrible refereeing and VAR use. Webb as head of PGMOL
- Playacting teams, chairmen on the pitch, linesmen elbowing players
- Morally void or questionable players.
- Terrible punditry and coverage (eg 3pm kickoffs, games moved for financial reasons etc)
- Shock journalism and clickbait type media
- Ticket prices and availability

Theres a number of other things like chanting, opinions on womens football / commentators and you could argue that theres a general arrogance from a lot of fans that the Premier League is the best league in the world or that our teams are superior to those abroad (despite evidence to the contrary this season).

I find it hard to enjoy it as it feels like its dying out and really needs a shake up.
Enjoy/Endure thats a supporters lot. Weve endured worse seasons than this one thats for sure a Top 4 finish and a trophy isnt the worst. The kids we seen this season are something to be excited about and taken from the season.
