Offline Rob K

Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1240 on: August 6, 2022, 08:00:02 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 10, 2022, 09:31:12 am
Think theyve tweaked it, but just having the Mario Kart DLC thrown in with it will make it worthwhile.

Another wave of tracks has just dropped.
Which is nice :)
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1241 on: August 22, 2022, 10:45:18 am »
And Waverace 64 added to the N64 catalogue now too.


Now if i could just get a spare 5 mins to play....
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1242 on: August 22, 2022, 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2022, 10:45:18 am
And Waverace 64 added to the N64 catalogue now too.


Now if i could just get a spare 5 mins to play....
I remember being shocked, shocked, by the amazing graphics when this game released back in the day. Especially how they made the water. It probably looks shit now, mind you.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1243 on: September 12, 2022, 03:26:40 pm »
Direct tomorrow at 3pm. Not being shown through Nintendo UK streams though, as a mark of respect. Give me strength.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1244 on: September 12, 2022, 04:09:26 pm »
Will they give a date for BOTW2?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1245 on: September 12, 2022, 04:53:36 pm »
Id imagine theyd save that (along with gameplay) for a solely focused Direct on that game.

This will be stuff releasing up to March, Id imagine. So wouldnt expect it before then.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1246 on: September 13, 2022, 03:47:48 pm »
Wellshut me upTears Of The Kingdom. Not much in the way of gameplay.

Excellent Direct in all though, something for everyone. Except no F-Zero  :'(
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1247 on: September 13, 2022, 04:28:20 pm »
Goldeneye is the big one there, with actual online play as well. Can't believe it. Only thing to better that would be if there was a next gen remake of it but I can't see that ever being released now

Was amazed they showed anything from the next Zelda, just a peak but looks like more of the same which I think everyone will be happy about
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1248 on: September 14, 2022, 02:09:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 12, 2022, 04:09:26 pm
Will they give a date for BOTW2?
12th May 2023 it looks like.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1249 on: September 14, 2022, 06:41:26 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 13, 2022, 03:47:48 pm
Wellshut me upTears Of The Kingdom. Not much in the way of gameplay.

I just clicked on a link from a Nintendo email that I was about to blow away.  And saw the Zelda comment.
Light at the end of the period of mourning!

And just seen the comment by ScottScott , I fast fwded through the video , but will have to go back to the Goldeneye bit.  I fear it will never live up to memories. But the music was brilliant!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1250 on: January 17, 2023, 05:32:32 pm »
 Thinking of picking up switch lite  for my 6 year old is there a good selection of new games still coming out for them?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1251 on: January 17, 2023, 10:00:36 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on January 17, 2023, 05:32:32 pm
Thinking of picking up switch lite  for my 6 year old is there a good selection of new games still coming out for them?

Yep, still hugely enjoying the output!
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1252 on: January 17, 2023, 10:03:51 pm »
Think theyve stated last year that its only halfway through its lifecycle too. Albeit an upgraded version may be needed if thats the case. Or their new console is backwards compatible.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1253 on: February 6, 2023, 11:38:21 pm »
Just ordered a Switch after thinking about getting one for a while. Got it with Mario Kart Live but will probably sell it on if I can get around £50 for it. Noticed most games tend to hold their value so bargains seem hard to come by? Any tips for a newbie to the switch?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 am »
Quote from: XabiGerrard on February  6, 2023, 11:38:21 pm
Any tips for a newbie to the switch?

What kind of games do you enjoy? A specific type or just good games in general (i.e. irrespective of their genre)?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 08:49:57 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 08:17:17 am
What kind of games do you enjoy? A specific type or just good games in general (i.e. irrespective of their genre)?
Just good games in general, strategy and ones with decent storylines. Another thing, is the online expansion pack worth it? Can you only buy it through Nintendo or can you get it from 3rd party abit cheaper?
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: XabiGerrard on Yesterday at 08:49:57 am
Just good games in general, strategy and ones with decent storylines. Another thing, is the online expansion pack worth it? Can you only buy it through Nintendo or can you get it from 3rd party abit cheaper?

Have you ever played a Zelda game? I started my Switch journey with Breath of the Wild and it is now one of my favourite games of all time. If you start now, you'd be primed for when the sequel (Tears of the Kingdom) releases in May.

Mario Odyssey is also really well made and lots of fun, whilst you can pass some chill hours with Animal Crossing but still go crazy with it after a while if you fancy designing an entire island with a plethora of tools.

My absolute favourites however have been indie games such as Hades (an action-packed rogue-lite) and Hollow Knight (the best metroidvania of all time?!) which work incredibly well on the Switch and which you can usually pick them for a cheap price in the Nintendo online store.

If you enjoy multiplayer games, you're already pretty safe with Mario Kart. Splatoon would be another fun option.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 02:09:54 pm »
If youre put of by the prices of the first party stuff (I wouldnt blame you, Im still waiting on Donkey Kong to drop less than £35), theres some good indie stuff. Golf Story is always my go to recommendation, got a sequel out but the less said the better by all accounts.

What The Golf? is a cracker too. Bit of a golf theme

Direct tomorrow night at 10.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 01:39:02 pm
Have you ever played a Zelda game? I started my Switch journey with Breath of the Wild and it is now one of my favourite games of all time. If you start now, you'd be primed for when the sequel (Tears of the Kingdom) releases in May.

Mario Odyssey is also really well made and lots of fun, whilst you can pass some chill hours with Animal Crossing but still go crazy with it after a while if you fancy designing an entire island with a plethora of tools.

My absolute favourites however have been indie games such as Hades (an action-packed rogue-lite) and Hollow Knight (the best metroidvania of all time?!) which work incredibly well on the Switch and which you can usually pick them for a cheap price in the Nintendo online store.

If you enjoy multiplayer games, you're already pretty safe with Mario Kart. Splatoon would be another fun option.

What he said.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm »
Quote from: XabiGerrard on February  6, 2023, 11:38:21 pm
Just ordered a Switch after thinking about getting one for a while. Got it with Mario Kart Live but will probably sell it on if I can get around £50 for it. Noticed most games tend to hold their value so bargains seem hard to come by? Any tips for a newbie to the switch?

What emergency exit said. Breath of the Wild and Hades are amazing.

In terms of bargains, they often have sales on where you can pick up some great games relatively cheaply. They won't be the likes of Mario or Zelda but indies and older games that have been ported to the Switch, so keep an eye out for those.
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm »
Just borrowed Zelda off of a colleague so looking forward to giving that a try this evening. Been playing Little Nightmares, really enjoyable so far. Very similar aspect to Limbo, would recommend it
Re: Nintendo Switch (was NX)
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
My left joypad is knackered. Can I literally just by a new one and stick it in and start using it? And any advice where to get one?
