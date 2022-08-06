Just good games in general, strategy and ones with decent storylines. Another thing, is the online expansion pack worth it? Can you only buy it through Nintendo or can you get it from 3rd party abit cheaper?



Have you ever played a Zelda game? I started my Switch journey with Breath of the Wild and it is now one of my favourite games of all time. If you start now, you'd be primed for when the sequel (Tears of the Kingdom) releases in May.Mario Odyssey is also really well made and lots of fun, whilst you can pass some chill hours with Animal Crossing but still go crazy with it after a while if you fancy designing an entire island with a plethora of tools.My absolute favourites however have been indie games such as Hades (an action-packed rogue-lite) and Hollow Knight (the best metroidvania of all time?!) which work incredibly well on the Switch and which you can usually pick them for a cheap price in the Nintendo online store.If you enjoy multiplayer games, you're already pretty safe with Mario Kart. Splatoon would be another fun option.