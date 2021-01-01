I've loved hearing the song and the story behind it, but wow, that 'video' is bad (IMHO)

Looks like it was knocked up on an iphone on his lunch break.

All that technology and footage to play with and hes just badly cut out some old footage and slapped it on some new stuff like some GCSE art project.

What a waste of an opportunity.



John would have loved the idea of AI.

He was always asking George Martin to make his voice sound different. "Tomorrow Never Knows"



Just watched it on me 4K telly eating chilli soupIsolated your comment as I see what you mean but seems a bit strong. This video makes some cliche stylistic choices (probably deliberately as why not just do whatever you want when it's the Beatles?) but "badly cut out old footage" and "GCSE art project"... wasn't that badSheeeshNahh. Solid ***1/2 from meSong is a grower, the video was lovely. Arresting. I think the Free as a Bird video is tremendous if a bit too fan-friendly and probably better than the song. Here, the song is better, but the video hits all the emotional marks it shouldI'll be watching it again for sureThis isn't amateur, yes I can tell it's fake but it's quite the imagePossibly. Love that I can't think of anything to make me disagree with the notionPaul was the proper arty one innit but the Beatles were always pushing the envelopeReassuring at this late wild age to think that said envelope is still being pushed by the same people