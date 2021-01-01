« previous next »
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 02:13:15 pm
I think it was always going to get mixed reviews. The track itself is almost like an album filler. Real Love and Free as a Bird are better imo.

For all the critics expecting it to sound peak Beatles then they were always going to be disappointed. I think it's a good track considering 2 of the members have been dead for sometime.

I'm a huge Beatles fan and I'm super glad they're as popular now as they were back then.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 02:22:04 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on November  3, 2023, 02:27:02 pm
I've loved hearing the song and the story behind it, but wow, that 'video' is bad (IMHO)
Looks like it was knocked up on an iphone on his lunch break.
All that technology and footage to play with and hes just badly cut out some old footage and slapped it on some new stuff like some GCSE art project.
What a waste of an opportunity.


The video didn't do it for me either although it's a visual reminder of how the clock is ticking and should cherish the Beatles we have left. Love the song.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on November  3, 2023, 02:27:02 pm
I've loved hearing the song and the story behind it, but wow, that 'video' is bad (IMHO)
Looks like it was knocked up on an iphone on his lunch break.
All that technology and footage to play with and hes just badly cut out some old footage and slapped it on some new stuff like some GCSE art project.
What a waste of an opportunity.

Just watched it on me 4K telly eating chilli soup

Isolated your comment as I see what you mean but seems a bit strong. This video makes some cliche stylistic choices (probably deliberately as why not just do whatever you want when it's the Beatles?) but "badly cut out old footage" and "GCSE art project"... wasn't that bad

Sheeesh :D

Nahh. Solid ***1/2 from me

Song is a grower, the video was lovely. Arresting. I think the Free as a Bird video is tremendous if a bit too fan-friendly and probably better than the song. Here, the song is better, but the video hits all the emotional marks it should

I'll be watching it again for sure

This isn't amateur, yes I can tell it's fake but it's quite the image



Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
John would have loved the idea of AI.
He was always asking George Martin to make his voice sound different. "Tomorrow Never Knows"

Possibly. Love that I can't think of anything to make me disagree with the notion

Paul was the proper arty one innit but the Beatles were always pushing the envelope

Reassuring at this late wild age to think that said envelope is still being pushed by the same people
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Yesterday at 08:40:50 pm
Beatles and the BBC on 2 at the moment.
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Today at 12:23:46 am
Have way overthought how, when, and where I should listen to this 🤣

Still not listened to it, was planning on doing so tonight but have had a few too many beers so not going to.

How do you listen to the last Beatles song? Do you go straight to it? Or do you listen to a few songs spread across their career first?

Listen to it by yourself or share the moment with the Mrs? Play it once and have a think about it, or put it on repeat?

Help!
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Today at 12:37:41 am
I know AI was used to strip out the vocals from the music to create this track, but do others feel this is opening the door for AI to be used to create new music? If, so what does that mean to the future of musicians? And more importantly innovation in creating new music?
