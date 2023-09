Thank you Dispatches on CH4 last night for showing the whole world just what Mike Ashley and Sports Direct are.Shortly after the program finished this popped up on the Newcastle United website and Newcastle United facebook page.CLUB STATEMENT: Channel 4 'Dispatches' programmeThe club has noted the Channel 4 'Dispatches' programme aired tonight and in particular the reference to the terms of the retail relationship between the Club and Sports Direct.The Club is extremely disappointed no-one from Channel 4 contacted the Club for comment. The information broadcast is wholly inaccurate and the Club will provide further information and clarification tomorrow.