Our cat has been really off the last few days. He's a 13 year old tom, on Wednesday he was walking like he was drunk, he couldn't settle down, we took him to the vet who said he was walking fine but his teeth were really bad and it could be affecting him. She gave us some painkillers so he could eat a bit better but he's after getting worse. He spent the night walking around the room, bumping into things, just randomly sitting behind cupborads and looks agitated.
The vet said as we don't have insurance and his teeth are bad it's going to cost over £1,000 to get them fixed, if I thought that was definitely the cause I would get them done but I don't want to be spending that kind of money only to find out it is something else.