Re: Cat advice thread
January 14, 2024, 05:37:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 13, 2024, 03:43:36 pm
Most will allow you to take him back if they don't get along, just a case of introducing them and letting em get on with it for a few days.

Our old cat who passed last year used to bring friends home with him, so we got him a kitten and I'm positive that the little bastard added a few years to the old boys life. So I say go for it and let your cat decide if he can stay or not.

Yes, the guy who's looking after him has said he'll take him back (when he returns from a three week trip) if it doesn't work out. Doesn't seem as though there's any other genuine interest, so it looks like it's happening...
Re: Cat advice thread
January 14, 2024, 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: jackh on January 14, 2024, 05:37:08 pm
Yes, the guy who's looking after him has said he'll take him back (when he returns from a three week trip) if it doesn't work out. Doesn't seem as though there's any other genuine interest, so it looks like it's happening...

Put a couple of feliway plugins in the rooms they're in and introduce them slowly.
Let them sniff each blankets for a couple of days, then let em sniff each each other through the door etc.. build it up over about a week.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 14, 2024, 08:46:49 pm
Quote from: "Nookie". on January 14, 2024, 08:12:18 pm
Put a couple of feliway plugins in the rooms they're in and introduce them slowly.
Let them sniff each blankets for a couple of days, then let em sniff each each other through the door etc.. build it up over about a week.

Cheers. Downstairs is open plan, so I'll probably need to leave my cat with the run of downstairs and my room as usual. New guy can have the two connected back rooms for a couple of days and we'll see how it goes...
Re: Cat advice thread
January 15, 2024, 12:58:41 am
Quote from: jackh on January 14, 2024, 08:46:49 pm
Cheers. Downstairs is open plan, so I'll probably need to leave my cat with the run of downstairs and my room as usual. New guy can have the two connected back rooms for a couple of days and we'll see how it goes...

You shouldn't have to keep them shut apart , just leave the doors open and they'll go their own way.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 19, 2024, 09:53:38 pm
Sounds like you have things sorted. Hope it goes well. I think the idea of having the older cat upstairs when you bring him in is good then the older one will hear/smell him and come in when they feel comfortable but can run back upstairs if they don't.

Are they both boys? Both neutered? I have 2 boys and they get on most of the time. There is a hierarchy in cats with black at the top, but as the grey one was in a rescue he had got to know that and steps back if Stan wants hid food.

Stan is nearly 18 but everyone says how young he looks, even the vet, so could well be down to their friendship. The younger one is 8 so nt that young.

I have MS and have just had an offer accepted on a flat (GF). I started looking bearly a year ago and wasn't sure about taking both but I am allowed to so :thumbup I'll see how they go with being indoor cats first.

Best of luck jackh!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 08:55:23 am
Anyoe recommend a decent cat carrier (not the plastic ones, as I already have one of those).  I'm due to take Chloe to the vet in the next couple of weeks for her jabs and I no longer have a car, so looking for one that's easy to carry.  I live a 10 minute walk  from the Vets.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 10:56:41 am
I like the shoulder ones as they have a handle but are comfy to carry too,  and have windows for them to see out. Got mine from Amazon
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 10:58:08 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on January 25, 2024, 10:56:41 am
I like the shoulder ones as they have a handle but are comfy to carry too,  and have windows for them to see out. Got mine from Amazon

Thanks - i'll have a mooch.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 01:22:38 pm
Quote from: Millie on January 25, 2024, 08:55:23 am
Anyoe recommend a decent cat carrier (not the plastic ones, as I already have one of those).  I'm due to take Chloe to the vet in the next couple of weeks for her jabs and I no longer have a car, so looking for one that's easy to carry.  I live a 10 minute walk  from the Vets.

I have a backpack for the cat. Really comfy to carry, and it has a couple of extra pockets to keep stuff in too. There is a fluffy bit to sit on for the cat, and the top is mesh, and can be unzipped completely. There's also a front door type flap, if you don't want to unzip a large opening. Think there's even a raincover. No idea what the brand is, it's from Amazon or maybe even ebay (but was new). Wasn't that expensive either.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 01:31:57 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 25, 2024, 01:22:38 pm
I have a backpack for the cat. Really comfy to carry, and it has a couple of extra pockets to keep stuff in too. There is a fluffy bit to sit on for the cat, and the top is mesh, and can be unzipped completely. There's also a front door type flap, if you don't want to unzip a large opening. Think there's even a raincover. No idea what the brand is, it's from Amazon or maybe even ebay (but was new). Wasn't that expensive either.

Thanks for that.
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 01:49:16 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 25, 2024, 01:22:38 pm
I have a backpack for the cat. Really comfy to carry, and it has a couple of extra pockets to keep stuff in too. There is a fluffy bit to sit on for the cat, and the top is mesh, and can be unzipped completely. There's also a front door type flap, if you don't want to unzip a large opening. Think there's even a raincover. No idea what the brand is, it's from Amazon or maybe even ebay (but was new). Wasn't that expensive either.

Believe it or not, someone had one of these at the pub on one of the recent European Cup Final days!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 04:15:51 pm
How do I get a cat to go outside?
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 04:42:04 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2024, 04:15:51 pm
How do I get a cat to go outside?

Some cats don't like to go outside. I would get some tigerino canada litter, smells amazing when they have a piss & lasts forever, zooplus is cheapest at £20 for 2x12kg bags
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 04:48:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2024, 04:15:51 pm
How do I get a cat to go outside?
How long have you had the cat?
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 05:08:51 pm
Quote from: jackh on January 25, 2024, 01:49:16 pm
Believe it or not, someone had one of these at the pub on one of the recent European Cup Final days!

:D

Reminds me.of shanklyboy's famous sack full of cats story!
Re: Cat advice thread
January 25, 2024, 05:10:06 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2024, 04:15:51 pm
How do I get a cat to go outside?

Go outside, as in wander round outside, or go to the toilet outside?

If its just general "go outside", I think wait for better weather!
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:08:05 am
Our cat has been really off the last few days. He's a 13 year old tom, on Wednesday he was walking like he was drunk, he couldn't settle down, we took him to the vet who said he was walking fine but his teeth were really bad and it could be affecting him. She gave us some painkillers so he could eat a bit better but he's after getting worse. He spent the night walking around the room, bumping into things, just randomly sitting behind cupborads and looks agitated.

The vet said as we don't have insurance and his teeth are bad it's going to cost over £1,000 to get them fixed, if I thought that was definitely the cause I would get them done but I don't want to be spending that kind of money only to find out it is something else.
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:16:20 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:08:05 am
Our cat has been really off the last few days. He's a 13 year old tom, on Wednesday he was walking like he was drunk, he couldn't settle down, we took him to the vet who said he was walking fine but his teeth were really bad and it could be affecting him. She gave us some painkillers so he could eat a bit better but he's after getting worse. He spent the night walking around the room, bumping into things, just randomly sitting behind cupborads and looks agitated.

The vet said as we don't have insurance and his teeth are bad it's going to cost over £1,000 to get them fixed, if I thought that was definitely the cause I would get them done but I don't want to be spending that kind of money only to find out it is something else.
Hard to know what to suggest. From what youre describing it sounds likely to be more than just his teeth (although it could well be in addition to his teeth)

It sounds like he could do with scans to see whats going on inside which would be fairly expensive too. Maybe find out what theyd cost and see if thats a better first option?


Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:24:08 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:16:20 am
Hard to know what to suggest. From what youre describing it sounds likely to be more than just his teeth (although it could well be in addition to his teeth)

It sounds like he could do with scans to see whats going on inside which would be fairly expensive too. Maybe find out what theyd cost and see if thats a better first option?




Yeah, will check that out. The vet did do blood tests when we took him on Wednesday so waiting for results of them. Its an expensive business!
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:28:00 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:24:08 am
Yeah, will check that out. The vet did do blood tests when we took him on Wednesday so waiting for results of them. Its an expensive business!
It really is. We insure our cats with PetPlan, might not be the cheapest (think its around £35 a month), but theyve always paid out when required and while there are often still excesses that can cost in the hundreds, its meant it hasnt cost thousands. Worth checking out for the future as they always end up costing a bomb the older they get!

Anyway hope you get some positive news and can get him feeling better soon
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:32:11 am
I've got unsurance for mine with Sainsbury bank now, it's about £100/year (just used a comparison site to find it). Haven't had to use them yet. Afaik, most of the insurers don't cover pre-existing conditions unfortunately. Also they all seem to cover less of the costs when the cat is over a certain age. It still seems worth it, and my vet doesn't want to take animals without insutance anymore, because they say it creates too much heartache when people can't afford the treatment.
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 11:34:16 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:08:05 am
Our cat has been really off the last few days. He's a 13 year old tom, on Wednesday he was walking like he was drunk, he couldn't settle down, we took him to the vet who said he was walking fine but his teeth were really bad and it could be affecting him. She gave us some painkillers so he could eat a bit better but he's after getting worse. He spent the night walking around the room, bumping into things, just randomly sitting behind cupborads and looks agitated.

The vet said as we don't have insurance and his teeth are bad it's going to cost over £1,000 to get them fixed, if I thought that was definitely the cause I would get them done but I don't want to be spending that kind of money only to find out it is something else.

I wonder if the toothache is affecting his ears and balance. I know I had toothache go to my ears before, maybe its the same for cats? Was he better on the painkillers? (Then again, painkillers don't seem to help much with toothache for me)
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 12:44:59 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:34:16 am
I wonder if the toothache is affecting his ears and balance. I know I had toothache go to my ears before, maybe its the same for cats? Was he better on the painkillers? (Then again, painkillers don't seem to help much with toothache for me)

Could be, hes been eating better since he's been on the painkillers but the vet said they might make him drousy too. Will definitely look into insurance. He wasn't our cat originally but hes been coming round to our house for years, his owner moved out a few years ago so we adopted him.
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 02:46:42 pm
My cat has just had a couple of teeth out; cue my "dribbling pussy" chats in the boozer last night.  Honestly she is a bit of a mess and she's not much better today.  Appointment tomorrow to make sure she's ok (we're having to syringe food down her as she won't eat)
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 03:05:27 pm
Our last cat had a load of teeth out. Never seen a cat feeling so sorry for himself. His tail was literally (in the real sense of the word) between his back legs for two days. Poor little Fred, took a while to get over it but was back to normal a few days later, so it can take them a few days
Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 04:54:56 pm
How do you clean a cats teeth? Don't want mine to end up in this predicament
