Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 17, 2022, 10:45:56 pm
there is so much wrong with it, i honestly think it's the worst tv i've ever seen

and the writing hacks come off as just a narcissistic bunch that couldn't make sense of their own shite plot of a season and didn't know how to end it and so didn't, going off on a derisable tangent of nonsense that seemed to have the sole purpose of (largely) putting themselves in the show

there was nothing funny in that finale, nothing, it was like looking in on the worse standup routine ever and the dude holding the mic thinks he's bill fucking burr

and what i do love, they think by predicting/foreshadowing what the online reaction will be, from a negative standpoint, somehow dismisses that standpoint - in this case that the writing staff embarrassed themselves with that inane bullshit

that's no different than a sports team going out before a match and saying fans are going to call us shite when we play shite, but we're calling it now so we aren't shite - even tho we get blasted 10 fucking 0 (altho it's actually worse than that cos the writing staff actually pen the outcome)

and probably the most tragic element of that utter garbage is they included Daredevil in it, who equally comes off looking like a joke

I'm pretty sure it's going to be remembered as the worse thing ever in the mcu written by a bunch of people who think they were being really clever, patting each other on the back, laughing at each other's 'jokes' while the watching world looked on in disbelief how this vacuous trash got the thumbs up
Machae

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 17, 2022, 11:39:37 pm
Not only Daredevil, but they ruined Abomination/Blonsky as well
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 18, 2022, 02:17:51 am
Quote from: Machae on October 17, 2022, 11:39:37 pm
Not only Daredevil, but they ruined Abomination/Blonsky as well

 ;D What a legacy tarnished!

I see Harrison Ford has joined the MCU now.
Machae

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 22, 2022, 01:29:07 am
Just rewatched Nortons The Incredible Hulk, forgot how decent it was and how good his version of the Hulk was. Abomination is one sick villain too
WillG.LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 23, 2022, 09:06:33 am
That was one weird end to the show for she Hull. I wonder whether there will be some quirky multiverse explanation for this in future??
Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:55:52 pm
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki
ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:55:52 pm
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki

I might be wrong but I think this is a different Kang.

Not to take away from your point - I agree - but I think that is why
Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:12:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:55:52 pm
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki

as he said in Loki - you're lucky you got this version of me  ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 04:47:05 am
Yeah no it's a different Kang of course. But I remember something about that version of Kang fought all the others and won? Maybe I'm not remembering correctly, it's been a while since Loki lol
