there is so much wrong with it, i honestly think it's the worst tv i've ever seen



and the writing hacks come off as just a narcissistic bunch that couldn't make sense of their own shite plot of a season and didn't know how to end it and so didn't, going off on a derisable tangent of nonsense that seemed to have the sole purpose of (largely) putting themselves in the show



there was nothing funny in that finale, nothing, it was like looking in on the worse standup routine ever and the dude holding the mic thinks he's bill fucking burr



and what i do love, they think by predicting/foreshadowing what the online reaction will be, from a negative standpoint, somehow dismisses that standpoint - in this case that the writing staff embarrassed themselves with that inane bullshit



that's no different than a sports team going out before a match and saying fans are going to call us shite when we play shite, but we're calling it now so we aren't shite - even tho we get blasted 10 fucking 0 (altho it's actually worse than that cos the writing staff actually pen the outcome)



and probably the most tragic element of that utter garbage is they included Daredevil in it, who equally comes off looking like a joke



I'm pretty sure it's going to be remembered as the worse thing ever in the mcu written by a bunch of people who think they were being really clever, patting each other on the back, laughing at each other's 'jokes' while the watching world looked on in disbelief how this vacuous trash got the thumbs up