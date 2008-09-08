I could think of no better place than this for my first post!



The guy was a legend - one of the best players i have ever seen live and i've seen pretty much all of the top players in the last 30 years or so playing live - Zidane, Messi, both Ronaldo's, etc. His eye for a pass was amazing - someone above mentioned his turn and pass v Forest as an example, sublime! My first visit to Anfield was as a 15 y/o with my dad, who i was constantly asking to take me over from Dublin and that first game was at home to Chelsea in April 1990. You can imagine my horror when i heard Beardsley's name mentioned as a sub! Not to be outdone, we hung around afterwards and saw the players coming out afterwards. My dad called out to the great man and he actually came over and was a complete gentleman, signed an autograph and posed for a pic.



Anyway, just wanted to add my experience to a thread honouring one of our greatest players.