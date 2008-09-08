« previous next »
Author Topic: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?  (Read 29183 times)

Offline davek110

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #80 on: July 25, 2012, 11:49:12 am »
I could think of no better place than this for my first post!

The guy was a legend - one of the best players i have ever seen live and i've seen pretty much all of the top players in the last 30 years or so playing live - Zidane, Messi, both Ronaldo's, etc. His eye for a pass was amazing - someone above mentioned his turn and pass v Forest as an example, sublime! My first visit to Anfield was as a 15 y/o with my dad, who i was constantly asking to take me over from Dublin and that first game was at home to Chelsea in April 1990. You can imagine my horror when i heard Beardsley's name mentioned as a sub! Not to be outdone, we hung around afterwards and saw the players coming out afterwards. My dad called out to the great man and he actually came over and was a complete gentleman, signed an autograph and posed for a pic.

Anyway, just wanted to add my experience to a thread honouring one of our greatest players.
Offline davek110

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #81 on: July 25, 2012, 11:54:15 am »
Quote from: koptician on July 25, 2012, 10:31:24 am
I reckon we missed out on at least 2-3 more European Cups because of that.

Easily - imagine the great Milan side of that time with Van Basten, Gullit, etc against the Liverpool of Barnes, Beardsley, Aldridge, etc. What a final that would have been!!
Offline rosie

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #82 on: July 25, 2012, 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: koptician on July 25, 2012, 10:31:24 am
I reckon we missed out on at least 2-3 more European Cups because of that.

explains the the length of the ban perfectly doesn't it, not that i'm being cynical of course.
Offline coct3au

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #83 on: July 25, 2012, 12:33:30 pm »
One of the things I loved about Beardsley was his 'economy' of doing things. Despite scoring some amazing goals, most of the time he just did things in a very simple way, to the extent that you might initially think "he's a pretty basic sort of player, he just got a bit lucky there with that pass/shot/dribble. (Again)." But actually it was a sort of minimalist perfection.

It brings to mind the Shankly quote, "Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple." After seeing Beardsley trick his way past someone and almost apologetically pass the ball into the net for the umpteenth time, you realised this was actually a type of modest zen-like genius. He wasn't so much dribbling a ball around a defender, as using some kind of Jedi mind trick on them. You could see opposition players sag their shoulders, mentally kicking themselves, in that split second when his body weight shifted into a direction that, puzzlingly, no-one else could ever quite anticipate. He was a sort of footballing Escher, or perhaps an ordinary office commuter who had somehow acquired access to Harry Potter's platform 9¾.

I would definitely recommend watching http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLdRuLZNvgg&t=0m56s to see him in action. It's also got his trademark "pickpocket tackle" at 01m:55s, which again he seemed to do regularly in the most nonchalant way possible, but apparently no-one else has quite figured out before or since.

And he always seemed a really decent and unassuming fella too. The fact he ended up playing for so many different clubs (as the clip shows), rather than being kept at all costs, is a total mystery to me.

Offline Dick_Emre

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #84 on: July 25, 2012, 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: coct3au on July 25, 2012, 12:33:30 pm
The fact he ended up playing for so many different clubs (as the clip shows), rather than being kept at all costs, is a total mystery to me.


Could never understand why Man Utd signed him and never played him. Silly sods!
Offline Stubbins

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #85 on: July 25, 2012, 03:32:10 pm »

Top man Peter Beardsley. And so was his dad. He was one of the Hoults removal guys who helped me shift home a good few years back. I couldn't let him work much. I just made him tea all day and talked football. The other two guys grafted mind.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #86 on: July 25, 2012, 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on July 25, 2012, 08:53:45 am
The English Franck Ribery. Whatever Ribery is worth, that's what Beardo would be worth.
Come on.. He wasn't pretty but I'd say he was much prettier than Franck..   ;)
Offline Statto Red

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #87 on: July 25, 2012, 05:04:15 pm »
What a team that was, we sold Ian Rush to Juventus & brought Peter Beardsley, John Barnes & John Aldridge, & signed Ray Houghton as the 87/88 season started. Annoying Souness sold Beardo, even worse it he sold Beardo to the Bitters & replaced him with poor signings, same with the other players Souness sold. If there was such thing as time travel i'd happily go back to the 87/88 season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #88 on: July 25, 2012, 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: HELLRAZOR on July 25, 2012, 09:50:28 am
i dont think so. ray houghton was classified as a "foreigner" as were Rush, Nicol and Saunders

No, players from Britain (England, Wales, Scotland, N. Ireland) and Ireland were  regarded as the same, which is why in the 86 Cup Final we could play with no English players and our foreigners were Grobbelaar, Johnston and Molby.
Offline whtwht

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #89 on: July 25, 2012, 10:03:33 pm »
Loved Peter Beardsley , was gutted he was even sold never mind to Everton
Offline Red number seven

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #90 on: July 25, 2012, 10:22:31 pm »
Quote from: HELLRAZOR on July 24, 2012, 09:26:39 am
Luis Suarez reminds me a lot of Beardsley, just the quick feet, assists and skill.
Said that when I first saw Suarez - Shame we can't say the same about Barnes and Downing! - Beardsley probably a bit better with his end product than Luis, but then he was a bit older and at his peak when he signed. Luis' finishing and final pass will no doubt become better over the next two years.

Quote from: HELLRAZOR on July 24, 2012, 09:26:39 am
Marvellous player to watch. easily 20m+ in todays game
Suarez with better end product? With English tax to boot? More I think!
Offline That Kennedy moment

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #91 on: July 25, 2012, 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Callaghan. on July 25, 2012, 09:55:37 am

I was lucky enough to be at the 5-0 Forest game.

What someone needs to find - please please please - is the BBC HIGHLIGHTS (not the full 90 minutes) that Des Lynam introduced before the 1988 Cup Final.

Is that the highlights film where a shot goes wide at the Anfield Road end and a St John's Ambulanceman walking past on the track casually backheels it back onto the pitch, and the commentator says something like 'Even the ambulance staff at Anfield can play a bit.'

I love that Forest game - we tore them apart that night, and it was lovely to see Tom Finney say it was the best team performance he had ever seen.

As for Beardsley, I still get misty-eyed thinking of that 87-89 side. He could turn a defender inside out just by hovering his right foot over the ball and twisting his hips. Him and Barnes up front were something else. That QPR game at Anfield in October 87 still takes some beating.

I was lucky enough to interview Beardsley a few years ago. He was obliging, generous to the likes of Kenny, and very humble, and he had all the time in the world to talk about the old days. He loved playing for us, it was the highlight of his career - which says a huge amount, given he's a Geordie who played for Newcastle twice over.

Legend.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #92 on: July 26, 2012, 12:05:45 am »
Loved to have seen that 87-89 team in the European Cup, if it wasn't for the ban, that would have been a mouthwatering European Cup fixture had it happened, against that great AC Milan side of Van Basten, Gullit & Rijkaard.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #93 on: July 26, 2012, 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 25, 2012, 09:51:10 pm
No, players from Britain (England, Wales, Scotland, N. Ireland) and Ireland were  regarded as the same, which is why in the 86 Cup Final we could play with no English players and our foreigners were Grobbelaar, Johnston and Molby.
1991 i dont think that was the case

Quote from: Red number seven on July 25, 2012, 10:22:31 pm
Said that when I first saw Suarez - Shame we can't say the same about Barnes and Downing! - Beardsley probably a bit better with his end product than Luis, but then he was a bit older and at his peak when he signed. Luis' finishing and final pass will no doubt become better over the next two years.
Suarez with better end product? With English tax to boot? More I think!
seems to me like kenny did try recreate it but with players not nearly in the same league (downing).

20m min anyway
Offline m4ttc

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #94 on: July 27, 2012, 01:11:04 pm »
From memory, Souness really wanted Dean Saunders and at 2.3m, had to recoup most of the cash via the Beardsley sale.  However, Beardsley was falling out of favour even before Kenny resigned in Feb 91 which at the time, there were loads of rumours.

I dont think many supporters were happy with the sale the time and PB went on to play well for a fair few seasons after that and Saunders was gone after 14 months or so.

As for his worth, taking Carroll fee out of the equation I would guess it would be close to a British transfer record just like the £1.7m was back in 1987
 
Offline flyingcod

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #95 on: July 27, 2012, 01:54:30 pm »
I did an FA Coaching course about seven years back and the instructor was a former pro (Nigel Gleghorn) and we asked him best player he'd ever played against.  Easy, he said, Peter Beardsley.

He recalled one game (think PB was playing for Toon) and Quasi was running the show, but one occasion Nigel he thought he had him, he got in tight behind PB, the ball was basically volleyed to PB ie - was too fast and too high, NG thought I'll win the ball here.  Then PB jumped up, flicked the ball with his the outside of his left foot in one movement, somehow knocked it on to a team mate then received the ball back in the space of 2-3 seconds. Nigel said he just stood there and laughed, gobsmacked at the sheer skill of Our Peter. 

Ah, what a player.  8)

fc
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #96 on: July 27, 2012, 01:56:55 pm »
Well, pretty sure we broke the British transfer record when Kenny signed him from Newcastle £1.9m I think ?

'triffic little player.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #97 on: July 27, 2012, 01:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Tony18:5 on July 27, 2012, 01:56:55 pm
Well, pretty sure we broke the British transfer record when Kenny signed him from Newcastle £1.9m I think ?

'triffic little player.
it was 1.9m

i think it might have lasted a year. Tony Cottee and Paul Gascoigne went for 2m but I think that was 1988. I dont think anyone hit 2m in 1987,
Offline redoneusa

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #98 on: July 28, 2012, 10:53:23 pm »
Total and utter legend. Boy could he finish, he had it all. Like others have said easy worth 20 + 35mil in today's market.

He was truly brilliant.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #99 on: July 29, 2012, 01:12:49 am »
Aside from the more obvious attributes, most of which have been mentioned, I remember his unique ability to go into a sort of sliding tackle, but instead of the ball flying into touch or generally away, he would somehow actually gain posession of the ball, get up and go on a run.

I have never seen another player do that with any sort of regularity.
Offline TSC

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #100 on: July 29, 2012, 01:36:24 am »
Was lucky enough to be in the kop for his hat trick v UTD in a 4-0 win in 1990.  He grabbed a hat trick that day and Barnes the other.  But that day even though he got the hat trick and yes he was excellent - Barnes absolutely messed with UTD that day as he'd done on a few other ocassions.  He was a superb player and made Beardsley's hat trick.
Offline lamonti

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #101 on: July 29, 2012, 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on July 25, 2012, 08:53:45 am
The English Franck Ribery. Whatever Ribery is worth, that's what Beardo would be worth.

Franck Ribery wishes he was the French Peter Beardsley - Beardsley was comfortably better player.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #102 on: July 29, 2012, 11:16:10 pm »
Quality player surrounded by quality team mates from the back to front. Its hard to think it was over 20 years ago since he was here which obviously coincides with the last time we looked like Champions..were Champions. The lad would have been vying his trade at one of the best clubs in Europe if he was around right now and would have been an ideal foil behind Torres alongside SG on our best days.
Offline Callaghan.

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #103 on: July 30, 2012, 07:45:56 am »
In an interview after one game, an opposition defender said Beardsley played a one-two off his (the defender's) legs to get round another defender. Cheeky, super-talented bastard was the point he was trying to make.

He then said that he thought Beardsley had done it by mistake...

but he did it twice more in the second half!

Genius.
Offline alfonso

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #104 on: July 31, 2012, 01:54:41 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on July 29, 2012, 11:16:10 pm
Quality player surrounded by quality team mates from the back to front. Its hard to think it was over 20 years ago since he was here which obviously coincides with the last time we looked like Champions..were Champions. The lad would have been vying his trade at one of the best clubs in Europe if he was around right now and would have been an ideal foil behind Torres alongside SG on our best days.

Juventus came in for him and McMahon.
Offline nellyp

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #105 on: July 31, 2012, 04:26:38 am »
Definitely one of my all time favourites, and probably the favourite. I just loved the way he approached the game. This is exactly what we need in the side right now.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #106 on: August 13, 2012, 03:42:35 pm »
there was a book he released around 1990 with Andy Cairns (now a top head with sky)

he kept a diary of the 1987-88 season which gave a fascinating insight.

Beardsley didnt drink and the night we won the league against spurs (in which he scored the winning goal) he spent the night with his wife having a chippy rather than mix it. thought it was nice and modest of him

Offline oojason

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:43:08 am »
.
Some info and videos on Peter Beardsley...






LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/264

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/peter-beardsley

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Beardsley









'Peter Beardsley  Liverpool Football Club 19871991' - from MerseyGoals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/llWtdP-nQcc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/llWtdP-nQcc</a>



Peter Beardsley - 100 players That Shook The Kop:-

www.facebook.com/100067014341562/videos/497821593719981



'Peter Beardsley - The Best of 10 goals for Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x61mr36



'John Barnes, Peter Beardsley Liverpool FC 1987-88 season: Highlights and news clips':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hw-Dj42o4Xk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hw-Dj42o4Xk</a>



'On this day | Peter Beardsley signs for the Reds':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolEchoLFC/videos/on-this-day-peter-beardsley-signs-for-the-reds/295044392814742



'Great goals from Peter Beardsley':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lQ50TV1n6lI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lQ50TV1n6lI</a>



'Liverpool 5 Nottingham Forest 0 13/04/1988':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g</a>



'Liverpool 2-0 Everton' (1987):-

www.facebook.com/LFC.Grady/videos/962625930894002



'Liverpool 3 Manchester United 3 - 1988':-

www.facebook.com/3Retro/videos/473266566693414



Beardsley scores vs Arsenal in '88:-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1079292921923452928



'Liverpool away to Chelsea in '89':-

https://twitter.com/80s90sfootball/status/1477587901940649988



Beardsley goal in the 1989 Charity Shield vs Arsenal:-

https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1299649278563045378



Beardsley goal vs Watford in 87/88:-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1233668520451420161



'Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United 1990-91 (Beardsley hat-trick)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wY3cJwsRttY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wY3cJwsRttY</a>





















Some 'older' Club History videos featuring Peter Beardsley : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the 1987/88 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257286.msg17868708#msg17868708

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the 1989/90 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17179230#msg17179230




Some youtube playlists for seasons when Peter Beardsley was a Liverpool player...


1987/88 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsyssK3pgM_JJ6KV8-Hh_0b : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7EIZBPPa4BYCH8xI4HFhoTg

1988/89 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HpMaqclkaONU7TPJKYKMPj : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twd8Sx0qlUSDLX540y0aVY1v

1989/90 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm

1990/91 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GacXQVMHwyTV1woOGKQPsJ : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtyE3eNT0e30-ajtuhKKxxc















'Peter Beardsley Career Compilation':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yLdRuLZNvgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yLdRuLZNvgg</a>



'Peter Beardsley - Newcastle Nostalgia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ4_24vU1sw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZ4_24vU1sw</a>



'Peter Beardsley - The Entertainer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGaC1VTr_vM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGaC1VTr_vM</a>



'Peter Beardsley - all England Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgx8rSoaYfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgx8rSoaYfA</a>







Some articles on Peter Beardsley...


The unorthodox genius of Peter Beardsley - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2015/04/09/the-unorthodox-genius-of-peter-beardsley

A blend of Keegan & Dalglish who left Liverpool too soon - www.thisisanfield.com/2020/06/peter-beardsley-a-blend-of-keegan-dalglish-who-left-liverpool-too-soon

The day the magic walked out of Anfield - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2552

Beardsley details celebrated move from Newcastle to Liverpool - www.madeupnonsense.com/articles/beardsley-details-celebrated-move-newcastle-liverpool-1310661

Why LFC's team of 87/88 is perhaps England's finest - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2016/07/12/why-liverpools-team-of-1987-88-is-perhaps-english-footballs-finest

Peter Beardsley sets a new standard - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1175

Heroes of the past: Peter Beardsley - https://anfieldindex.com/15319/heroes-past-peter-beardsley.html

Beardsley shows no charity - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/443

Beardsley perfectly at home even on Watford's rice-field - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/704

Peter Beardsley's Mersey swap was Graeme Souness' mistake - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2114

Tears of a crowd for Beardsley (testimonial) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3466

The most polarising parts of Beardsley's career (Newcastle article) - https://ultrautd.com/peter-beardsleys-career-1983-98

90s Ballers: Peter Beardsley, Englands Messi-lite - https://thefootballfaithful.com/90s-ballers-peter-beardsley-englands-messi-lite

Every footballer to have played for both Liverpool and Everton - www.90min.com/posts/every-footballer-liverpool-everton

Peter Beardsley player profile page at Transfermarkt - www.transfermarkt.co.uk/peter-beardsley/profil/spieler/102030








Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:43:24 am »
Quasimodo was brilliant, him Barnes & Aldridge were a dream 3. Selling Aldo & Him was a major mistake.
