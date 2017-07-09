« previous next »
Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #960 on: October 2, 2021, 06:23:26 pm
Karen & Georgia from My Favourite Murder just covered Hillsborough. Bear in mind they are incredibly naive about British culture and footie, but their hearts are in the right place.
https://myfavoritemurder.com/294-was-it-a-sandwich/
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #961 on: October 5, 2021, 12:11:19 pm
American Scandal is really good as much as anything else for the concept.

It is a pretty US centric podcast. I have listened to one on the Enron scandal of the 90s and am currently listening to one on the Elizabeth Holmes blood testing machine scandal.

The guy takes a book about the subject, then edits it down and reads it like an engaging story and actually acts it out using voices for different characters. It is really well produced with sounds in the background and good music.

Its like what the future of really good podcasts will be. It's like an upgraded Jackanory for podcasts.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #962 on: October 5, 2021, 01:16:04 pm
What history podcasts would people recommend? I've done a lot of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and enjoyed them, but just wondering if there's other really good ones out there
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #963 on: October 5, 2021, 01:46:50 pm
Dan Snow's History HIT is good and he'll often do bits relevant to current events/anniversaries, so plenty of variety.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #964 on: October 5, 2021, 03:08:57 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  5, 2021, 01:16:04 pm
What history podcasts would people recommend? I've done a lot of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and enjoyed them, but just wondering if there's other really good ones out there

Mike Duncan's Revolutions is superb and covers some really interesting periods in just about the "right" level of detail, or if you are able to invest the time, his History of Rome podcast is my favourite ever
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #965 on: October 5, 2021, 03:13:42 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  5, 2021, 01:16:04 pm
What history podcasts would people recommend? I've done a lot of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and enjoyed them, but just wondering if there's other really good ones out there

I listen to stuff like:

99% Invisible
Short History Of...
You're Dead To Me

The latter goes furthest into the past and covers historical figures, and the other two are more recent history, but they're all really easy and informative listens.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #966 on: October 5, 2021, 03:48:15 pm
Cheers all! I'll bookmark those. I think it's about finding the "right" level of detail for you, as Slick_Beef says. I don't have a strong preference, besides going back a bit further than the 20th Century stuff I did so much of in school. The breadth of my knowledge is so poor that I suppose I'm looking to cover a lot of ground without spending too much time on the minutiae of any given period, purely because I don't know if I'll always have this much time for "proper" podcasts. Obviously you can run the risk of developing only a superficial appreciation of the topic that way, but then a good quality podcast is able to strike the right balance.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #967 on: October 7, 2021, 10:59:01 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on October  5, 2021, 12:11:19 pm
American Scandal is really good as much as anything else for the concept.

It is a pretty US centric podcast. I have listened to one on the Enron scandal of the 90s and am currently listening to one on the Elizabeth Holmes blood testing machine scandal.

The guy takes a book about the subject, then edits it down and reads it like an engaging story and actually acts it out using voices for different characters. It is really well produced with sounds in the background and good music.

Its like what the future of really good podcasts will be. It's like an upgraded Jackanory for podcasts.

I really like the British Scandal "version"
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #968 on: October 7, 2021, 10:35:57 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  7, 2021, 10:59:01 am
I really like the British Scandal "version"

Wow. I didnt even know a British one existed. Thanks mate.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #969 on: October 8, 2021, 04:09:55 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on October  7, 2021, 10:35:57 pm
Wow. I didnt even know a British one existed. Thanks mate.

Yeah, if you (or anyone else is interested) it's by Wondery also and features Alice from "My Dad wrote a Porno",
They've covered the Litvinenko assassination, The paper hacking phone, Barings bank and the Profumo affair.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #970 on: October 12, 2021, 12:05:59 pm
Someone on here put me on to the Shaun Atwood podcast.

The last two have been varied to say the least. Stories from a couple of guys about Wild Man and Purple Aki, which is all pretty mental and sounds like repeated scenes from Trainspotting.

The last one is one of the NatWest 3. Three fairly normal sounding guys who commit banking fraud of 7.3M pounds. They end up getting extradited to the US as there is a US connection and serve time in a US prison. The guy is quite a story teller and it is fun listening to his stories of meeting all kinds of people in prison.

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #971 on: October 12, 2021, 12:12:17 pm
The FudgeMuppet Elder Scrolls podcast, by far the nerdiest thing I indulge in. They basically look at the deep, endless lore of the Elder Scrolls series and break it down in a fairly entertaining way, for anyone who is into the game series.

If you just casually enjoyed Skyrim this will be far too much for you I'd say, these guys are genuine Scholars of the Lore. It sounds ridiculous but then people make an actual living as Tolkien Lore Scholars and I'd argue that the Elder Scrolls has more lore content.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #972 on: October 14, 2021, 10:16:11 pm
Quote from: markedasred on October  2, 2021, 06:23:26 pm
Karen & Georgia from My Favourite Murder just covered Hillsborough. Bear in mind they are incredibly naive about British culture and footie, but their hearts are in the right place.
https://myfavoritemurder.com/294-was-it-a-sandwich/

Not listened to them for years, dont think I could bring myself round to listening to them cover Hillsborough of all things  :-[

When they got too big, and they started releasing more and more live-shows, I checked out of that podcast. 

Some of my most recent listens (not necessarily recent podcasts!) have been these ones where one story is covered in a season:

West Cork - this one has been around ages, and there is a tv show now too, pretty interesting and well done pod about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Wind of Change - about the concept that said song was written by the CIA  ;D  Its actually quite interesting from a historical point of view, put it that way, and Klaus Meine comes across like a very nice and tolerant fella in it!

Missing Richard Simmons - pretty cool actually, despite the fact I have zero opinion on Richard Simmons and knew not much about him!

Mommy Doomsday - narrated by the velvet tones of Keith Morrison!  A story about one evil woman.

Fake Heiress - about the now famous story of Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin.

Chameleon - really intriguing pod about the Hollywood Conqueen.

The Apology Line - love this one, probably one of my favourite 1 story pods. About an artist in NYC who set up a phone line back in pre-mobile days, where people could call in anonymously and apologise for wroing-doings.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #973 on: October 14, 2021, 10:42:12 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  5, 2021, 01:16:04 pm
What history podcasts would people recommend? I've done a lot of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and enjoyed them, but just wondering if there's other really good ones out there

Revolutions podcast is excellent and there's a ton of episodes. It covers the American, French, Russian, Mexican etc. revolutions (and others) and they're very well researched and informative.

Unfortunately they're not very well organised, on the website at least. Here's the Spotify page:

https://open.spotify.com/show/05lvdf9T77KE6y4gyMGEsD


I listen to podcasts with CPod which is easy enough to use. They're labelled according to each revolution, so the French is 7.1, 7.2 etc.
The Russia one which I'm on now, is 10.1, 10.2 etc. and is really good.

Quote from: Slick_Beef on October  5, 2021, 03:08:57 pm
Mike Duncan's Revolutions is superb and covers some really interesting periods in just about the "right" level of detail, or if you are able to invest the time, his History of Rome podcast is my favourite ever

ah, you're way ahead of me.  ;D
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #974 on: October 21, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Someone on here put me on to the British Scandal pod. I listened to the 3 episodes of Canoe Man this week, I remember it well. Great stuff, fascinating tale.
Cheers :)
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #975 on: October 21, 2021, 09:34:36 pm
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Someone on here put me on to the British Scandal pod. I listened to the 3 episodes of Canoe Man this week, I remember it well. Great stuff, fascinating tale.
Cheers :)

Was that the guy who faked his death so his wife got the life insurance payout and hid away in Panama?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #976 on: October 21, 2021, 09:39:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 21, 2021, 09:34:36 pm
Was that the guy who faked his death so his wife got the life insurance payout and hid away in Panama?
Yep, no messing Nick I thought of you when I posted that, I knew you'd remember.

to be honest I don't remember them going to Panama though. Its a great tale.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #977 on: October 21, 2021, 10:17:26 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 12, 2021, 12:05:59 pm
Someone on here put me on to the Shaun Atwood podcast.

The last two have been varied to say the least. Stories from a couple of guys about Wild Man and Purple Aki, which is all pretty mental and sounds like repeated scenes from Trainspotting.

The last one is one of the NatWest 3. Three fairly normal sounding guys who commit banking fraud of 7.3M pounds. They end up getting extradited to the US as there is a US connection and serve time in a US prison. The guy is quite a story teller and it is fun listening to his stories of meeting all kinds of people in prison.

I'm loving this Andy, starting on the Darren Gee one now. Did "In Liverpool's Walton prison for attempted murder: Karl Smith" and "30 Years in prison for London enforcer: Ray Hill" so far this week.

In the Darren Gee one they talk about Gee's appearance on the James English podcast, has anyone tried that?

Edit - just looked for it and couldn't find it, goggled it and apparently Gee and English had a falling out and it was removed. But I found it here: https://www.globalplayer.com/podcasts/episodes/7DrbGVi/
This is highly relevant to my interests, I followed that whole Grizedale gang war daily in the echo around 2004
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #978 on: October 29, 2021, 12:07:30 pm
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2021, 09:39:50 pm
Yep, no messing Nick I thought of you when I posted that, I knew you'd remember.

to be honest I don't remember them going to Panama though. Its a great tale.

Wow. I remember that story. From memory they didn't tell the kids. Didn't they have two sons and they never told them. The then adult kids thought their Dad had died and the parents just never told them after Mum went off to Panama. I think they ended up on the front page of a paper when parents were in court saying how disgusted they were with both of them. Quite looking forward to listening to that now.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #979 on: October 29, 2021, 12:15:12 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 21, 2021, 10:17:26 pm
I'm loving this Andy, starting on the Darren Gee one now. Did "In Liverpool's Walton prison for attempted murder: Karl Smith" and "30 Years in prison for London enforcer: Ray Hill" so far this week.


True Crime is not really my thing, particularly so when its younger people completely unrelated to the event poring over Police reports, but Shaun doing first person interviews is really engaging. I listened to the Alex Reid one this week. I remember the story from when he was married to Katie Price and then the newspapers started to take him apart when all that fell apart. He talks a lot of his Army experience, but all I can find is that he did four years in TA Paras. He does come across as a nice guy and talks of his 4 whole weeks in prison and what it was like.

Its really great how podcasting and the ease of production allows people with completely non journalistic backgrounds and who have access to people who I think regular journalists don't have access to can create these great interviews with real first person experiences
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #980 on: October 29, 2021, 07:08:51 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on August 30, 2021, 07:57:13 am
Love the new Russell Brand football podcast. No forced Soccer AM banter or Twitter-type football lad shite. Just good wholesome football chat. Always used to love his Guardian football pieces, this is like a longer audio version.


+1 for "Football is Nice". Great light-hearted podcast and the John Barnes one was great

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/football-is-nice-with-russell-brand/id1579855214
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #981 on: October 30, 2021, 07:32:53 am
Quote from: John C on October 21, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Someone on here put me on to the British Scandal pod. I listened to the 3 episodes of Canoe Man this week, I remember it well. Great stuff, fascinating tale.
Cheers :)

No problems - the canoe man was great. I'd totally forgotten about it but immediately remembered them getting caught but I don't think I ever knew all the details. He was a real piece of work it seems..Feel terrible for the couple's family especially their sons..
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #982 on: October 30, 2021, 12:42:38 pm
Has any listed to a podcast called Conflicted,A History Podcast?
Listened to a three part story of the Sunni/Shia split and was vey enjoyable. Next up is the story of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #983 on: November 1, 2021, 04:20:12 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 18, 2020, 02:59:29 pm
I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.

Another shout out for this one!

Jerry Seinfeld this week, Tom Hanks last week. They have also had Lebron James, Paul McCartney, Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Jon Stewart, Jeff Daniels, Sean Penn, Octavia Spencer, JJ Abrahams, Ryan Reynolds, Zack Galifiankis, Clooney etc...

For Arrested fans, David Cross, Ron Howard and Mitch Hurwich feature.

Plenty of sports/science people too but you can see it's a game of mates from some of those listed!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #984 on: November 1, 2021, 10:19:40 pm
Listening to Betamax Babylon, Bruce Ackland and Sam Delaney chat about 80's movies, funny and informative. Ackland is a mine of information on movies.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #985 on: November 2, 2021, 11:44:16 am
Quote from: Trabolgan on October 30, 2021, 12:42:38 pm
Has any listed to a podcast called Conflicted,A History Podcast?
Listened to a three part story of the Sunni/Shia split and was vey enjoyable. Next up is the story of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.

Interesting. Might give this a listen.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #986 on: November 2, 2021, 04:49:45 pm
Quote from: Trabolgan on October 30, 2021, 12:42:38 pm
Has any listed to a podcast called Conflicted,A History Podcast?
Listened to a three part story of the Sunni/Shia split and was vey enjoyable. Next up is the story of the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.


Agreed. These sound great. Thanks
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #987 on: November 2, 2021, 05:37:58 pm
Current Listening;

The Folklore Podcast
Girls Gone Canon (asoiaf/hdm books/shows)
Physics World
80 Days (part Geography/travel podcast)
Paul McCartney: Inside the Songs
Dan Snow's History Hit
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #988 on: November 2, 2021, 10:34:14 pm
Probably says more about my juvenile sense of humour than anything else but the demon seed pod with mike bubbins and john rutledge is a very funny listen
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #989 on: November 3, 2021, 06:06:02 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  1, 2021, 04:20:12 pm
Another shout out for this one!

Jerry Seinfeld this week, Tom Hanks last week. They have also had Lebron James, Paul McCartney, Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Jon Stewart, Jeff Daniels, Sean Penn, Octavia Spencer, JJ Abrahams, Ryan Reynolds, Zack Galifiankis, Clooney etc...

For Arrested fans, David Cross, Ron Howard and Mitch Hurwich feature.

Plenty of sports/science people too but you can see it's a game of mates from some of those listed!
I listened to this today thanks to this shout the Tom Hanks episode. Was enjoyable and passed the time extremely quick on my walk. Thank you!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #990 on: November 3, 2021, 06:34:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  3, 2021, 06:06:02 pm
I listened to this today thanks to this shout the Tom Hanks episode. Was enjoyable and passed the time extremely quick on my walk. Thank you!

No worries!

If you are going to dip in and out, personal faves are the Bryan Cranston ep (I love him!) - the first few mins before the guest is introduce are gold.

And the Kamala Harris ep too.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds good too from a football pov.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #991 on: November 4, 2021, 10:52:06 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  3, 2021, 06:34:56 pm
No worries!

If you are going to dip in and out, personal faves are the Bryan Cranston ep (I love him!) - the first few mins before the guest is introduce are gold.

And the Kamala Harris ep too.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds good too from a football pov.
Should have done it in order but there is so many!

Listened to Cranston & Reynolds this morning. Was good. Will was particularly funny.

Thinking Gervais and McCartney episodes next.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #992 on: November 4, 2021, 06:10:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  4, 2021, 10:52:06 am
Should have done it in order but there is so many!

Listened to Cranston & Reynolds this morning. Was good. Will was particularly funny.

Thinking Gervais and McCartney episodes next.

Class! Will is a big LFC fan to boot!

My favourite/funniest moment has been in the episode with Maya Rudolph if you ever get there. Youll know it when you hear it!

The first episode with Dax Shepherd focused a bit on Bateman and how off the rails he was with drugs. I didnt really ever know that, I think.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #993 on: November 5, 2021, 02:26:58 pm
Class! Will is a big LFC fan to boot!

My favourite/funniest moment has been in the episode with Maya Rudolph if you ever get there. Youll know it when you hear it!

The first episode with Dax Shepherd focused a bit on Bateman and how off the rails he was with drugs. I didnt really ever know that, I think.
Will get through them all as find it enjoyable on my walks! Get fed up of music.

Listened to Gervais one which was funny.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #994 on: November 6, 2021, 10:47:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2021, 06:07:15 pm
Another shout out for this...

Great lockdown companion

Fantastic podcast that I first heard about on here. Good variety of topics and some really good guests (i.e Beard, Dalrymple, Townsend)
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #995 on: November 7, 2021, 03:24:24 am
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/i-catch-killers-with-gary-jubelin/id1506667049
One of Australia's top Detectives{now retired,due to the higher ups being bent c*nts}..interviews allsorts, from retired Cops to Crims, to lawyers ,to BAU profilers..intriguing listening
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #996 on: November 7, 2021, 02:06:29 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  5, 2021, 01:16:04 pm
What history podcasts would people recommend? I've done a lot of Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and enjoyed them, but just wondering if there's other really good ones out there

Have you tried the Martyrmade Podcast?  His first series on the Isreali/Palestinian conflict was pretty good I thought.  I struggled a bit through the Jim Jones / Peoples temple series (somewhat belaboured in my opinion) but there was some interesting topics covered.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #997 on: November 7, 2021, 04:04:20 pm
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-history-of-rock-music-in-500-songs/id1437402802


Loving the details in the History of Rock Music in 500 songs. Slightly dull commentary but great music and background on many classic songs.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #998 on: November 11, 2021, 06:39:05 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on November  1, 2021, 10:19:40 pm
Listening to Betamax Babylon, Bruce Ackland and Sam Delaney chat about 80's movies, funny and informative. Ackland is a mine of information on movies.

You a cunter as well?
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #999 on: Today at 08:47:51 am
Harsh Reality.

It's the backstory (and presumably after the show) around "There's something about Miriam"

For those that are too young in the early 2000's reality TV was still in its infancy.

Sky had a concept where six single guys compete for the affection of a model who picks one winner at the end who wins £10k and maybe her love.

The twist being the model in question is Transgender.

How did they think this was a good idea?
