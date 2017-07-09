Karen & Georgia from My Favourite Murder just covered Hillsborough. Bear in mind they are incredibly naive about British culture and footie, but their hearts are in the right place.

https://myfavoritemurder.com/294-was-it-a-sandwich/



Not listened to them for years, dont think I could bring myself round to listening to them cover Hillsborough of all thingsWhen they got too big, and they started releasing more and more live-shows, I checked out of that podcast.Some of my most recent listens (not necessarily recent podcasts!) have been these ones where one story is covered in a season:- this one has been around ages, and there is a tv show now too, pretty interesting and well done pod about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.- about the concept that said song was written by the CIAIts actually quite interesting from a historical point of view, put it that way, and Klaus Meine comes across like a very nice and tolerant fella in it!- pretty cool actually, despite the fact I have zero opinion on Richard Simmons and knew not much about him!- narrated by the velvet tones of Keith Morrison! A story about one evil woman.- about the now famous story of Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin.- really intriguing pod about the Hollywood Conqueen.- love this one, probably one of my favourite 1 story pods. About an artist in NYC who set up a phone line back in pre-mobile days, where people could call in anonymously and apologise for wroing-doings.