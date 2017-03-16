« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 999537 times)

Zlen

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8640 on: March 28, 2024, 10:11:58 am
Quote from: dosx on March 28, 2024, 01:47:04 am


Russia Home & Away




Not sure about the shade of red, would be better if it's darker.
Like blood of innocents.
stoa

  Legacy Fan
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8641 on: March 28, 2024, 10:28:30 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 28, 2024, 09:36:56 am
No, no. I mean the one we won number 5 in.

Yeah, that's a great one. Still have mine, but over the years the 'C' of Carlsberg has fallen off and recently more stuff has come off.
Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8642 on: March 28, 2024, 11:02:17 am
I hate all the kits.

HTH.
Hazell

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8643 on: March 28, 2024, 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2024, 11:02:17 am
I hate all the kits.

HTH.

Prefer going skins?
anfieldpurch

  Legacy Fan
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8644 on: March 28, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Saw the new England away shirt in JD Sports whilst on my lunch today.. what is going on with the weird side panel pattern... literally looked like a sample from dulux... as it's a Nike kit.. expecting us to get the same treatment on our next kit
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8645 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on March 28, 2024, 02:32:40 pm
Saw the new England away shirt in JD Sports whilst on my lunch today.. what is going on with the weird side panel pattern... literally looked like a sample from dulux... as it's a Nike kit.. expecting us to get the same treatment on our next kit
There was some blurb about it being based on something but I've forgotten exactly what it was.
I think it was something to do with how diverse England is or something, so the multiple colours feeds into that.
I don't think they'd attempt that on a kit for a town/city unless that city was known as being super diverse or a bastion of ED&I or similar.
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #8646 on: Today at 08:40:35 pm
Have a quick Q but don't feel the need to start a brand new thread just for it, and this seems like a suitable place...

Aren't opposing teams supposed to have each item of their strip a different colour to their opponents?
Something about the refs then being able to differentiate players in close calls etc.
So why were Man City and Arsenal both wearing white shorts today?

I swear I've seen all other teams either changing their whole kit even if one item (such as shorts or socks) clashes.
Or worse still, if your'e pre-90s, mix n match all your kits to be different to the home team.
