Have a quick Q but don't feel the need to start a brand new thread just for it, and this seems like a suitable place...



Aren't opposing teams supposed to have each item of their strip a different colour to their opponents?

Something about the refs then being able to differentiate players in close calls etc.

So why were Man City and Arsenal both wearing white shorts today?



I swear I've seen all other teams either changing their whole kit even if one item (such as shorts or socks) clashes.

Or worse still, if your'e pre-90s, mix n match all your kits to be different to the home team.