Think it's been garbage, since going down the 'entertaining lads' route, all them years back. Can't quite remember when it was, might have been McCoist and Dawson. The formula was spot on and they've just messed the rounds about too much, especially when they have those kind of rounds like the one tonight, when they were catching the ball.



Don't quite get the need for the change, if they want a comedy sports quiz, just bring back They Think It's All Over.