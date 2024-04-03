« previous next »
Saw the highlights of both Newcastle 4-3s recently. David James was at fault for all six Newcastle goals!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  3, 2024, 09:17:03 am
The Newcastle game. Unforgettable. Had absolutely everything. Then we lost at Coventry a few days later.

I was at the Derby game with Fowlers grass eating celebrations. Pretty hilarious. :D


 ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  3, 2024, 09:53:24 am
Still the most exciting game I've ever seen live. I'm sure that night also convinced the Kop that it could reproduce the atmosphere of the old standing terrace and ended the bereavement of losing it.

The semi against Leicester was an amazing night but I think three Liverpool fans lost their lives in a crash on the way back from Brum. RIP.

And for some reason I remember the Guardian headline after Ronnie debut goal v Stoke in '81: 'Whelan Weighs In'




Leicester Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkath6jGtJo







April 4th

1964 - Bill Shankly secured his hundredth League win as reds boss, in his 184th game in charge. Ian Callaghan was on target and Alf Arrowsmith bagged a brace in a 3-0 defeat of Manchester United at Anfield.

1979 - Manchester United denied us a place at Wembley, winning our FA Cup Semi-final replay at Goodison thanks to a late Jimmy Greenhoff goal, with both sides hitting the woodwork. They went on to lose an end-to-end final to Arsenal. This was Emlyn Hughes 665th and final reds game.

1983 - We secured our sixth consecutive win at Maine Road, and fifth in the League, as Graeme Souness and Alan Kennedy added to a David Fairclough brace in our 4-0 win.

1994  We drew 1-1 with Wimbledon at Selhurst Park with Jamie Redknapp on the scoresheet. Gary Elkins bagged a deflected last-minute leveller for the Dons from a free kick.

1988 - We shared six goals with Manchester United on Easter Monday at Anfield, falling behind to an early Bryan Robson strike who later added the last of his seven goals past us. Colin Gibson was sent off for bringing Steve Nicol down after Peter Beardsley, Gary Gillespie and Steve McMahon had given us a two-goal lead, but United came back to level the match by the end, with Gordon Strachan celebrating his late equaliser with an imaginary cigar in front of the Kop, after a second Robson goal. It was after this game that Kenny Dalglish famously told reporters that they would get more sense out of his six-year old daughter Lauren than United boss Alex Ferguson, who was moaning about the referee.

1989 - We lost to Celtic in the Dubai Champions Cup, played in the United Arab Emirates capital. The game ended 1-1, with John Aldridge equalising after Mark McGhee put the Bhoys ahead, and went to penalties after extra time. Unfortunately, we lost the shoot-out 4-2. Pat Bonner saved Steve McMahons spot kick before substitute Steve Staunton hit the post.

2003  Two reds youngsters were born on this day, with winger Harvey Elliott coming into the world in Chertsey. He became the Premier Leagues youngest ever player in May 2019 when he appeared for Fulham aged sixteen and thirty days. He joined the reds two months later, so far making seven first-team appearances. On the same day, left-back James Norris was born in Liverpool. He made his senior bow at Aston Villa in the League Cup last December.Also James Norris was born the same day

2004 - We played our 300th match since Gérard Houllier took sole charge as we thumped Blackburn Rovers 4-0 at Anfield, equalling our record defeat of the Lancashire side. Michael Owen bagged a brace and Andy Todd notched an own goal before Emile Heskey added a late fourth.

2006 - The clubs official site liverpoolfc.tv was announced as the best Premiership website following a survey of users.

2009  Yossi Benayoun struck the only goal of our Premiership trip to Fulham very late on to take us back to the top of the table.

2010  Steven Gerrard was on target at Birmingham City , with David NGog spurning three promising openings after replacing the exhausted Fernando Torres with 25 minutes remaining. Left-back Emiliano Insúa played his 62nd and final reds game.

2015 - We were thumped 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with Héctor Bellerín, Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez all scoring before the break. Jordan Henderson converted from the spot with Emre Can dismissed before Olivier Giroud bagged a late fourth, one of his eight goals past us to date.

2018  We beat Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final, with Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mané all on target in a blistering opening half hour.

2023  We were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Loads of memories there, often linked to Easter or being on holiday I think. Yossis winner the highlight for think. That was a proper hugging strangers in the pub kind of goal. We had real momentum and United had just lost two in a row to give us a sniff. That bastard Macheda game the next day when Villa were 2-1 up with about 5 to go.

A couple of end of an era performances in 2010 and 2015.have no recollection of the 4-0 against Blackburn in 2004 though!

That United 3-3 was a mad one. Remember playing football in the garden with my brother with that blaring out of my dads portable radio.

And the City Champions League game. What a night. Cant believe thats 6 years ago. Must be one of the best opening half hours in our history.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  4, 2024, 09:40:41 am
Loads of memories there, often linked to Easter or being on holiday I think. Yossis winner the highlight for think. That was a proper hugging strangers in the pub kind of goal. We had real momentum and United had just lost two in a row to give us a sniff. That bastard Macheda game the next day when Villa were 2-1 up with about 5 to go.

A couple of end of an era performances in 2010 and 2015.have no recollection of the 4-0 against Blackburn in 2004 though!

That United 3-3 was a mad one. Remember playing football in the garden with my brother with that blaring out of my dads portable radio.

And the City Champions League game. What a night. Cant believe thats 6 years ago. Must be one of the best opening half hours in our history.


Re The Blackburn Game

ARTICLES
Owen rekindles Liverpool hope
It struck Anfield without warning and seemed to take everyone by surprise, but for 25 compelling minutes, Liverpool looked exactly like a team worthy of a place in the Champions League. And, intriguingly, the main benefactor of this sumptuous cameo was not Liverpool's hangdog manager or their disillusioned fans but Michael Owen, who buried two goals before Blackburn had drawn breath.

While Steven Gerrard assumed the England captaincy for the first time in Sweden, Owen was kept at home by his oldest enemy - an unreliable hamstring. While Gerrard has managed to flourish in a Liverpool team that has struggled, Owen has looked isolated. But if we needed any proof that Liverpool's No 10 is the man to lead the country's attack this summer then Owen provided it in Technicolour yesterday.

He scored both goals during an opening spell of domination, the first after seven minutes, and went close when he ran on to a flick from Emile Heskey two minutes later. Heskey was a useful accomplice throughout and the other supporting elements in the attacking ensemble were not far behind either. El-Hadji Diouf and Harry Kewell supplied from right and left, switched wings and tackled back.

It was that sort of day at Anfield. The sort that makes Gerard Houllier feel safe to step out of his dugout to direct operations and afterwards deliver a pugnacious defence of his regime. If his team, who move back up to fourth place with their biggest win of the season, looked relaxed then their manager is still teetering on the edge. He finished his after-match briefing with an attack on what he described as the "garbage" about his side in the local press.

"I think we started the game extremely well and it was over by 25 minutes," Houllier said. "It was a strong, powerful, determined performance. We've played as well as that and not got the result this season. This time we got a performance and a result."

The Liverpool manager would be too polite to mention it but his side were up against a dreadful Blackburn team who have now fallen to within three points of the relegation zone and have a crucial match against Leeds on Saturday. Graeme Souness offered the simple assessment that his team had been "well and truly banged up" by their opponents. But there is a serious subtext to Blackburn's season.
"We had a plan to frustrate them because they're under pressure at home to come at us," Souness said. "The big picture for us is that we find ourselves in a very precarious position and losing by four goals today doesn't help our cause. We have to believe we're good enough to stay up. I believe in our players and it's stand-up-and-be-counted time."

Souness dropped Andy Cole and started with Paul Gallagher and Jon Stead in attack but it was his supine midfield and blundering defence where the problems started. Craig Short made a glorious tackle on Gerrard on three minutes when the Liverpool captain bustled into the box, but moments later Blackburn had two chances to stop a sweeping move that led to Owen's first goal.

Jamie Carragher's ball across his own half trickled through to Kewell who seemed to hit his pass at Heskey too hard. But the striker showed a surprising lightness of touch to kill the ball and poke it through to Owen coming up fast on the left. He appeared to slip as he snatched at the ball and goalkeeper Brad Friedel should have done rather better keeping it out, but then Owen has hardly been greedy with his luck this season.

The second, on 22 minutes, was Andy Todd's witless deflection into his own goal after Diouf's cross from the right but the third proved Owen's signature on the game, a flourish that emphasised the gulf in class between him and the men trying to stop him. Heskey fed Diouf who touched the ball inside to Owen. He barely had to break his stride before belting a rising volley past Friedel.

Owen was removed on 76 minutes with Milan Baros reinvigorating Liverpool's attack and making their fourth goal just minutes after coming on. Kewell found the Czech international who weaved into the box and, with the goal beckoning, squared for Heskey to crack home his tenth goal of the season.

Liverpool blasted away at the Blackburn goal as Souness's team collapsed towards the end. John Arne Riise, Danny Murphy and Baros should all have scored as the Kop was peppered with loose shots.

Match details

Liverpool: Dudek, Carragher, Biscan, Hyypia, Riise, Diouf (Murphy 71), Hamann, Gerrard, Kewell, Heskey (Sinama Pongolle 85), Owen (Baros 76).
Subs Not Used: Henchoz, Luzi Bernardi.
Goals: Owen 7, Todd 22 og, Owen 24, Heskey 79.

Blackburn: Friedel, Babbel, Short (Johansson 45), Todd, Gray, Emerton, Tugay, Flitcroft (Reid 45), Andresen, Gallagher (Cole 61), Stead.
Subs Not Used: Enckelman, Yorke.
Booked: Flitcroft.
Att: 41,559
Ref: J Winter (Cleveland).
April 5th

1975  Kevin Keegan bagged a brace as we won 2-0 at Leeds United.

1976 - Fernando Morientes was born in Cilleros in Spain. He struck twelve times in 61 reds appearances following his £6.3m arrival from Real Madrid in January 2005, but moved on to Valencia in July 2006 after failing to fully convince in a reds shirt. He had helped us to claim the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his time at Anfield.

1978 - David Johnson bagged the only goal of the game at Goodison Park to become the first player to net for both sides in the derby, having also struck the only goal of the game at Goodison in November 1971.

1980 - We lost at Manchester United , with Kenny Dalglish opening the scoring in a 2-1 defeat. United capitalised when winger Steve Coppell took advantage of Alan Kennedy pulling up with a damaged hamstring to cross for Mickey Thomas to equalise, before Jimmy Greenhoffs header gave the home side the victory, the last of his five goals against the reds.

1986 - We beat Southampton 2-0 in the FA Cup Semi Final at White Hart Lane after extra time, thanks to a brace from Ian Rush. Future red Mark Wright broke his leg during the match.

1987 - A legendary goal streak was broken at Wembley. Ian Rush opened the scoring in our Littlewoods Cup Final against Arsenal. Unfortunately, Charlie Nicholas struck twice to take the trophy to Highbury. This was the 145th match in which Ian Rush had scored, but the first of those that we lost. Future red Michael Thomas came off the bench for the victors.

1992 - Our FA Cup semi Final tie with Portsmouth at Highbury also ended goalless after ninety minutes, before Pompey went ahead through the young Darren Anderton in extra time, with the reds down to ten men due to an injury to Steve McManaman. Ronnie Whelan chose the perfect time to score his only goal of the season after Alan Knight had pushed a John Barnes free-kick onto the post to take the tie to a replay, which we went on to win

1995 - Stig Inge Bjørnebye broke his leg as we beat Southampton 3-1 at Anfield. Ian Rush bagged a brace, to add to a Robbie Fowler penalty after we had fallen behind to a goal from Richard Hall. Bruce Grobbelaar and former reds reserve Jim Magilton both featured for the visitors.

1999  We drew 2-2 at Nottingham Forest. Jamie Redknapp gave us a half-time lead, with Dougie Freedman equalising. Michael Owen restored our lead, but Pierre van Hooijdonk levelled with a stoppage-time free kick.

2001 - We came back from the Camp Nou with a goalless draw in our UEFA Cup Semi-final first leg meeting with Barcelona, to set us on our way to a third UEFA Cup triumph. The Spanish giants had only twice previously failed to score at home that season. Future reds keeper Pepe Reina was in the home goal, while Bolo Zenden made an appearance for the home side from the bench. The game kicked off at the unusual time of 8:15pm due to a big storyline on EastEnders on BBC One!

2003 - We lost 4-0 at Manchester United following Sami Hyypiäs fourth-minute dismissal after he tussled with Ruud van Nistelrooy in the box. The Dutchman converted two penalties, with Ryan Giggs also on target with one of his five goals past us before a last-minute goal from Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

2005 - We beat Serie A champions-elect Juventus 2-1 at Anfield in the first leg of our Champions League Quarter-final clash. Sami Hyypiä struck a delightful volley from a corner before Luis Garcías wonder strike put us two ahead at the break. Scott Carson let in a goal from Fabio Cannavaro to give the Italians hope, although we held firm in the Stadio delle Alpi to reach the Semi-finals for the first time in twenty years.The club honoured the memory of the 39 victims of Heysel with a number of commemorative gestures in the lead-up to the match, including a fans match at the Academy and a Kop mosaic, while a banner carrying the theme In Memoria e Amicizia was carried by Phil Neal and Michel Platini, the captains from back in 1985, from the Kop to the away end prior to kick-off.

2008  Damien Plessis debuted in our 1-1 League draw at Arsenal, just three days after a similar result there in the Champions League. Peter Crouch gave us the lead before Nicklas Bendtner equalised.

2017  Bournemouth held us to a 2-2 draw at Anfield with Benik Ofobe giving the Cherries an early lead. Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi scored either side of the break, but Joshua King bagged a late equaliser.

2019  We won 3-1 at Southampton as we came from behind to return to the top of the table. Shane Long opened the scoring with the most recent of his four goals past us, the 5,000th goal we had conceded in the top flight, with Naby Keïta equalising with his first reds goal before the break. Mohamed Salah scored his fiftieth League goal for the reds to put us in front late on, with Jordan Henderson also on target.

2022  French centre-half Ibrahima Konaté nodded in his first goal as we won the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final 3-1 at SL Benfica on our way to reaching the Final in Paris. Sadio Mané also struck before future red Darwin Núñez pulled a goal back. However, Luis Díaz struck late on as we secured a club record eighth consecutive away win in all competitions.
April 6th

1971  Newcastle United held us to a 1-1 draw at Anfield. John Tudor struck the first of his five goals against the reds after just two minutes, but Chris Lawler equalised on the stroke of half time.

1974  Midfielder Peter Cormack played his hundredth reds game as we beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield, thanks to an Alec Lindsay penalty and an own goal from Terry Mancini.

1976 - Kevin Keegan was on target against Leicester City in our 1-0 win at Anfield.

1977 - We drew closer to our first European Cup triumph. Having overcome Saint-Étienne in the previous round, we won our Semi-final first leg 3-1 at Zürich, with two goals from Phil Neal, including a spot-kick, and a Steve Heighway strike after we had gone behind to an early penalty from Peter Risi.

1985 - Ronnie Whelan netted in our 1-0 win against Leicester City at Filbert Street .

1992 - Graeme Souness underwent a successful triple heart by-pass operation.

1996 - We lost 1-0 at Coventry City , with Steve Harkness suffering a broken leg. Citys Whelan was again on target.

1997 - Robbie Fowler opened the scoring as we lost 2-1 against Coventry City at Anfield to effectively put us out of the title race. Noel Whelan equalised, with Dion Dublin bagging the injury time winner, the first of his seven strikes past us.

2014  Jordan Henderson reached a century of reds games as we won 2-1 at West Ham United. Steven Gerrard converted two spot kicks with ex-red Andy Carroll proving an awkward opponent. Guy Demel struck for the Hammers.

2021  We lost 3-1 to Real Madrid behind closed doors at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final. Vinícius Júnior struck twice with Marco Asensio also on target. Mohamed Salah bagged our goal.
April 7th

1973 - A Tommy Smith goal was not enough as we went down 2-1 at Birmingham City , with Emlyn Hughes sent off in the final minute, although he later successfully appealed the dismissal. Future Blues forward Bob Latchford netted one of his five goals against us, with Bob Hatton bagging the first of his four past us while left-back Alec Lindsay reached a century of League games for the reds.

1979 - We secured the third of five straight League wins, all without conceding, as we beat Arsenal 3-0 at Anfield. Jimmy Case, Kenny Dalglish and Terry McDermott all struck in the second half to wipe out the bad memories of losing an FA Cup Semi-final replay to Manchester United three days earlier. This was Phil Thompsons first game as reds skipper.

1982 - A goal from Craig Johnston was enough to beat Manchester United. Bruce Grobbelaar saved an early Frank Stapleton penalty, being helped by seeing a picture of him converting a previous spot-kick in the programme before the match!

1984 - We trounced West Ham United 6-0 at Anfield. Ian Rush and Graeme Souness both netted twice, with Kenny Dalglish bagging his 150th reds goal and Ronnie Whelan also on target as we went 4-0 up inside half an hour.

2007 - Our first ever game at Reading ended in a 2-1 win. Full-back Álvaro Arbeloa raced most of the length of the pitch to notch his first reds goal as we reached 200 League points under Rafael Benítez. Dirk Kuyt headed a late winner after Brynjar Gunnarsson had drawn the home side level.

2012  Brazilian custodian Alexander Doni played the first of his four reds games as Aston Villa held us to a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Chris Herd scored for the Villains after ten minutes, with Luis Suárez nabbing a late leveller after we had hit the woodwork four times.

2013  West Ham United held us to a goalless League draw at Anfield, with a Daniel Sturridge strike wrongly ruled out for offside. Oussama Assaidi played his twelfth and last reds game.

2016  We held  Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in their Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Quarter-final. Divock Origi handed us a half-time lead, but Mats Hummels headed in soon after the break.

2018  We were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

April 8th

1970 - A testimonial match was staged for Gerry Byrne with the reds drawing 8-8 with an All Star XI at Anfield. Bobby Graham, Chris Lawler and Ian St. John each netted a brace, with Roger Hunt and Willie Stevenson also on target. Steve Heighway played his first reds game and was so unfamiliar with his surroundings that he asked a member of the opposition which end was the Kop!

1972  We defeated Coventry City 3-1 at home with Kevin Keegan and John Toshack on the scoresheet either side of a Tommy Smith penalty.

1974  Brian Hall played his hundredth League game as we lost 1-0 at Sheffield United, with Terry Nicholl on target and Ray Clemence saving a penalty from Keith Eddy.

1978 - Sammy Lee scored on his reds debut as a substitute for David Johnson, who tore his knee ligaments, in our 3-2 home League win over Leicester City. Tommy Smith nabbed both our other goals, his final reds strikes.

1980  David Johnson netted while playing his hundredth League game for the reds as we beat Derby County 3-0, with Colin Irwin scoring and Keith Osgood putting through his own net.

1981 - We were held to a goalless draw at home by Bayern München in the European Cup with Kurt Niedermayer rattling the crossbar, but we went through on away goals after the return in Germany. This game marked Steve Heighways 475th and final reds game, as he came on at half time to replace Terry McDermott, while Graeme Souness missed the match through injury.

1989 - We thumped Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 in a top-flight encounter at Anfield that kicked off at 11:30am due to it being Grand National day. Peter Beardsley was on target twice, with Steve McMahon, Ray Houghton and John Barnes also netting. This remains our joint record victory over the Hillsborough outfit.

1990 - We lost 4-3 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, also at Villa Park. This is the furthest we have ever gone in the competition as holders. We went in ahead at half time, thanks to an Ian Rush strike, and in total control, although our goalscorer had gone off injured after half an hour. However, the Eagles came out fighting in the second half. The game ended 3-3 after ninety minutes, with Steve McMahon also on target, and John Barnes scoring from spot. Future Eagles boss Alan Pardew grabbed the dramatic winner in extra time, with Mark Bright, Gary OReilly and Andy Gray all also on target for Palace.

1992  Wimbledon won 3-2 at Anfield as Ronnie Moran took charge of the side with Graeme Souness recuperating from a heart operation. Michael Thomas struck before Lawrie Sanchez equalised, but Ronnie Rosenthal put us in front at the break. Andy Clarke levelled the scores again before John Fashanu scored one of his five goals against the reds from the spot.

1996  Stan Collymore and John Barnes netted as we beat West Ham United 2-0 on Easter Monday at Anfield.

1999 - The Paisley Gateway was officially opened at Anfield by his widow Jessie, three years after Bobs death, to commemorate his service to the club. As Manager, he won an incredible nineteen trophies in nine seasons. He had also played 277 times in our first team, netting twelve times.

2001 - We played in our 21st FA Cup Semi-final, beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at Villa Park, with Emile Heskey and Robbie Fowler scoring after the underdogs had kept us out for nearly eighty minutes. Keith Ryan bagged a late consolation for Wanderers.

2008 - We beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of our Champions League Quarter-final. Abou Diaby put the visitors ahead before Sami Hyypiä and Fernando Torres gave us the lead. Emmanuel Adebayor looked to have sent the Gunners through on the away goals rule after a storming run from Theo Walcott, with one of his five goals past us to date, but moments later Ryan Babel was brought down in the box and Steven Gerrard converted the spot-kick to score in his fourth consecutive home game in Europe, a new club record. Babel then added a fourth in stoppage time.

2009  We lost 3-1 at home to Chelsea in the first leg of our Champions League Quarter-final after Fernando Torres had handed us the lead, to suffer our only defeat of the season at Anfield. Branislav Ivanović twice headed in when unmarked at set pieces, with Didier Drogba rounding off the scoring late on with one of his eleven goals past us to equal our worst ever home defeat in European competition. Pepe Reina played his fiftieth European Cup game.

2010 - We faced SL Benfica for the tenth time in European competition, a joint club record along with Chelsea. We overcame a first leg deficit in our UEFA Europa League Quarter-final by winning 4-1 at Anfield. Dirk Kuyt headed us in front from a corner before Lucas Leiva bagged the second. Fernando Torres then struck a brace either side of Óscar Cardozos consolation, so becoming the first red ever to net twice in four consecutive home games.

2015 - Philippe Coutinho bagged the only goal of our FA Cup Sixth Round replay at Blackburn Rovers. Sadly, we crashed out to Aston Villa in the subsequent Semi-final at Wembley.

2017  We won 2-1 at Stoke Citys rechristened bet365 Stadium, despite falling behind to the last of Jon Walters seven goals past us on the stroke of half time. The Brazilian pair Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both came off the bench to score within two minutes of each other to hand us victory.
Was off over Easter so havent been posting

The Juventus game actually pissed me off a lot, whole season I was working 14-16 hour days on tuesdays and thursdays, in the office followed by a second job delivering take aways, just wanted 5 mins off to see at least some of the game. I mean I was fucking busting my arse all year, 5 mins wasnt much to ask, never got a minute, of course typically I had hardly any work to do once the game ended.

woman in work
"whats wrong with you"
"Just wanted 5 mins to see the game but no, nothing, only worked 15 hours today like"
"well if you wanted to see it so bad stay at home and dont bother coming in, you are here to work not watch football, tough shit"
"just shut up"

Was very close to telling her "if you dont shut up I will belt you straight in the fucking mouth".

Final whistle went I was actually really annoyed at not seeing any of it, felt totally detached from it but made sure I wasnt working any other european night that season.

I was at the Sheffield Wednesday game. Remember the early kick off then back to watch the National (Little Polvier?). Last game before Hillsborough (unless there was a midweek one?). Weird looking back now.

Was also at the Palace semi final. So much has been spoken about that game but it probably is true in terms of it being the first time we really had a soft underbelly exposed. Losing Rush and I think Gillespie to injury didnt help but those Papace goals were a nightmare. Ball ricocheting all over the place.
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April  8, 2024, 08:28:48 am
April 8th


2017  We won 2-1 at Stoke Citys rechristened bet365 Stadium, despite falling behind to the last of Jon Walters seven goals past us on the stroke of half time. The Brazilian pair Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both came off the bench to score within two minutes of each other to hand us victory.

A very special day, we had some family over from London that weekend, her cousins Dad was in hospital so her cousin was with us. Anyway I am up early making breakfast, they had their own things to do so off they went early morning, they are only gone and I hear the Mrs getting up to come down stairs, was thinking to myself

"right, house to ourselves, she wants to get a bit of action, lucky me"

Well I was lucky but not why you think.

"I have something to tell you"

She showed me a test thingy. "what is that"

"you are going to be a Daddy"

Needless to say we were delighted, but I still chanced my arm
Me: "Any chance we can make sure up stairs"
her: "ah fuck off will ya"

Well I still felt lucky, I headed out for some shopping and some issue with my car, cant remember what the car issue was but nothing bad. When out shopping I saw the mother in law, really wanted to tell her but it was too soon, the Mrs was about 6 weeks gone.
Watched the Stoke game at 3, just had such a good feeling about it all game, even 1 down I just knew we would pull it back with the day that was in it, was never in doubt.

Coutinho threaded an equaliser in and Firmino hit an absolutely wonderful volley for 2-1 which had me off my seat. Both players had come on at half time for youngsters Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a good day, would have bet my mortgage on us winning after the morning news, only bets though were on the grand national, two of my horses were in the mix but ultimately One for Arthur came home to win ahead of my two horses, Cause of causes and Saint Are.

A 2-3 finish but not a win, but you cant have everything.

A year later my now 5 month old son watched on as we did go one better thanks to Tiger roll.

Lovely memories.


Great Memories There Guys

Thanks for Them

 :champ
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April  6, 2024, 06:33:53 am

1974  Midfielder Peter Cormack played his hundredth reds game as we beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield, thanks to an Alec Lindsay penalty and an own goal from Terry Mancini.


Unexpectedly enormous crowds outside Anfield for this one (if it's the game I'm thinking of). I was still queuing to get in the Annie Road end when Lindsay scored the pen. The reason I remember it was that Tony Gubba, the commentator, appeared and told everyone in earshot they weren't going to get in. We did. Or at least I did. The only reason I think it attracted a lock-out was that we seemed to be successfully chasing down Leeds United at the top. Shankly's last season of course.
April 9th

1975 - Robbie Fowler was born in Toxteth. He scored 171 goals in 330 reds appearances in his first spell at Anfield, winning UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two League Cups. He re-signed on a short-term contract in January 2006, striking a further twelve times in 39 games to become our fifth top all-time goalscorer, before moving on to Cardiff City in July 2007.

1977 - Kevin Keegan and Steve Heighway were on target in a 2-1 Easter Saturday win over Manchester City to move us three points ahead of the visitors. Brian Kidd netted for City, one of his six goals against the reds.

1983  David Fairclough grabbed his 55th and final reds goal, coming off the bench in our 3-0 defeat of Swansea City at Anfield. Ian Rush and Sammy Lee had already scored.

1988 - We beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Hillsborough in the FA Cup Semi-final, thanks to a John Aldridge brace that included a penalty as well as a strike that was later voted as the BBCs Goal of the Season, with future red Nigel Clough bagging Forests consolation. This was our 4,000th first-class fixture.

1991  Coventry City held us to a 1-1 draw at Anfield with Ian Rush on the scoresheet.

1994 - Full-back Julian Dicks scored a penalty to win our League fixture with Ipswich Town. This was our last first-team goal in front of the standing Kop, and his third and final reds goal. The game kicked off at 11:30am to avoid clashing with the Grand National.

1995 - Young Irish winger Mark Kennedy made his reds debut in our 1-0 home League defeat by Leeds United as Brian Deane struck one of his eight goals past us.

2000 - We defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Patrik Berger and Michael Owen.

2002 - Michael Owen missed several good chances while playing his 200th reds game as we went crashing out of the Champions League at the Quarter-final stage. The game in the BayArena swung one way and then another, as we eventually lost 4-2 to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on the night, and 4-3 on aggregate. Our goals came from Abel Xavier and Jari Litmanen, with these being their final reds strikes. Michael Ballack bagged a brace for the home side, with Dimitar Berbatov bagging the first of his five goals against the reds and Lúcio also on target.

2004 - Thierry Henry scored three of his nine strikes against the reds as we lost 4-2 at Arsenal despite twice leading, through Sami Hyypiä and Michael Owen. Robert Pires scored the home sides other goal, one of his four past us.

2005 - We lost 1-0 at the City Of Manchester Stadium in our 500th Premier League match, falling to a late Kiki Musampa goal.

2006 - Robbie Fowler scored on his 31st birthday, grabbing the only goal of our Premiership defeat of Bolton Wanderers at Anfield on the stroke of half time, our hundredth League goal under Rafael Benítez.

2019  We beat Porto 2-0 in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final at Anfield, en route to claiming the trophy for the sixth time in Madrid. Naby Keïta and Roberto Firmino were both on target inside the opening half hour.

2023  League leaders Arsenal took a two-goal lead at Anfield through Gabriel Martinelli struck one of his five goals past us to date with Gabriel Jesus nabbing the most recent of his six against the reds. Mohamed Salah netted before the break but then missed a penalty. Roberto Firmino bagged a late leveller as the Gunners hung on for a point.
Quite the eventful day.

1994- Grand National day, won by Minnehoma?

1995- Think Kennedy rattled the bar just after coming on, never really did much for us in 3 years.

2002- Absolutely crazy game, was absolutely devastated after it, was sure that would be the only chance I would see a European cup in my life and it was gone. It was a game many point too as the beginning of the end for Gerard Houllier, his decision to sub a defensive midfielder in Didi Hamann for attacker Vladimir Smicer opened the door for Leverkusen to score twice within 7 minutes. When Hamann left the field the score was 1-1 on the night, 2-1 to us on aggregate but Leverkusen needed two goals due to the away goals rule, they would score 3 more and we were out with just 6 minutes to spare. I think Houllier once claimed Hamann was injured although he did play 90 minutes the following saturday. Gary MacAllister or Igor Biscan may have been a better option off the bench.

2004- Good Friday game, went up to Northern Ireland for the first time ever, never knew what to expect that day, ended up living here.

2005- A Grand National day? Won by Hedgehunter, was playing a saturday league game, 3 of us in the car all went the bookies before hand and backed him. Not 100s or anything but a good win all the same, my last national win for 14 years.

2023- That was a mad game, Arsenal should have been out of sight but let us back in the game. Salah's penalty miss was a shocker, Klopp didnt watch the penalty, thought it was in and turned around celebrating.  A draw was probably fair, but a bad result for Arsenal, I hate the term bottle job because I think it gets overused but I think they did bottle the title and this was one game they did just that, they had us at their mercy and blew it.



 
Thanks For That Lovely Memories
April 10th

1942 - The legendary Ian Callaghan was born in Toxteth. He signed professional terms in March 1960 and made a record 857 reds appearances, bagging 68 goals while helping us to five League titles, two FA Cups, one European Cup, two UEFA Cups, UEFA Super Cup and three FA Charity Shields, as well as winning the Football Writers Player of the Year award in 1973/74.

1971 - Peter Thompson struck the only goal of our top-flight trip to Stoke Citys old Victoria Ground stadium, his 54th and last goal for the club.

1973 - Left-back Alec Lindsay grabbed the only goal of the game in our UEFA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield with Brian Hall hitting the bar. We lost the second leg 2-1 but progressed to the Final on the away goals rule.

1976  We shared a goalless draw at Aston Villa, with The Guardian stating that the reds once more employed their scorched earth policy for away matches.

1979 - Alan Hansen headed his first League goal in a 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in a mud-bath. Both sides had good penalty shouts turned down in what was Bob Paisleys 200th League game in charge.

1982 - Sammy Lee, Craig Johnston, Alan Kennedy and Ian Rush all netted as we thumped Manchester City 5-0 at Maine Road, with Phil Neal scoring from the spot.

1985  We thumped Greek champions Panathinaikos 4-0 at Anfield en route to our fifth European Cup Final in nine years. Ian Rush bagged a brace to add to goals from John Wark and Jim Beglin, his first senior strike.

1993  Ian Rush nabbed the only goal of Oldham Athletics trip to Anfield.

1997 - We were comprehensively beaten 3-0 in the first leg at Paris Saint-Germain in the European Cup Winners Cup with keeper David James playing his 200th reds game.

1998 - Michael Owen was sent off shortly after equalising at Old Trafford with his twentieth goal of the season in a 1-1 League draw with Manchester United. Ronny Johnsen had struck for the home side.

2001  We drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town with Emile Heskey on the scoresheet.

2012  Maxi Rodríguez scored his last two reds goals as we raced into a two-goal lead at Blackburn Rovers. However, following Pepe Reinas dismissal in the previous game, his stand-in Alexander Doni was then sent off, with Brad Jones coming on to save a Yakubu penalty with his first touch, although he then drew the home side level with a brace that included another spot kick. Andy Carroll headed in a stoppage-time winner. Before being replaced by Jones, right-back Jon Flanagan came up against his uncle, Bradley Orr, in this fixture!

2016  We thumped Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield, with Albert Moreno and Daniel Sturridge netting either side of Bojan Krkićs headed goal before the break. This was Morenos third and final reds strike. Divock Origi bagged a second-half brace.

2018  We won 2-1 at Manchester City in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final, to progress 5-1 on aggregate. Gabriel Jesus gave the home side a very early lead on the night before Leroy Sané had a goal incorrectly rules out for offside, a decision that led to City boss Pep Guardiola being sent to the stands for his protests. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored after the break to take us through to a Semi-final against Roma.

2021  Mohamed Salah scored in his third consecutive reds game as we came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield behind closed doors. Ollie Watkins gave the visitors the lead with the most recent of his four goals past us, with Trent Alexander-Arnold bagging an injury time winner.

2022  We drew a League 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin de Bruyne giving the home side an early lead thanks to a deflection before Diogo Jota equalised. Gabriel Jesus restored Citys lead just before the break, but birthday boy Sadio Mané levelled the scores again straight after half time to leave City one point ahead in the title race with seven games remaining.

Some massive games there. Dont think Ive ever been as nervous a that first half of the City semi final. We did so well to hold steady and turn it around second half.

The league game in 2022 was intense too. Both sides looked like they could score every time they got on the ball. A great game.

I remember that Ipswich game in 2001, was in a hostel in Alice Springs! Was a mad run of fixtures with games every few days. Think it was a Tuesday night, and we went on to play (and lose) Leeds on the Good Friday.

The 98 United game was also a Good Friday (day if the Good Friday Agreement being signed/agreed). Owens pace was frightening, caught a lumbering Pallister. Sent off for a shocking tackle as well though, he was uncharacteristically pumped up that day!

97we were shocking away at PSG. A real low point from that era. Imagine wed made the final though. We were robbed of a Ronaldo v Ruddock face off.

I think that Rush goal against Oldham was a bit of a screamer from outside the box. Also think it was a landmark of some sort. Maybe made him our record League scorer possibly.
The Ipswich Game was Indeed a Tuesday Evening

Ipswich lift their bronze hopes
The prospect of Ipswich leaping from Nationwide League to Champions League in two seasons is no less real after last night's draw with Liverpool here but the real beneficiaries of this result could well be Leeds United.

A late goal from Alun Armstrong brought George Burley's side the point which was enough to restore Ipswich to third place in the Premiership. Liverpool, who led after Emile Heskey scored immediately after half-time, were not too disappointed to remain three points behind them with two matches in hand.

On Good Friday, however, Leeds, who are fourth only on goal difference, will go to Anfield hoping to exploit any growing weariness among Gérard Houllier's players, facing their fourth match in nine days. Fixture congestion, as much as any respect for the quality of the Ipswich attack, conditioned Liverpool's approach last night.

Leaving Heskey up front - and Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler on the bench - Houllier concentrated on getting eight or nine men behind the ball when possession was lost to stifle Ipswich's normally fluent passing game. The tactics were similar to those which brought Liverpool a goalless draw in Barcelona last Thursday in the Uefa Cup, and for a long time the spectacle suffered in similarly drab fashion.

Liverpool's manager made no excuses for accentuating the negative at the expense of the positive. "You may think it was not the best Liverpool attacking display," Houllier said, "and I would agree with that. But as a manager of a team playing its third match in six days I had to make sure we got a satisfactory result.

"If we'd lost we would now be six points behind Ipswich. I'm proud of the character my team showed, playing a game like this only two days after an FA Cup semi-final."

In fact Houllier made six changes in the side that beat Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday but, given that Liverpool are having to play four matches, including a derby at Everton on Easter Monday, before the return against Barcelona, his plea of mitigation was well made.

The way Liverpool played, moreover, offered Ipswich a foretaste of what they might expect in Europe next season. As a learning process the experience was possibly as useful for Burley's side as the point they took from the game.

Not that the lesson was quickly assimilated. Matt Holland and Jim Magilton were denied their usual lines of communication with Marcus Stewart by Steven Gerrard and Igor Biscan, and Liverpool in general allowed Ipswich a bare minimum of space once they had crossed the halfway line. As a result Burley's team found themselves being forced to lob the ball over the midfield, which is hardly their style.

Until the extra strength in the air of James Scowcroft was introduced for the last half-hour the authority of Sami Hyypia at the heart of the Liverpool defence was absolute. And only when Ipswich raised the overall pace of their game as they searched for an equaliser did Houllier's plan of containment begin to go awry.

Until half-time the football of both teams struggled to find space in which to breathe. Often all 20 outfield players were confined to a narrow, crowded corridor and scoring chances were never likely to be plentiful.

Equally, mistakes were liable to be costly, witness the aberrant pass back by John McGreal, under pressure from Heskey, midway through the first half which left Christian Ziege with only Richard Wright to beat. Portman Road hearts almost stopped but the German wing-back wastefully dragged his shot wide.

Jermaine Wright did better for Ipswich just before the half-hour. A long throw-in from Martijn Reuser was cleared beyond the Liverpool penalty area where Wright met it with a well-struck 30-yard drive which Sander Westerveld did well to keep out.

With Gerrard largely confined to a holding role Ipswich were less at risk from the England midfielder's penchant for surging runs into scoring areas. Liverpool concentrated more on trying to find Heskey in positions to outpace Ipswich defenders and, when they did this 20 seconds after half-time, they took the lead.

As Ziege nodded on a ball from Gerrard, Chris Makin ducked under it and Heskey's acceleration did the rest. The burly striker cut into the penalty area and scored through the legs of Richard Wright. At that point Houllier appeared to have conceived a grand larceny worthy of Raffles.

For a time Liverpool's football became as positive as it had been negative hitherto and Heskey, who when he is not falling down subjects referees to endless ear-bashing, did have reason to complain when wrongly flagged offside as he was about to break clear once more.

The onset of first Scowcroft and then Fabian Wilnis, with his ability to turn defences on the right, gave Ipswich added momentum. They should have drawn level, or at least gone closer to drawing level, after 65 minutes when Scowcroft, granted a free header at the far post by Magilton's deep centre, nodded the ball across goal when he could have glanced it into the net.

Portman Road could sense redemption, however, and after 76 minutes it arrived. From Stewart's pass on the left Makin produced a searching cross which cleared the Liverpool defence and found Armstrong sprinting in at the far post to guide the ball past Westerveld.

Ipswich (0) 1 - 1 (0) Liverpool
Armstrong (77) Heskey (46)

Ipswich Town
Wright, R; Bramble (Wilnis), Hreidarsson, Makin, McGreal; Holland, Magilton, Wright, J (Scowcroft); Armstrong, Reuser, Stewart.

Liverpool
Westerveld; Babbel, Carragher, Hyypia, Vignal, Ziege (Hamann); Berger, Biscan (McAllister), Gerrard, Murphy; Heskey.

Referee: S. W. Dunn (Bristol)

Attendance: 23,504

Bookings
None

Sent off
None
Free-kicks
Ipswich Town: 10
Liverpool: 15

Corners
Ipswich Town: 4
Liverpool: 2

Goal attempts
Ipswich Town: 8
Liverpool: 7

On target
Ipswich Town: 5
Liverpool: 2

Hit woodwork
Ipswich Town: 0
Liverpool: 0

Offsides
Ipswich Town: 6
Liverpool: 1
Certainly didnt remember it going Sunday-Tuesday, thats mental. It was a crazy time. What a time to be alive
1982- The goals were on a "team of the decade" video around 1991. 21:45 here for the goals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U    Fantastic strike from Sammy Lee. Some nice goals

1993- Was a goal of the season contender, a belter alright.

1998- Good friday, was doing my Junior cert that year, long story short and in part due to no fault of mine I was under a lot of pressure, to catch up I must have studied about 10 hours that day, waited til match of the day before knowing score.

2016- Was training for a marathon that weekend, ran 21.5 miles. Was absolutely out on my feet, had to head straight out for a family meal, I was in a heap. For an interesting piece of trivia, The US Masters was on that weekend. Jordan Spieth won it in 2015, he romped home, marvellous golfer on his day, he lead it the whole way through, first time since Ray Floyd in 1976 it was a "wire to wire" winner.

In 2016, Spieth picked up where he left off, leading by two after the first round, stayed ahead after the second and third rounds, and in the final round started great leading by 5. However he then capitulated, a bogey on 10 and another on 11 reduced the lead, I was actually about to go to bed as it was very late, I was sure it was over when Spieth found the water twice on 12 en route to a quadruple bogey. Game on. 

Spieth steadies himself but the damage is done, for the first time in 2 years he doesnt lead the masters at the end of a round, and it is round 4, when it counts most. Why am I bringing this up? Because this allowed Danny Willett, a Liverpool fan, to win the tournemant, the famous green jacket, and a cool 1.8 million dollars. Up the reds. To further stick in Spieths craw, as the defending champion he had to put the green jacket on Spieth's shoulders. OUCH
2001 - that report said it was our 4th game in 9 days! We then played Friday v Leeds, Monday v Everton, Thursday v Barca and Sunday v Spurs. Good job we had a really solid squad with two option for every position bar centre back.
