Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 7311 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:23:43 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:22:44 am
A fact that always blows my mind is Jurassic Park is 30 years old.

Oh do fuck off 😫
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 am »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:35:15 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:22:44 am
A fact that always blows my mind is Jurassic Park is 30 years old.
Was reading the other day how the kids in the first one are Grandparents now and one of their grandkids is having their first kid.
Offline kesey

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 am »
When Brendan Rodgers became manager he was actually younger than me . Also , when I went to India Iam now the same age as what my parents were back then.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:57:42 am
When Brendan Rodgers became manager he was actually younger than me . Also , when I went to India Iam now the same age as what my parents were back then.
When Rafa Benitez became our manager and he was younger than me by a few months.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm »
I sometimes socialise with people who have never used a rotary dial phone



Offline bradders1011

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 01:29:56 pm »
There'll be people who can vote who have never used a push-button mobile phone.
Offline kesey

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:54:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:30:47 am
When Rafa Benitez became our manager and he was younger than me by a few months.

So there ya' go ! If there is ever a thingio to measure the feeling of gettin ' old with then using our managers as a thingy is a good thingio. I would've had you down being that age around when Kenny took over though. 
 

* Does a Dusty *
Online Alf

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #208 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: JoeH on November  6, 2023, 06:22:58 pm
I remember getting a bag of chips from Cantril Farm chippy for 20p!

Kinell. can remember a bag of chips being 40p. Was telling my newphew on Friday my 1st ever kebab was £1.90, the cheapest one in our chippy is £8 now days.
Online Saltashscouse

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
I remember when i was young and my grandad would read the Death notices in the Echo and I used to think . Why ?
I now find myself doing it to see if anyone I know has died  :duh
Online stewil007

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:41:54 am
I remember when i was young and my grandad would read the Death notices in the Echo and I used to think . Why ?
I now find myself doing it to see if anyone I know has died  :duh

i'm approaching 50 but seeing 2 blokes from my year at school have passed away in the last 6 months.
