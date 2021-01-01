A fact that always blows my mind is Jurassic Park is 30 years old.
He was great in The Bill.
When Brendan Rodgers became manager he was actually younger than me . Also , when I went to India Iam now the same age as what my parents were back then.
When Rafa Benitez became our manager and he was younger than me by a few months.
I remember getting a bag of chips from Cantril Farm chippy for 20p!
I remember when i was young and my grandad would read the Death notices in the Echo and I used to think . Why ?I now find myself doing it to see if anyone I know has died
Page created in 0.164 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.15]