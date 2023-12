.

1-0; Toone goal for the Mancs on 3' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1736361064785142163 ^ Looked offside. Lineswoman making up for it since - giving offsides that don't look close to being offside (though I may need to put my glasses on)Mancs hit the bar on 27' - Turner with a powerful header from a Utd corner.; Koivisto goal on 33' (Turner own goal?) - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1736369879593209878 ^ not sure why the commentator was harping on that it was a handball by Koivisto, claiming it was 'an unfair goal', the ball clearly hit Turner on the head and went in.Great save from Earps to keep it 1-1 on 38'. Thought we'd scored then - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1736370609750225340 We're getting down the right side a fair bit - Lawley playing really well1-1; half-time.