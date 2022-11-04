« previous next »
BT Broadband

Re: BT Broadband
November 4, 2022, 07:38:38 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November  4, 2022, 01:03:44 pm
Just having a look at my broadband package, i'm getting 40mb download speed, for which i'm now spending £42.24 a month ::) contract runs out 28th January, so i'm definitely looking at switching.
I think if you are within the final three months of your contract you can ring BT and see if they are able to offer you anything, they should be able to offer you a much better deal than that
Re: BT Broadband
November 5, 2022, 06:05:40 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November  4, 2022, 01:03:44 pm
Just having a look at my broadband package, i'm getting 40mb download speed, for which i'm now spending £42.24 a month ::) contract runs out 28th January, so i'm definitely looking at switching.

You're well overpaying!

Re: BT Broadband
November 6, 2022, 10:50:54 am
Quote from: filopastry on November  3, 2022, 11:35:11 am
BT's broadband pricing is getting very weird, mum uses them and hers was up for renewal, their quote for her renewal had 900mb service only £3 more than the 150mb one, and had 12 months of XBox Game Pass ultimate free (I'll be grabbing that thanks!)

Have you seen that in writing? Just asking because I know traditionally BT tend to give you a whopping discount for the first 3-6 months then full whack after that.

Just looked as a new customer and 900mb is £27.49 for 5 months then £54.99 after that on a 24 month contract.
Re: BT Broadband
November 6, 2022, 11:50:36 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  5, 2022, 06:05:40 pm
You're well overpaying!


I know, which is why i'm looking at switching to plusnet, unlimited fibre 35-40mb for £23.99 a month for 18 months, seems i can't get the unlimited fibre extra package though.

I'm looking at virgin media too, £65 a month which includes broadband & the sports TV package, but i see they're awful to deal with [such as getting though to them] when you have any issues, which slightly puts me off them.
Re: BT Broadband
November 6, 2022, 01:55:54 pm
Quote from: Graeme on November  6, 2022, 10:50:54 am
Have you seen that in writing? Just asking because I know traditionally BT tend to give you a whopping discount for the first 3-6 months then full whack after that.

Just looked as a new customer and 900mb is £27.49 for 5 months then £54.99 after that on a 24 month contract.

She's an existing customer, no mention of any time limited period, I did scan through, as BT are pretty good at burying the introductory offer in the small print.

That said she was paying quite a lot for the 150 to start with (doesn't help that she does need a landline)
Re: BT Broadband
December 6, 2022, 01:47:08 am
Right after all that, i had an offer.

Smart hub 2 [currently have home hub 5, type a, router] with complete wifi,
Double mobile data at no extra cost,

So it's still £42.24 a month, which is what i'm paying now, with extra 30gb mobile data thrown in.

 
Re: BT Broadband
December 6, 2022, 07:46:31 am
Just as an indicator for anyone else thinking about BT, I was paying about £32/month until about Aug/September when I renewed and they brought it down to £25.99/month.
I think I'd received a letter a few months earlier offering £24.99 but I took my time renewing and was told it was not available when I eventually did. I was pretty pleased with the £25.99 though.

This is the deal:-
Fibre 2
High-speed fibre broadband.
Unlimited usage
Free access to 5 million BT Wi-fi hotspots
BT Web Protect, BT Virus Protect and BT Parental Controls included
Dedicated UK and Ireland-based support
Your speeds explained - Normal available speeds
Your normal available download speed will be between 37-56 Mbps
Your normal available upload speed will be between 10-17 Mbps
Minimum guaranteed download speed
Your minimum guaranteed download speed will be 32 Mbps
I was told the land line was free but looking in to it just now it seems its pay-per-use at 20p / minute outgoing - which will never be used.
Re: BT Broadband
December 6, 2022, 04:39:52 pm
Sounds about right.  The quoted speed depends on your line but would imagine its the 80/20 package in effect.
Re: BT Broadband
December 6, 2022, 07:09:48 pm
Quote from: John C on December  6, 2022, 07:46:31 am
Just as an indicator for anyone else thinking about BT, I was paying about £32/month until about Aug/September when I renewed and they brought it down to £25.99/month.
I think I'd received a letter a few months earlier offering £24.99 but I took my time renewing and was told it was not available when I eventually did. I was pretty pleased with the £25.99 though.

This is the deal:-
Fibre 2
High-speed fibre broadband.
Unlimited usage
Free access to 5 million BT Wi-fi hotspots
BT Web Protect, BT Virus Protect and BT Parental Controls included
Dedicated UK and Ireland-based support
Your speeds explained - Normal available speeds
Your normal available download speed will be between 37-56 Mbps
Your normal available upload speed will be between 10-17 Mbps
Minimum guaranteed download speed
Your minimum guaranteed download speed will be 32 Mbps
I was told the land line was free but looking in to it just now it seems its pay-per-use at 20p / minute outgoing - which will never be used.
So I willl need the next speed up..

So £33 sounds fair.

So why have they got me paying £60 right now!!?

Charlatans!
Re: BT Broadband
December 6, 2022, 09:24:51 pm
I've no idea Tep mate, mine is standard broadband. BT sports is via Sky.

When I was paying about £32 a couple of years ago I kicked a fuss up and they wouldn't reduce it. This time they were extremely obliging.
Re: BT Broadband
December 7, 2022, 01:06:39 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  6, 2022, 07:09:48 pm
So I willl need the next speed up..

So £33 sounds fair.

So why have they got me paying £60 right now!!?

Charlatans!

No. The speed John quoted is based on the expected performance of his line and what it is likely to sync at. You are paying £60 because that's their business model and will have signed up to a package that was cheap in the first year going up to some silly amount after that and never phoned them to say piss off when you were out of contract.

Tell them aren't paying more than 25.
Re: BT Broadband
December 7, 2022, 07:19:58 am
Quote from: Ben S on December  7, 2022, 01:06:39 am
No. The speed John quoted is based on the expected performance of his line and what it is likely to sync at. You are paying £60 because that's their business model and will have signed up to a package that was cheap in the first year going up to some silly amount after that and never phoned them to say piss off when you were out of contract.

Tell them aren't paying more than 25.
Perfect!

They are fing thievesI tell you
Re: BT Broadband
Yesterday at 01:44:42 pm
My broadband is going up by £12 per month, definitely switching when my contract ends in September!
Re: BT Broadband
Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
I need a second connection for work and gaming.

Doesn't have to be BT, any good fibre will do.

Is it even possible to get another BT connection without additional cabling? I already have one. Paying 33 per month now.

Anyone using two connections?
Re: BT Broadband
Today at 11:57:42 am
I have 15 companies offering me 1gig connection and my current provider isn't one of them! Tied into a contract with them for another 12 months and constantly use the same excuse, fttp not in your area, private road.

15 companies can do it (including Vodaphone) and Plusnet can't!

Losing a 20 year customer, well done plusnet!

ok rant over :D
