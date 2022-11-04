Just as an indicator for anyone else thinking about BT, I was paying about £32/month until about Aug/September when I renewed and they brought it down to £25.99/month.

I think I'd received a letter a few months earlier offering £24.99 but I took my time renewing and was told it was not available when I eventually did. I was pretty pleased with the £25.99 though.



This is the deal:-

Fibre 2

High-speed fibre broadband.

Unlimited usage

Free access to 5 million BT Wi-fi hotspots

BT Web Protect, BT Virus Protect and BT Parental Controls included

Dedicated UK and Ireland-based support

Your speeds explained - Normal available speeds

Your normal available download speed will be between 37-56 Mbps

Your normal available upload speed will be between 10-17 Mbps

Minimum guaranteed download speed

Your minimum guaranteed download speed will be 32 Mbps

I was told the land line was free but looking in to it just now it seems its pay-per-use at 20p / minute outgoing - which will never be used.