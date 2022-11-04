Just having a look at my broadband package, i'm getting 40mb download speed, for which i'm now spending £42.24 a month contract runs out 28th January, so i'm definitely looking at switching.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
BT's broadband pricing is getting very weird, mum uses them and hers was up for renewal, their quote for her renewal had 900mb service only £3 more than the 150mb one, and had 12 months of XBox Game Pass ultimate free (I'll be grabbing that thanks!)
You're well overpaying!
Have you seen that in writing? Just asking because I know traditionally BT tend to give you a whopping discount for the first 3-6 months then full whack after that.Just looked as a new customer and 900mb is £27.49 for 5 months then £54.99 after that on a 24 month contract.
Just as an indicator for anyone else thinking about BT, I was paying about £32/month until about Aug/September when I renewed and they brought it down to £25.99/month. I think I'd received a letter a few months earlier offering £24.99 but I took my time renewing and was told it was not available when I eventually did. I was pretty pleased with the £25.99 though.This is the deal:-Fibre 2High-speed fibre broadband.Unlimited usageFree access to 5 million BT Wi-fi hotspotsBT Web Protect, BT Virus Protect and BT Parental Controls includedDedicated UK and Ireland-based supportYour speeds explained - Normal available speedsYour normal available download speed will be between 37-56 MbpsYour normal available upload speed will be between 10-17 MbpsMinimum guaranteed download speedYour minimum guaranteed download speed will be 32 MbpsI was told the land line was free but looking in to it just now it seems its pay-per-use at 20p / minute outgoing - which will never be used.
So I willl need the next speed up..So £33 sounds fair.So why have they got me paying £60 right now!!?Charlatans!
No. The speed John quoted is based on the expected performance of his line and what it is likely to sync at. You are paying £60 because that's their business model and will have signed up to a package that was cheap in the first year going up to some silly amount after that and never phoned them to say piss off when you were out of contract. Tell them aren't paying more than 25.
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]