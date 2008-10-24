Women in line for pensions boostThe new Pensions Bill will go before the House of Lords next weekHundreds of thousands more women will be able to claim a full state pension from 2010, ministers have announced.Currently 90% of men but 35% of women qualify for the full £87 a week - many gave up work to care for children so did not make sufficient NI payments.They had been able to "buy back" up to six years but a Pensions Bill amendment will allow people to buy another six years with a one-off payment.The changes would affect men and women who reach state pension age between 5 April 2008 and 5 April 2015 and already have 20 years on their National Insurance record.'Fair and affordable'It is estimated that 90% of those who will benefit will be women.The move follows a long cross-party campaign, led by former Labour minister Baroness Hollis, but ministers had resisted efforts arguing it was not affordable.In 2007 the government was defeated in the House of Lords who voted through a similar amendment on the Pensions Bill.It had indicated it would support the plan but later dropped the idea, saying it would not help the poorest pensioners.BBC political correspondent Gary O'Donoghue said the government had been facing another defeat on the issue in the Lords next week.Announcing the changes, Work and Pensions Secretary James Purnell said: "This is a fair, affordable and straightforward and it will give more people the chance of a secure future to look forward to in retirement."Up to 555,000 people could benefit from the policy change, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.Mr Purnell says the Pensions Bill means that by 2010 about 75% of women reaching state pension age would be entitled to a full basic state pension, and by 2025 that would rise to 90%.He is also expected to announce a new system of NI credits which will recognise caring for children or a disabled person in the same way as paid work.Dr Ros Altmann, head of the Pensions Action Group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The idea is that the cost of buying a year's worth of extra pension is much less than the value of the extra pension you will get during a normal period of retirement."Buying an extra year's worth of pension should cost around £400, and many women will find it a good investment, even if they have to borrow money to afford it, said Dr Altmann.But she warned that women should take advice before committing money, as a sizeable proportion of those on low and middle incomes will anyway be entitled to £130 a week in state pension under the pension credit.The government had already announced it was to reduce the level of NI contributions needed for a full state pension.From 2010 men and women will need to have paid contributions for just 30 years. Currently men need 44 years of contributions while women need 39 years.