These are amazing.







These have taken over my #1 spot that was the M&S sea salt and cracked black pepper crisps.



15 a bag?I'll look out for some and have a try if they're still aroundMaybe not!!"Officially the worst crisps Ive ever tasted. If you like the taste of mouldy sweaty feet mixed with fizz wizz on your crisps then buy these. I prefer my crisps with a bit more edible flavouring. Avoid""Dead, festering & fungi infested feet or four month old damp socks left in the bottom of a laundry basket. If you love the sound of this as a flavour you'll love these crisps."