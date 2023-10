looking at laptops for my nephew - he's got a budget of £400, he does play games but nothing too heavy (luckily) graphics wise, probably that roblox crap and watching youtube.I've been looking at:ASUS Laptop Vivobook 15 E1504GA 15.6" Full HD Laptop (Intel i3 8-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZZ8C6WP/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15 inch Full HD Laptop - (AMD Ryzen 5-3500U, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Lenovo-IdeaPad-Laptop-Ryzen-Windows/dp/B0BH8DMH1B/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21 - what is windows S mode??ASUS Vivobook 15 X1500EA 15.6 Full HD Laptop (Intel i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BMW1DF5G/?tag=wtbarticle1504-21&th=1 now, I've been buying macs for so long that all the specs could be written in fucking hieroglyhs so, which one of them looks best or is there a brand I can look at or particular one someone can recommend? ta me dears.