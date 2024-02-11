I'm BT, but i have a contract for another year, it is ridiculously expensive [£48 a month just for broadband, £76 in total with 30gb mobile, & TNT Sports in the package], but i got double mobile data with the package [60gb a month] but i'm looking to leave when my contract is up.



I'm looking at moving to somewhere like plusnet for broadband once the contract is up



Just reading the virgin thread on here, the extra stress dealing with them when anything goes wrong puts me off signing up with them.



I've been back with Virgin for about 3 years since we bought our new build.Pricewise nobody can get close. We've got the full TV package on two boxes, Sky Sports/Cinema in UHD, TNT Sports UHD, Netflix, phone line, Gig1 Broadband FTTP and that's costing me £74 per month. It would probably be double that for a compariable package from Sky or BT etc.In terms of dealing with them, yes the phone lines/WhatsApp are offshore, and the service is poor - but they have do have an online Community Forum which is staffed by UK based employees and you get fairly quick responses back from them if you have an issue.