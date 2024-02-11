« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.


Whatever you do stay away from Vodafone, I hear it's shite.  :D
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

You would have been best looking last month when  a lot of providers had Jan sales.

Best checking Top Cashback https://compare-broadband.topcashback.co.uk
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.


From experience of one, but about 10 years. Customer service really isn't good. But the connection has been really solid.  Seem to manage to negotiate most years on the contract.  Only time I've contacted customer service in last five years is to cancel the tnt sports I got cheap for our Europa group games and sky over the Xmas hols. They failed to cancel it and getting them to refund is challenging shall I say.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

with virgin it's not the product it's the customer service that does your head in, they can be pretty useless. If you work from home though, I can't recommend their business service enough, I've had it over a year now and 0 outages and it's never throttled.
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:59:01 am
with virgin it's not the product it's the customer service that does your head in, they can be pretty useless. If you work from home though, I can't recommend their business service enough, I've had it over a year now and 0 outages and it's never throttled.
Interesting .
My wife does but their customer services puts me off for the same reason
I had Vodafone through CityFibre for a couple of years and had no issues at all. It was just the price hikes mid contract and at renewal that made me move. I quite like the app you could use to manage your router and wireless networks.

I'm with Zen now.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

Not everywhere yet but I know a few who have https://www.brsk.co.uk/ and they said it's excellent.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:08:35 am
Interesting .
My wife does but their customer services puts me off for the same reason

the business team is entirely separate, UK based, you get an account manager and can contact them directly.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 11, 2024, 05:49:16 pm
Weve got BT fibre to box.  75mbs. Plus phone line and bt sport.

Its astronomically expensive.  Is there something we can get that will work the same and be cheaper.  Could get virgin but Ive heard its terrible service.

I'm BT, but i have a contract for another year, it is ridiculously expensive [£48 a month just for broadband, £76 in total with 30gb mobile, & TNT Sports in the package], but i got double mobile data with the package [60gb a month] but i'm looking to leave when my contract is up.

I'm looking at moving to somewhere like plusnet for broadband once the contract is up

Just reading the virgin thread on here, the extra stress dealing with them when anything goes wrong puts me off signing up with them.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:40:21 am
I'm BT, but i have a contract for another year, it is ridiculously expensive [£48 a month just for broadband, £76 in total with 30gb mobile, & TNT Sports in the package], but i got double mobile data with the package [60gb a month] but i'm looking to leave when my contract is up.

I'm looking at moving to somewhere like plusnet for broadband once the contract is up

Just reading the virgin thread on here, the extra stress dealing with them when anything goes wrong puts me off signing up with them.

I've been back with Virgin for about 3 years since we bought our new build.

Pricewise nobody can get close. We've got the full TV package on two boxes, Sky Sports/Cinema in UHD, TNT Sports UHD, Netflix, phone line, Gig1 Broadband FTTP and that's costing me £74 per month. It would probably be double that for a compariable package from Sky or BT etc.

In terms of dealing with them, yes the phone lines/WhatsApp are offshore, and the service is poor - but they have do have an online Community Forum which is staffed by UK based employees and you get fairly quick responses back from them if you have an issue.
Happy enough with Plusnet 500Mb here, January sale price worked out at about £28.50 / month.

I'm too tight to pay for TV, IPTV works perfectly along with usenet using Sonarr and Jellyfin to serve it.

Will probably dump Netflix come to think of it.
Quote from: Ben S on July 28, 2023, 02:58:46 pm
Wifi 6 is stupidly fast and the X50 is at the budget end of the Deco range but I'm more than happy with its performance.  I think this local speed test is limited by the gigabit port on my server...
Shame I can only get FTTC...

Having said that now I've got 500Mbs FTTP, I've realised the Deco X50 lacks as it doesn't have dedicated frequencies for its backhaul between its units. This means it struggles to get more than 350Mbs in reality if its using to relay the data over the backhaul as well as to the client.

Not a massively major thing for me but the more expensive versions would perform better. The or run cable between them.

Still far faster than the Plusnet supplied piece of junk and when connected to the main unit, full speed is easy.
