.Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Sunday 5th July, a 4.30pm kick off. League Game No. 33.LFC.com's Match Centre / Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
https://www.flashscore.co.uk/match/jgHJEK5n/#match-summary
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino & Salah.Subs:
Adrian, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Henderson, Minamino, Shaqiri, Jones, Elliott, Williams.Villa XI:
Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Grealish, Trezeguet & Davis.Subs:
Lansbury, Nakamba, Hourihane, Samatta, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Elmohamady, Vassilev.
