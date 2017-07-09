Its a tough one to answer given the age of our established players, and the question marks about some of the others.



Stalwarts like Alisson, Virg, Robbo and Salah will definitely be gone. Kelleher probably will unless Alisson leaves sooner rather than later which we dont want. Gomez could potentially still be here then. Maybe hell never leave!



5 years is a long time. You couldnt say with certainty that our South American crew will be here in half a decades time. Endo with his age profile wont be.



Trent currently has a question mark but assuming he signs a new deal I think he would be. If I had to guess 5 Id go for:



Trent

Jones

Elliott

Bradley (might be dependent on Trent changing position, if not team)

Quansah



Some of them may leave if they dont kick on and improve as wed hope. But theyre the one who feel most likely to want to stick around.



Its a pretty tough question though.