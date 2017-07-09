« previous next »
Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)

Jookie

Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 09:58:36 am
Youd hope 1 or 2 of Quansah, Elliott and Bradley have a chance of still being at club in 5 years time. Selecting any of the other young players (Bajcetic, Clark, Danns, Doak etc) to be here in 5 years would be a massive punt of a guess. The likelihood at this point is that if 1 of them is here in 5 years then itll be a result.


From 2019/20, there about 11 players who are still part of the squad currently (including 3 GKs). That feels like the absolute maximum youd expect to see over a 5 year period. City and Arsenal have about 7 or 8 players from 2019/20 still in their current squads - though a number of those players arent key players (e.g. Elneny).


I think the smart choices would be Trent, MacAllister, Elliott, Jones and Bradley/Quansah but Ive have literally no confidence in that prediction.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 10:35:13 am
I'd go with Bradley, Harvey and Jones.
Can't see any of the others being here in five years.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rushyman on April 25, 2024, 12:16:31 am
Missed 2019/20



Comparing against the end of the 14/15 season, the first team players who made it to the end of 19/20 were Henderson, Lallana and Lovren - with only Henderson still there by the start of the 20/21 season.
Origi and Ojo both technically made it the 5 years - neither had actually played for LFC by the end of 14/15, but they were mentioned in this thread.


Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 11:31:00 am
Bradley.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 12:24:50 pm
In the immediate term I think the starters for next season are:

Becker (I hope)
Trent
Mcallister
Diaz
Jota


I don't think any other place is certain. Obviously Jota's injury records is a concern though.

Got to think Salah will move on so we need to replace him, buy a reliable back up for Jota and we still probably need another forward unless you're assuming Gakpo and Nunez step up their game consistently.

Midfield is a big worry for me.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 12:40:31 pm
Quansah
Bradley
Danns
Elliott
McConnell
Koumas
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 12:47:31 pm
Its a tough one to answer given the age of our established players, and the question marks about some of the others.

Stalwarts like Alisson, Virg, Robbo and Salah will definitely be gone. Kelleher probably will unless Alisson leaves sooner rather than later which we dont want. Gomez could potentially still be here then. Maybe hell never leave!

5 years is a long time. You couldnt say with certainty that our South American crew will be here in half a decades time. Endo with his age profile wont be.

Trent currently has a question mark but assuming he signs a new deal I think he would be. If I had to guess 5 Id go for:

Trent
Jones
Elliott
Bradley (might be dependent on Trent changing position, if not team)
Quansah

Some of them may leave if they dont kick on and improve as wed hope. But theyre the one who feel most likely to want to stick around.

Its a pretty tough question though.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 12:54:43 pm
Adrian
Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Danns
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 01:17:09 pm
Ill go with 

Mac
Gakpo
Trent
Kelleher
Qansah
Bradley

What finds the last 2 lads have been this season. The development of youth has been one of the highlights this season. I really think when the dust settles this season, there will be a lot positives and silver linings to take.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 02:39:10 pm
Looking back through the thread since 2005, the accuracy of most of the guesses is terrible.

Consistent errors are:
1. Choosing the star youngsters of the moment, most of whom had probably played a handful of games at that point and then disappeared into obscurity.
2. Choosing the star players in the vain hope that their heads won't be turned by Madrid, Barca, oil clubs etc. (take a wild guess at how that usually turned out).
3. Choosing the current manager's favourites, which obviously falls over as soon as the manager is moved on.

The only ones that I see have really been guessed correctly by a significant number of people have been the real stalwarts like Carragher, Gerrard (although interesting how many expected him to jump ship to Chelsea) and Henderson, with fewer but still a reasonable number guessing Lucas and Origi.

Based on that, from the current squad it's a real challenge to guess 6 players. My wild guess, ignoring most of my own advice, is:
Trent
Jones
Elliott
Quansah
Bradley
Bajcetic
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 02:45:01 pm
Becker
TAA
Gomez
Szlob
Macca
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 02:49:39 pm
I forgot to include Thiago, who will definitely undergo an experimental procedure to provide him with a titanium exoskeleton and stem cell injections to keep him going until 2030.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 02:51:09 pm
Bradley, Elliot, Grav, Bajcetic, Jota
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 03:26:36 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on April 25, 2024, 12:54:43 pm
Adrian
Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Danns

:lmao

Probably right too.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 04:22:09 pm
I would hope these 4 would still be here.

Quansah
Bradley
Elliott
Trent

I think Jones too.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 04:46:00 pm
Quansah
Elliott
Danns
Clark
Bajcetic
Bradley

I will sell Trent now.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 05:05:01 pm
In 5 years:
Alisson
Konaté
van Dijk
Gomez
Quansah
Robertson
Tsimikas
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Clark
Diaz
Elliott
Gakpo
Jota
Doak
Nunez

In 10 years:
Kelleher
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Clark
Elliott
Doak
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 05:18:12 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on April 25, 2024, 05:05:01 pm
In 5 years:
Alisson
Konaté
van Dijk
Gomez
Quansah
Robertson
Tsimikas
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Clark
Diaz
Elliott
Gakpo
Jota
Doak
Nunez

In 10 years:
Kelleher
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Clark
Elliott
Doak

Interesting that you expect Kelleher to leave and then come back
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 05:20:29 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on April 25, 2024, 05:18:12 pm
Interesting that you expect Kelleher to leave and then come back

Thought it would be an interesting career path, and a good 3rd choice for us in his late career given his home grown status, I believe.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 05:32:59 pm
in five years most of these will still be here although some of them will be moving on near the end of those five years.
Alisson
Gomez
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Carvalho
Nunez
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:05:24 pm
Quote from: wheresnemeth on April 25, 2024, 05:32:59 pm
in five years most of these will still be here although some of them will be moving on near the end of those five years.
Alisson
Gomez
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Bajcetic
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Carvalho
Nunez

No chance all or even most of them are still here in 5 years. Look back through the thread, there's unlikely to be more than 5 still here, especially with a change of manager in the meantime.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:11:03 pm
Adrian
Nat Phillips
Rhys Williams
Van Den Berg
Morton
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:12:41 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on April 25, 2024, 06:05:24 pm
No chance all or even most of them are still here in 5 years. Look back through the thread, there's unlikely to be more than 5 still here, especially with a change of manager in the meantime.

Difference is that in the past weve often been in terrible positions and had older squad. Rarely have we been in such a good position to keep a squad together for a long time and compete. We only need one or two choice signings per season for the next several years.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:15:03 pm
Quansah
Trent
Bradley
Mac Allister
Elliott
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:23:30 pm
Quansah
Mac
Bradley
Jones
Elliott
Szobo
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 06:52:38 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on April 25, 2024, 06:12:41 pm
Difference is that in the past we’ve often been in terrible positions and had older squad. Rarely have we been in such a good position to keep a squad together for a long time and compete. We only need one or two choice signings per season for the next several years.

There are only about 8 players still here from 5 years ago and that was one of the strongest teams we've ever had, with the same manager.

I'm now wondering if your post above where you named the whole squad except Thiago was serious. I assumed it was a piss take.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 25, 2024, 07:27:41 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on April 25, 2024, 06:52:38 pm
There are only about 8 players still here from 5 years ago and that was one of the strongest teams we've ever had, with the same manager.

I'm now wondering if your post above where you named the whole squad except Thiago was serious. I assumed it was a piss take.

It was older though. We had the inherited squad plus a policy of buying 24 years olds upwards whereas all our purchases now are younger, a youth academy is better and our older players are better, that will lead to a squad being together for longer.

My post is more to say, all the players in that list are broadly young enough and good enough to still be here after those periods.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 26, 2024, 01:35:58 pm
Quansah, Jones, Elliott, MacAllister, Gomez, Szoboszlai
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 27, 2024, 07:53:36 pm
I'll go

Quansah
Bradley
Trent
Doak
Jones
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
April 27, 2024, 08:04:50 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 27, 2024, 07:53:36 pm
I'll go

Quansah
Bradley
Trent
Doak
Jones


Why Doak? Not seen nearly enough of him in first team action to be sure hes good enough for the first team. Looks a good prospect but this season has done him no favours either.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Yesterday at 01:42:17 pm
Trent
MacAllister
Danns
Bradley
Jones
Elliott
Quansah

Starting to doubt if anyone else will be here in 3 years, let alone 5. I would love to keep Szobo and Diaz but can see them eying up a Spanish team sooner or later.
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Today at 03:34:55 am
Quansah, Elliott, MacAllister, Bradley, Gravenberch, Danns[/size]
Re: Name 6 of the current squad that will still be here in 5 years(5 years on again)
Today at 03:40:19 am
Salah
Virg
Bradley
Quansah
Darwin
