We All Stand Together - Paul McCartney & The Frog Chorus
Join Together - The Who
The Man Who Sold the World - David Bowie
Workin' Man - Rush
The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
Working Class War - Hudson Falcons
Working For The Yankee Dollar - The Skids.
Yankee Rose - Dave Lee Roth
New Rose - The Damned
New Day Rising - Husker Du
House Of The Rising Son - The Animals
Dead Sun Rising - Gary Numan.
The sun always shines on TV - A-Ha
Shine On - The House of Love.
Shine On You Crazy Diamond- Pink Floyd
Play By Heart - Diamond Rings.
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Yes Sir I Can Boogie - Baccara
Boogie Nights - Heatwave
Southern Nights - Glen Campbell
Southern Man - Neil Young
Young at Heart - The Bluebells
Young Criminals - U.K Subs
Johnny Come Home - Fine Young Cannibals
Lost Johnny - Hawkwind
Losers In A Lost Land- Hugh Cornwell
Lost In The Supermarket - The Clash
Lost In France - Bonnie Tyler
Lost Along the Way - Staind
I Like the Way You Move - Outkast
You Can Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
White Christmas - Bing Cosby/Frank Sinatra
Christmas Steps - Mogwai.
Three Steps to Heaven - Eddie Cochran
Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Elgins
