If the Kids are United - Sham 69
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John
Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright) - Rod Stewart
December 1963, Oh What A Night - Frankie Valli
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Crass
So What - Liverpool Express
So What - U.K Subs
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
What's Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun - Pink Floyd.
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha.
She's Always A Woman - Billy Joel
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
Woman in the Wall - The Beautiful South
Hooligan Nights - The Wall
3 Nights - Dominic Fike
London nights - London boys
Guinness Boys - The Business
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Get Back - The Beatles
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]