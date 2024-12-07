« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1897 1898 1899 1900 1901 [1902]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3482935 times)

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76040 on: December 7, 2024, 08:55:09 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December  7, 2024, 05:00:01 pm
If the Kids are United - Sham 69
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76041 on: December 7, 2024, 09:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  7, 2024, 08:55:09 pm
The Kids Are Alright - The Who

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76042 on: December 7, 2024, 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on December  7, 2024, 09:22:53 pm
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John
Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright) - Rod Stewart
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76043 on: December 7, 2024, 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  7, 2024, 09:24:32 pm
Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright) - Rod Stewart

December 1963, Oh What A Night - Frankie Valli
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76044 on: December 7, 2024, 10:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on December  7, 2024, 09:59:01 pm
December 1963, Oh What A Night - Frankie Valli
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76045 on: December 8, 2024, 06:42:29 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December  7, 2024, 10:37:57 pm
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
 
So What - Crass
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76046 on: December 8, 2024, 08:56:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76047 on: December 8, 2024, 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  8, 2024, 08:56:41 pm
So What - Liverpool Express
 
So What - U.K Subs
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,838
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76048 on: December 8, 2024, 10:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  8, 2024, 09:57:59 pm
 
So What - U.K Subs
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76049 on: December 8, 2024, 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  8, 2024, 10:05:50 pm
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
What's Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76050 on: December 8, 2024, 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December  8, 2024, 11:21:27 pm
What's Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,838
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76051 on: Yesterday at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  8, 2024, 11:53:23 pm
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun - Pink Floyd.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76052 on: Yesterday at 07:22:11 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:23:05 am
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun - Pink Floyd.
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,838
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76053 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:22:11 am
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76054 on: Yesterday at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 10:39:46 am
The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha.
She's Always A Woman - Billy Joel
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76055 on: Yesterday at 12:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 12:00:11 pm
She's Always A Woman - Billy Joel
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76056 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 12:26:50 pm
Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
Woman in the Wall - The Beautiful South
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76057 on: Yesterday at 05:43:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm
Woman in the Wall - The Beautiful South

Hooligan Nights - The Wall
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76058 on: Yesterday at 06:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:43:57 pm

Hooligan Nights - The Wall


3 Nights - Dominic Fike
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline LFC Is Red

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76059 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 06:24:06 pm

3 Nights - Dominic Fike
London nights - London boys
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76060 on: Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: LFC Is Red on Yesterday at 06:37:23 pm
London nights - London boys
 
Guinness Boys - The Business
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,054
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76061 on: Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm
 
Guinness Boys - The Business
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76062 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Get Back - The Beatles
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #76063 on: Today at 07:08:51 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
Get Back - The Beatles
Back In The USSR - the Beatles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Pages: 1 ... 1897 1898 1899 1900 1901 [1902]   Go Up
« previous next »
 