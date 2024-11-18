The Sun Says - Cock Sparrer
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Give Back the Sun - The View
Fat Old Sun - Pink Floyd
40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
A million miles away- Rory Gallagher
Away From The Numbers - The Jam
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Private Number - Judy Clay and William Bell
Private Dancer - Tina Turner
Rhythm is a Dancer - Snap!
Can't Change The World - Rhythm Pigs
I Can't Turn You Loose - Otis Redding
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
Close to Me - The Cure.
Hold Me Close - David Essex
Don't Give Up on Us - David Soul
Up on the catwalk - Simple Minds
Sing Something Simple - Cliff Adams Singers and Jack Emblow QuartetSpoilerYou Simple Twats [close]
I Sing Rain - Gary Numan.
I Can't Stand The Rain - Ann Peebles
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Tell Me Why - Neil Young
Ask Me Why - The Beatles
Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
This Will Be - Natalie Cole
What Will The Revoluion Change - Youth Brigade
Children Of The Revolution - T-Rex
She Walks - Poster Children
She Bangs The Drums - Stone Roses
