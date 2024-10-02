A Little Bit of Something (Beats a Whole Lot of Nothing) - Little Richard
Something Better Change - Stranglers
Getting Better - The Beatles
Getting The Fear - Poison Idea
(Don't Fear) The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult
Blue Guitar - Justin Hayward and John Lodge[/quoteBlue Boy - Orange Juice
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
This Boy - The Beatles
This Is It - Melba Moore
What is This? - Bobby Womack
What Is Love? - Howard Jones.
Daughter of Darkness - Tom Jones
Darkness Here - Durutti Column.
Here Comes The sun - The Beatles
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
After the Laughter (Here Comes the Tears) - Gene Chandler
After The Love Is Gone - Earth, Wind & Fire
I Got Heaven Right Here on Earth - Temptations
Thought I'd Died And Gone To Heaven - Bryan Adams
Heaven must be missing an angel - Tavares
Faithless On The Floor - Lost City Angels
Dancing On The Floor-Third World
Standing On Corner Of The Third World - Tears For Fears.
World War 3 - D.O.A
Mad World - Tears For Fears
Its The End Of The World As We Know It - REM
Know Who You Are - Slade
I Know Him so Well - Elaine Paige
Him Or Me - The Banned
I Me Mine - Beatles
Cause Youre Mine - The Vibrations
You're So Fine - The Falcons
You're So Vain - Carly Simon
My Shadow In Vain - Tubeway Army.
