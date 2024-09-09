Always: Your Way - My Vitriol.
Always On My Mind - Elvis
Always The Sun - The Stranglers
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Crying Sun - Radio Birdman
Crying In The Rain - Everly Brothers
Why Does it Always Rain on Me - Travis
Does The System Work - Discharge
We Can Work It Out - The Beatles
Lets Work Together - Canned Heat
The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) - Talking Heads
Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Bridge, What Bridge? - Gary Numan.
Bridge over troubled water - Simon and Garfunkel
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes - The Platters
Open Your Eyes - Goldfinger
Both Eyes Open - Slim Thug
Shut Your Eyes - Snow Patrol
Don't Eat The Yellow Snow - Frank Zappa
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.72]