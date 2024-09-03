« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1863 1864 1865 1866 1867 [1868]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3286287 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74680 on: September 3, 2024, 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2024, 07:30:37 pm
Pale Blue Sky - Cranes.
 
Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74681 on: September 3, 2024, 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  3, 2024, 07:37:28 pm
 
Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil
Cover Me In Oil - AC/DC
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74682 on: September 3, 2024, 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 07:44:28 pm
Cover Me In Oil - AC/DC

Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74683 on: September 3, 2024, 08:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September  3, 2024, 07:52:48 pm
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading

I Luv I Jah - Bad Brains
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74684 on: September 3, 2024, 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  3, 2024, 08:02:48 pm

I Luv I Jah - Bad Brains
You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74685 on: September 3, 2024, 09:56:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 08:06:34 pm
You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74686 on: September 3, 2024, 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  3, 2024, 09:56:21 pm
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Sunshine of my Love - Cream
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74687 on: September 3, 2024, 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 10:12:26 pm
Sunshine of my Love - Cream
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74688 on: September 3, 2024, 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  3, 2024, 10:57:19 pm
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Aint No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire) - AC/DC
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74689 on: September 3, 2024, 11:07:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 10:59:52 pm
Aint No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire) - AC/DC

Waiting On A Friend - Stones
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74690 on: September 3, 2024, 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September  3, 2024, 11:07:42 pm
Waiting On A Friend - Stones
My Friend Stan - Slade
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74691 on: September 3, 2024, 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  3, 2024, 11:13:37 pm
My Friend Stan - Slade
All My Friends - Counting Crows
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74692 on: September 3, 2024, 11:33:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 11:27:30 pm
All My Friends - Counting Crows

It's My Life - Talk Talk
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74693 on: September 4, 2024, 07:01:56 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September  3, 2024, 11:33:04 pm
It's My Life - Talk Talk
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74694 on: September 4, 2024, 12:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September  4, 2024, 07:01:56 am
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74695 on: September 4, 2024, 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  4, 2024, 12:23:07 pm
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
Be Good To Yourself- Frankie Miller
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74696 on: September 4, 2024, 04:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September  4, 2024, 01:13:32 pm
Be Good To Yourself- Frankie Miller
Good Feeling - Travis
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74697 on: September 4, 2024, 04:43:50 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September  4, 2024, 04:27:38 pm
Good Feeling - Travis
Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74698 on: September 4, 2024, 09:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September  4, 2024, 04:43:50 pm
Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
More Than A Feeling - Boston
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74699 on: September 4, 2024, 09:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  4, 2024, 09:05:15 pm
More Than A Feeling - Boston
More Than This - Roxy Music.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74700 on: September 4, 2024, 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  4, 2024, 09:12:53 pm
More Than This - Roxy Music.
This Boy - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
    • Telly addicts
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74701 on: September 4, 2024, 11:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  4, 2024, 09:24:25 pm
This Boy - The Beatles

Lets hear it for the boy - Denise Williams
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74702 on: Yesterday at 12:14:22 am »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on September  4, 2024, 11:18:55 pm
Lets hear it for the boy - Denise Williams
Hear Me Calling - Ten Years After
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74703 on: Yesterday at 06:58:02 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:14:22 am
Hear Me Calling - Ten Years After
Calling All the Heroes - It Bites
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74704 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 06:58:02 am
Calling All the Heroes - It Bites
London Calling - The Clash
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74705 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:30:45 am
London Calling - The Clash

Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Space - The Carpenters
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74706 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:32:29 am
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Space - The Carpenters
Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74707 on: Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:46:53 am
Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
Wherever This Goes - The Fray
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74708 on: Yesterday at 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
Wherever This Goes - The Fray

Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74709 on: Yesterday at 01:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:12:30 pm
Wherever This Goes - The Fray
There She Goes - The La's
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74710 on: Yesterday at 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:20:20 pm
There She Goes - The La's
Here, There, And Everywhere - The Beatles
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74711 on: Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:37:14 pm
Here, There, And Everywhere - The Beatles
There She Goes' - The La's
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,759
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74712 on: Yesterday at 09:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm
There She Goes' - The La's
There Goes God - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74713 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:09:49 pm
There Goes God - Crowded House
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74714 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #74715 on: Today at 05:53:35 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
When Doves Cry - Prince
Cry - Godley and Creme
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Pages: 1 ... 1863 1864 1865 1866 1867 [1868]   Go Up
« previous next »
 