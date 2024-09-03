Pale Blue Sky - Cranes.
Blue Sky Mine - Midnight Oil
Cover Me In Oil - AC/DC
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
I Luv I Jah - Bad Brains
You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Sunshine of my Love - Cream
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Aint No Fun (Waiting Round to be a Millionaire) - AC/DC
Waiting On A Friend - Stones
My Friend Stan - Slade
All My Friends - Counting Crows
It's My Life - Talk Talk
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
Be Good To Yourself- Frankie Miller
Good Feeling - Travis
Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
More Than A Feeling - Boston
More Than This - Roxy Music.
This Boy - The Beatles
Lets hear it for the boy - Denise Williams
Hear Me Calling - Ten Years After
Calling All the Heroes - It Bites
London Calling - The Clash
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Space - The Carpenters
Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
Wherever This Goes - The Fray
There She Goes - The La's
Here, There, And Everywhere - The Beatles
There Goes God - Crowded House
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
