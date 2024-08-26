Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler
Gene Genie - David Bowie
Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa - Gene Pitney
Twenty Twenty Sound - Dark Star.
Sound Of Da Police - KRS One
Sound Of The Summer - Miraculous Mule
Summer Breeze - Isley Brothers
Leaves of Summer - Cranes.
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
This Town Aint Big Enough For The Both Of Us - Sparks
Ghost town - The specials
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
House of fun - Madness
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Who Are You ? - The Who
The Who Who Song - Jackie Wilson(Saltash - Do you post you entry just before you leave for work every day? )
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Dont Play That Song - Chris Farlowe
Play For Today - The Cure.
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Cry, The Clock Said - Gary Numan.
Cry - Godley and Creme
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Boys Keep Swinging - David Bowie
See Saw - Don Covay
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
There Goes God - Crowded House
I'll Take You There - Staple Singers
Somebody up there likes you - Simple Minds
Somebody Up There Likes Me - Bowie
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]