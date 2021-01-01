Tomorrow Never Knows - The Beatles
Never Mind The Bollocks - The Sex Pistols
Change Your Mind - Sharpe and Numan.
People Are Changin - Timmy Thomas
I Hate People - Anti Nowhere League
I Hate Everything About You - Three Days Grace
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Wild Thing - The Troggs
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Born In The USA - Bruce Springsteen
In the end - Linkin Park
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Thin Air - Pearl Jam
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
