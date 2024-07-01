Your Racist Friend - They Might Be Giants
You're My Best Friend - Queen
Simply the best - Tina Turner
Simply Beautiful - Al Green
A Beautiful Thing - Handsome Family
My Family Is A Little Weird - MDC
A Little Piece Of Leather - Donnie Elbert
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
The Man With The Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
Man On A Silver Mountain - Rainbow
Nantucket Sleighride - Mountain
I Like A Sleighride (Jingle Bells) - Peggy Lee
Great Balls of Fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Balls to the Wall - Accept
Wall of Death - Richard & Linda Thompson
"The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll" - Bob Dylan
