How Do You Do - Roxette
Do You Need The Service - Tubeway Army.
Room Service - Yung Kriss
In Your Room - Depeche Mode.
in My Room - Beach Bois
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins.
Funky Town - Pseudo Echo
Ghost Town - The Specials
Sleeping With Ghosts - Placebo.
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
Only the lonely - Roy Orbison
So Lonely Without You - Zona Visser
So Lonely - The Police
Could have told you so -Halo James
Have I told You Lately - Van Morrison
What have you done for me lately? - Janet Jackson
I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
Is this love? - Whitesnake
"Your Love Is My Drug" - Kesha
Miracle drug - U2
Believe in Miracles - Hot Chocolate
Something to Believe in - Bon Jovi
Something About You - Level 42
Something _ The Beatles
Always Something There to Remind Me - Dionne Warwick
Remind Me To Smile - Gary Numan.
When I See You Smile - Bad English
Upside Down Smile - Cecil.
"Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard" - Paul Simon
